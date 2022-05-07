Earlier this week, it was announced that director Isaac Florentine’s upcoming action film Hounds of War has had its sales rights acquired by American film production and sales company XYZ Films.

The Purge star Frank Grillo plays Ryder, who is part of a team of mercenaries known for being the best of the best at what they do. They have been behind the toppling of governments, high-profile assassinations, and even been the trigger that started wars. However, one day, their master devises an underhanded plan to get rid of them which results in Ryder being the sole survivor. Now, Ryder will let nothing get in his way of avenging his fallen comrades.

Currently in its post-production phase, the script is penned by Jean Pierre Magro, who also serves as producer. Other producers include Vadim Fortunin, Vladimir Chistiakov, Alex Meets, Aaron Briffa and Andre Relis, with Alla Belaya, Daniel Couts, Nika Finch and Mark Foligno serving as executive producers. Besides Grillo, the film also stars Robert Patrick, Rhona Mitra, Mark Strange, and Steven Elder.

XYZ Films have also come on board as executive producers and will be introducing the project and screen footage for buyers at the 2022 Marché du Film in Cannes. The list of XYZ’s current projects includes Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s film Something in the Dirt which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Riley Stearns’ dark sci-fi comedy Dual, God is a Bullet starring Game of Throne’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as well as Django Unchained’s Jamie Foxx, Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo starring Eva Green and Mark Strong, Phillip Barantini’s film Accused, and the sci-fi horror film Ash by Flying Lotus. In addition, XYZ is also in the process of post-production on Netflix’s Havoc, which is directed by Gareth Evans and stars Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

Founded by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian in 2008, XYZ Films describe themselves as an independent studio with the mission “to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet". The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

As of yet, there is currently no release date for Hounds of War.

