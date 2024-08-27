François Truffaut was a key figure in the cinematic movement of the French New Wave, awing audiences and critics alike with his impactful stories and incredible filmmaking techniques. To this day, Truffaut's lasting impact remains as relevant as ever, influencing many contemporary directors, such as the beloved Wes Anderson. It also helps that Truffaut's movies often deal with existentialist and intimate themes, which allow audiences to fully connect with the characters at their center.

Considering how big Truffaut's impact on cinema was, we look back at some of the finest and most memorable films that pioneer has created, ranging from period pieces like The Last Metro to remarkable coming-of-age stories such as The 400 Blows, ranking them by greatness and examining what makes them such noteworthy pieces of filmmaking.

10 'The Last Metro' (1980)

Starring Catherine Deneuve, Gérard Depardieu, Jean Poiret

Image via Gaumont

Featuring the stunning, undeniably talented Catherine Deneuve in a memorable role, this political and workplace drama is set in occupied Paris and sees a movie star married to a Jewish theater owner (Gérard Depardieu) as she attempts to keep him hidden from the Germans while doing both of their jobs.

The perfect pick for fans of historical dramas, The Last Metro showcases Truffaut's meticulous attention to detail, featuring an authentic setting that immerses audiences in its powerful narrative. The emotionally complex story, which explores politics and survival while delving into the beauty of the seventh art, is beautifully written by Truffaut and Suzanne Schiffman. Furthermore, a huge standout is also the well-developed characters, with the top-tier performances elevating the film to a higher level.

9 'The Soft Skin' (1964)

Starring Jean Desailly, Françoise Dorléac, Nelly Benedetti

Image via Athos Films

Another significant movie in Truffaut's career is The Soft Skin, which follows a well-known publisher (Jean Desailly), married and father of one, who meets flight attendant Nicole (Françoise Dorléac) while attending a conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The two soon begin a love affair, and he tries to cover it up. However, Pierre finds that he can not stay away from her.

Examining themes of infidelity and guilt, The Soft Skin provides viewers with an introspective look at the consequences and impact of adultery on both individuals and their relationships. It is an intriguing and emotionally deep Truffaut film that may resonate with some viewers for its depiction of complex feelings and the realistic portrayal of its subject matter, with the performances being nuanced and the direction top-tier (as expected from the filmmaker).

8 'Shoot the Piano Player' (1960)

Starring Richard Kanayan, Charles Aznavour, Michèle Mercier

Image Via Les Films du Carrosse

Shoot the Piano Player blends the crime, drama, romance, and dark comedy genres. It sees a once-famous classical pianist (Charles Aznavour) who learns that his entire career is owed to his now-dead wife's affair with a talent agent. When his brothers steal the loot of gangsters, the pianist is targeted for kidnapping. It is based on the novel Down There by David Goodis.

Tackling universal themes such as identity and alienation, this underrated French New Wave is worth a watch despite not being as widely recognized and celebrated as other films in the category. Featuring a playful and experimental style — editing cuts and breaking the fourth wall — Shoot the Piano Player is a film audiences do not want to miss from the talented French filmmaker. It's not for no reason that it has gathered a cult following over the years.

7 'The Story of Adèle H.' (1975)

Starring Isabelle Adjani, Sylvia Marriott, Bruce Robinson

Image via United Artists

Starring Possession's Isabelle Adjani, who earned an Oscar nod for her incredible central performance, the historical drama The Story of Adèle H. is based on the real-life diaries of Adèle Hugo, daughter of famous French author Victor Hugo, and tells the story of the titular personality as she navigates through love and life.

Often regarded as one of Truffaut's most significant movies, The Story of Adèle H. is a psychologically layered watch that delves into themes of love and obsession while also tackling mental health. Although Adjani's flawless performance is certainly a major standout in the movie, Truffaut's direction and vision — focused and intimate, centering around Adèle's perspective almost entirely — is a huge part of what makes it such an incredible and memorable film.

6 'Small Change' (1976)

Starring Chantal Mercier, Jean-François Stévenin, Marcel Berbert

Image via United Artists

Set in the small town of Thiers in France, Small Change is a heartwarming film that chronicles the many childhood experiences seen in several sequences. It includes a boy’s awakening interest in girls, a boy dealing with a dysfunctional and abusive domestic life, a baby and a cat sitting by an open window, and a boy who begins crushing on his friend’s mother.

Small Change is a celebration of the gap between childhood and adolescence; it is a fascinating coming-of-age movie that cements the director as a master in the genre (although this is a very different, more lighthearted film than his previous The 400 Blows). Composed of fresh and poignant vignettes and benefiting from amazing direction, Small Change is undoubtedly worth checking despite not having attained the same level of popularity as other Truffaut flicks.

5 'Stolen Kisses' (1968)

Starring Jean-Pierre Léaud, Claude Jade, Delphine Seyrig

Image via United Artists

Stolen Kisses is the third installment of Truffaut's semi-autobiographical series. It sees Jean-Pierre Léaud as a young man in his twenties who is discharged from the Army and applies for different jobs. In the meantime, Antoine attempts to make sense of his relationships with women.

This whimsy and charming 1968 movie is widely regarded as one of Truffaut's best, whether because of its masterful direction and a captivating blend of light-hearted comedy and drama — a hallmark of the filmmaker's style — or Jean-Pierre Léaud's impeccable performance that makes the story more nuanced and believable. When it comes to its themes, Stolen Kisses delivers a poignant examination of identity and personal growth, with the aches of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood perfectly captured.

4 'Jules and Jim' (1962)

Starring Jeanne Moreau, Oskar Werner, Henri Serre

Image via Cinédis

This French New Wave essential is another picture worth checking out if readers are getting into the cinematic movement, as it remains one of the best pictures in the category. Set in early 20th-century Europe, Jules and Jim chronicles decades of a love triangle between two friends (Oskar Wener and Henri Serre) and an impulsive woman (Jeanne Moreau).

This key French New Wave movie remains one of Truffaut's very best and most beloved creations, with its innovative narrative style influencing other filmmakers and leaving a lasting imprint on cinema. Furthermore, Jim and Jules is the perfect pick for those who enjoy existentialist, thoughtful pieces of filmmaking that analyze and celebrate human emotion, including the relatable complexities of love, and depict them as both relatable and touching.

3 'Day for Night' (1973)

Starring Jacqueline Bisset, Jean-Pierre Léaud, François Truffaut

Image via Warner-Columbia Film

Originally titled La nuit américane (The American Night), Day for Night centers around a committed film director (played by Truffaut himself) who struggles to complete his movie while coping with several crises in both his professional and personal lives, among the cast and crew.

Day for Night is certainly a Truffaunt essential, especially considering how it is regarded as a thoughtful love letter to the seventh art, frequently mentioned among other great films about making films. The way it celebrates cinema and provides a glimpse into the filmmaking world, highlighting all aspects of making a movie — including the challenges that filmmakers face — Day for Night is a genuinely absorbing and intriguing watch, particularly fit for cinema enthusiasts. Despite some serious themes that it tackles, it also manages to be humorous and warm, which adds to its charm.

2 'The Wild Child' (1970)

Starring François Truffaut, Jean-Pierre Cargol, Françoise Seigner

Close

Exploring human connection and education, The Wild Child tells the shocking true story of a child named Victor of Aveyron (Jean-Pierre Cargol) who can not walk, speak, read, or write after being found in a French forest in 1798. A doctor (again, played by Truffaut himself) becomes interested in the child and patiently attempts to civilize him.

In addition to the director's masterful filmmaking that helps bring this inspiring story to life, a huge part of what makes this Truffaut movie a triumph is also his impeccable efforts as an actor. It is quite shocking how the movie is actually based on a true story, and the powerful message it sends about patience, compassion, and the poignant and transformative role of teaching and caring for those who can not care for themselves is also a standout.

1 'The 400 Blows' (1959)

Starring Jean-Pierre Léaud, Albert Rémy, Claire Maurier

Image via Cocinor

When one hears the name François Truffaut, the film that immediately comes to mind is undoubtedly The 400 Blows. This touching coming-of-age story follows a young boy (recurring actor Jean-Pierre Léaud) who delves into the life of crime after being left without attention.

This seminal Truffaut movie has left an unforgettable imprint on the French New Wave, with the way it illustrates coming-of-age anxieties being a very memorable aspect that shaped other films in the genre in the following years. Its realistic portrayal of adolescence and raw depiction of the struggles of growing up make it one of the saddest coming-of-age dramas. Furthermore, The 400 Blows endures as a relevant movie for the way it critiques the impact of societal institutions and the school system on the lives of youngsters.

