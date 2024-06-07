The Big Picture Dolores and Frank have defied expectations as exes but remain a vital part of each other's lives.

Their ability to work through past hardships and remain close friends is inspiring.

Despite new relationships, they have shown that co-parenting and friendship can be the cornerstone of post-divorce life.

Since fans have known Dolores Catania on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she has been divorced from her ex-husband Frank Catania. Even with the papers signed and as parents to their two kids, the reality stars are still thick as thieves. Their relationship has left some fans scratching their heads, but it makes sense to them. It works! Despite being soulmates, they are better as friends. Dolores has a new man, Paulie Connell. Frank had officially become engaged to his girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich. He even practiced this proposal on Dolores, in front of their two kids, in the middle of a restaurant! Regardless of what happened to tear them apart in the past, their beautifully bizarre relationship is incredibly positive to watch on a program filled with such immense negativity.

At the heart of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is family. When the series first began, fans were introduced to the Manzo family and the drama surrounding them. Then it shifted over to the Giudices and Gorgas and the highs and lows that never seemed to end. As viewers were forced to engage in their tragic family trials and tribulations, many other characters entered the mix. With family on the mind, fans met Dolores, a friend of many of the personalities on the show. Dolores wasn't the typical housewife by title, but she once was! Her ex-husband, Frank, was a big character throughout the show, serving the role that the married men on the show occupied. Despite the moniker of exes, Frank and Dolores have defied the negative connotations that are attached to those roles.

Frank and Dolores Have Worked Through Their Past

When watching a show like The Real Housewives, fans are used to watching characters who are not always willing or able to learn and grow from their past. When there are those few individuals who can, they become relatable and intriguing to watch. Such is the case with Dolores Catania. Her maturity is often exponentially above some of her castmates. She may not always be right, and you may not agree with her advice, but compared to these women, Dolores is the epitome of the voice of reason. She also serves as the Switzerland of the friend group, refusing to take a side in the group's battles. A major factor in this may be due to her past and learning from the struggles in her relationship with Frank. To give context, looking back at Frank and Dolores' relationship is important. Frank and Dolores married in 1994 and soon welcomed two children into the world, Gabby and Frank Jr., both of whom have had roles on the show. While pregnant with Frankie, Frank cheated on Dolores and essentially left the family right before she was supposed to give birth. Yet they were able to work through it, with time, healing, and understanding, to be the best parents to their two children.

When Dolores became a full-time cast member in Season 7, fans were granted the opportunity to see how off-camera healing saved their relationship. They both have dated other people throughout their tenure on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and for the most part, they respected each other's relationships. Of course, there were moments where they would tell one another their true feelings, but it always came from a place of love. Working through their past and their ability to be amicable, they became incredible role models for divorced individuals watching. Their story on screen took a wild turn when fans learned the pair ended up living together following Frank's break-up with his girlfriend. Living under the same roof in Dolores' home seemed like a brazen move, but again, it worked! She was helping out an old friend in his time of need. But don't worry, Dolores put him to work, doing projects and renovations around the house. The arrangement was the best of both worlds for the Catanias. Frank had emotional support and Dolores got an upgraded house! Among other things.

While they did work together well as roommates, there was still some strife due to Frank withholding information from Dolores. When he was disbarred, he not only denied it on the show, he did not share the information outright with Dolores. Whether it was for pride or guilt, it was too hard for him to tell her. She absolutely didn't agree with his actions of misappropriating clients' funds, but she understood why he couldn't talk to her about it. The ability to understand the other perspective is something you rarely see on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, if you thought that living together under the same roof was odd, it's about to get even stranger! When he suffered two broken legs, he then moved in with, wait for it, the doctor Dolores was dating! David Principe, who Dolores dated from 2016 until 2021, took him in to look after and care for him. With many in disbelief, fans learned that Dolores' then-boyfriend would voluntarily bathe her ex-husband. Perhaps they were just eager to pitch the next best sitcom. Surely, Bravo fans would tune into that spin-off!

Frank and Dolores Are Still a Part of Each Other's Futures

Dolores has been adamant that anyone could date Frank...just not her girlfriends. They are most certainly off-limits. They're each other's soulmates and refuse to let anyone in her inner circle get in the way. Despite being no longer married, Frank and Dolores have remained an integral part of each other's lives. And fans have loved watching how they make it work best for them. Even if they are still perplexed. They have defied the typical rules of a nuclear family. At this point, the nuclear family is no longer essential for the Real Housewives franchises. Dolores is now dating Paulie Connell, who has smoothly fit himself into the fold of drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two met the old-fashioned way: on a blind date.

Despite him still not being divorced, she refuses to allow them to get engaged until he pulls that other trigger. Frank was not always fond of this new beau, partially due to his friendship with David, but mostly because he believed the family unit they built was being pulled apart. Frank soon let his discretion come to pass as he had a new woman in his life. He met Brittany when she was training for a fitness competition when he was 49, and she was a youthful 21. They were on and off for years, even while he was living with Dolores. That is until the couple made it official on an episode of What What Happens Live. As of October 2023, he officially became engaged to Brittany. Of course, on the show, the moment was teased when the Catania family dinner led to Frank practicing his proposal, with the giant rock on his person, on Dolores. As silly as this moment was, there was a glow and a jovial aura between the two. You could tell there is still a lot of love left between them. While Frank's relationship did change the dynamic between Dolores and Frank, it had already been shifting with Paulie in the picture.

It's safe to say that when Paulie follows Dolores' rules, both Dolores and Frank will be beginning the next chapters in their lives with new spouses. They likely won't be as attached as fans have seen, but their presence will continue to be linked. Not everyone will get the relationship between Dolores and Frank, but it's not their job to. Instead, their friendship as co-parents and close friends is an inspiration on how to make things work. While it may be incredibly hard for the other personalities in the cast, they should look toward the growth and healing Frank and Dolores have made, because if you truly want to mend a fence, it can be done. They are living proof. They have experienced immense hardships that tore them apart, but their ability to realize why they are in each other's lives is magical. Their relationship is beautifully bizarre, but it is ex-couple goals!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes every Sunday at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

