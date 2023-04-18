Frank Grillo is an actor's actor. When he appears on-screen, you probably recognize his face, but may not be able to place the name or the projects he's been involved with. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will probably recognize him from appearances in multiple Captain America movies and Avengers: Endgame. Fans of gritty horror might know him from two appearances in The Purge franchise. But his best and most memorable performance is opposite Liam Neeson as oil rig worker John Diaz in the 2011 film, The Grey. Grillo has made hay within the gritty action genre for the majority of his career, and The Grey, a story about a group of marooned oil rig contractors in the wilderness of remote Alaskan who are left to endure the elements and packs of stalking, hungry grey wolves, is the kind of material that Grillo thrives on. And as Diaz, he puts everything together to deliver a terrific character that stands out and upstages a solid Neeson in the process.

Frank Grillo Emerges as the Voice of Opposition in 'The Grey'

The Grey doesn't waste any time planting our cast of rough-and-tumble blue-collar wildcatters into the middle of the brutal and punishing snowy wasteland after their plane goes down during a heavy storm. Immediately, they are confronted with deadly freezing temperatures, wolves, and a polar bear before they can even get their bearings. John Ottway (Neeson) is the sharpshooter assigned to protect the men and assumes the position of alpha as soon as the plane goes down. But Grillo's Diaz immediately challenges Ottway's authority and sets the stage for a power struggle that will perpetually get more strained as the movie progresses. Diaz chirps loudly in defiance of Ottway's decisions and is quick to take issue with the idea of Ottway making life-or-death decisions for the entire group. He's got an attitude and a chip on his shoulder and the tension between the two leads is palpable from the outset as Diaz tries to portray a tough guy attitude that he may or may not be able to back up. Grillo can run his mouth with the best of them, and he doesn't mince words as the foil to Ottway and his self-appointed position of leadership.

As the group starts to make their journey towards a less hostile environment and perhaps a rescue, their numbers begin to shrink one by one as ravenous grey wolves start to pick the men off one by one and drag them away to be eaten by the pack. The sense of urgency is enormous and if you've seen Grillo's work in The Purge movies, you know that these types of circumstances are his bailiwick. By the time they make camp on the first night, Diaz and Ottway are still going at it. Diaz takes issue with Ottway's plan to kill the attacking wolves with a sharpened stick. As soon as Diaz gets the chance, he tries to subvert Ottway and his leadership to the other men. Diaz isn't afraid to puff out his chest and his constant questioning and negativity around the fire are starting to wear on the men. Grillo finally challenges Ottway to a fight and is quickly subdued by the much larger sharpshooter. But it's going to take more than that to silence the brash and irreverent Diaz. Grillo is right in his element as a man who is scared to death but still has faux bravado about him. It takes Ottway and the other members of the group saving him from a wolf attack to shut him up, if only for a little while. Later, he cuts off the head of the wolf they were able to kill lifting it over his head and howling like a madman in the direction of the larger wolf pack.

Diaz Is Actually 'The Grey's Most Psychologically Fragile Character

While the rest of the survivors are quick to defer to the leadership of Ottway, Diaz still isn't having it, and no one delivers a brass-tacks speech in a movie like Frank Grillo. Though his honesty is off-putting to the other men, you can't help but get a kick out of the actor's machismo and misdirected bravado that he uses to cover up his fear and fragile psyche. He does it with aplomb, and his casting as Diaz remains the best thing about the film. Director Joe Carnahan also deserves credit for allowing Grillo to explore the space and bring a richly layered performance as he is a threat to steal just about every scene that he has dialogue. The role was made for him, and he takes full advantage of the liberty given to Diaz and his straight-shooting, fatalistic nature. "I Just wanna f*** one more time." he says bluntly getting a laugh from the others even as they sit waiting to die, "I just can't go out on that last piece." he continues. Real campfire talk by a man who recognizes that he is circling the drain and rapidly approaching his own demise. But if you try to call out Diaz's weakness, you'd better be prepared to throw hands with him.

By the following day, only four of the seven men that survive the plane crash are still standing. And Grillo's Diaz is still the loudest among them. As they try to navigate their way across a river that lies at the foot of a steep and icy cliff, Diaz is still barking out orders and making his presence known. During the jump, Diaz falls from a tree and injures his knee. Now you have the most fragile member of the group also physically compromised. He continues on as one of only three men to survive the jump, but he's completely beaten down at this point. He still runs his mouth, but his tone is softer, and he is much more agreeable. "I'm done. I'm done," he finally says to Ottway. As he sits on a log by the river, he can't keep up the facade any longer. Grillo's resignation at his impending demise brings out an honest assessment of just how terrible his life was before the crash, and how he can't manufacture any more of the fake bravado that came so easily before. As he tells the men to leave him behind, he begins to weep. "My first name is John" he says to Pete as he reaches out to shake hands. Finally, he thanks Ottway for being what he wanted to be during the catastrophe but wasn't capable. And Diaz is left by the river's edge to take in a beautiful view as he takes his last breaths, looking like the vulnerable man that he was all along, and Grillo hits a home run with it.

Frank Grillo's Performance Is What You'll Remember From 'The Grey'

By the end of the film, John Ottway is the sole survivor, and he's lashing out at God and anyone who will listen as he pleads for help. It is a scene that Neeson nails as he is the final survivor. But as Ottway continues forward there is an eerie quiet surrounding him. He is alone, and the absence of the brash Diaz can be felt more than the presence of Ottway. When you leave the theater after close to two exhausting hours of death and despair, it is Frank Grillo as John Diaz that you remember most. And it may not have been exactly the way Carnahan or Neeson planned it, but the audience walks away thinking about the other character named "John" and not the "John" who is supposed to be the star of the film.