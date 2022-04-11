If you like horror movies, here’s one you should keep an eye out for, Frank & Penelope is an upcoming movie that seems to interweave elements from a series of horror stories, and if they fit together it should make for an entertaining – and scary – ride. The story follows a wild couple that decides to stop at a motel on a deserted stretch of dirt road during a road trip. Sure, we all know this is a terrible idea, but they’ll discover a lot more than just a frightening scenario at this isolated location…

The trailer for Frank & Penelope features a bunch of movie references that might pique your interest, starting with the obvious Bonnie & Clyde feel of a couple living dangerously in the margin of the law while traveling across the country, all the while having a difficult and probably abusive and codependent relationship. Then, a not-very-subtle sheriff pulls them over to explicitly warn them against lingering in a particular stretch of the road, and that’s when the movie references start piling up.

You can find a bit of The Hills Have Eyes, especially because of the sunny and dry setting with dangerous figures lurking in every corner, but you’ll also be right at home if you’re into religious fanatics’ horror stories, Midsommar-style. There’s also a hint of Paranormal Activity with video surveillance footage and a bit of Wolf Creek with people running for their lives while being hunted. So, something for everyone and a tall order of horror movie tropes for fans of the genre.

Frank & Penelope is directed by Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boys’ Gunpowder) who is making his feature film directing debut. Flanery also doubles down as screenwriter, taking on a story from fellow actor John Thaddeus (Goliath). Before this movie, Flanery wrote the story for Born a Champion.

The cast features Kevin Dillon (Platoon), Billy Budinich (Up North), Caylee Cowan (Sunrise in Heaven), Donna D'Errico (Reno 911!), Johnathon Schaech (Now Apocalypse), Sonya Eddy (General Hospital), and Lin Shaye (the Insidious franchise).

Frank & Penelope premieres in theaters on June 3.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis for Frank & Penelope here:

While on the run from the law, Frank and his stripper girlfriend, Penelope, find themselves miles from civilization while traveling along a deserted stretch of dirt road. As darkness falls, they come upon a small motel and diner and decide to rest for the night. The next day, after robbing the diner, they suddenly become immersed in a hellish nightmare, When the proprietor of the motel and diner, Chisos, a psychotic, cannibalistic Bible thumper along with his sadistic family, take Frank and Penelope on a life and death journey, where escape is just a heart-pounding breath away. It soon becomes apparent that they are not the first to endure this. But these two will either get out together or “go out” together.

