After the tragically short story of new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Hector Ayala/White Tiger (the late Kamar de los Reyes), the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again reintroduces one of the franchise’s most controversial crime fighters. Seeking answers about Hector’s death, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) visits Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), a lethal vigilante he fought with and then developed a grudging respect for, during the second season of the original Daredevil series.

Bernthal’s casting in Born Again marks the first time the popular actor has reprised the role since the second and final season of The Punisher spin-off series, which was released in 2019. It’s seemingly been a similarly long time since Frank and Matt’s last onscreen meeting in-universe, but Frank’s first scene back suggests not much has changed for the character.

Frank Castle Is Still Punishing in 'Daredevil: Born Again'