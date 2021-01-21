If you’re a fan of Frank Grillo and want to hear him talk about his career and projects like Marvel’s What If…, End of Watch, Liam Neeson, Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level and Cop Shop, Gerard Butler, Billions, The Purge movies, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, James DeMonaco’s Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, getting his start on the soap opera Guiding Light, the incredible success of Wolf Warrior 2 in China, why he doesn’t take time off, and so much more, you’re in the right place. That’s because I recently conducted a 45-minute interview with the busy actor while he was sitting by his pool at his new house in the Hollywood Hills. Unlike some people that are extremely careful with everything they say, the thing I love about Grillo is his brutal honesty and willingness to talk about anything. Trust me, as you watch this interview you’ll see exactly what I mean, especially when you get to the parts where he talks about why he took on certain roles and the reason he doesn’t like to take breaks, and the reason he doesn’t like to take breaks.

However, before getting to the interview, I’d like to take a moment to talk about director Conor Allyn’s No Man’s Land – which is the main reason Grillo and I talked. The movie hits select theaters and On-Demand tomorrow and it’s inspired by the real-life "no man's land" areas along the Texas-Mexico border. The story involves a family living on the border and what happens when the younger son accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant trying to cross into America. Rather than deal with the authorities, the son flees south on horseback into Mexico where he tries to seek forgiveness from the dead boy's father while being chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales. Grillo plays the dad and the film also stars Jake Allyn, Jorge A. Jimenez, Alex MacNicoll, Andie MacDowell, and George Lopez.

Check out what Grillo had to say below and further down the page is an exact list of everything we talked about.

Frank Grillo:

How he has recently gotten divorced and has a new house.

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

How he’s looking for a new TV series to do.

Does he take time off?

Why he doesn’t like to sit around and wait for the perfect job.

Is he in any upcoming episodes of Billions?

How they haven’t filmed the second half of episodes of Billions but he thinks he is filming again in March.

How much did he know about Billions before signing on?

How he didn’t realize how popular Billions

Why he likes to do smaller movies.

When did he first realize he made it as an actor?

How he got his break on a soap opera (Guiding Light) and never looked back.

Talks about why he agreed to make certain movies. It’s a very honest answer.

With the success of Wolf Warrior 2 in China (it’s the biggest movie ever in China) is he getting more offers to do Chinese movies?

Talks about his involvement in the What If… Disney+ animated series.

How Kevin Feige’s success has not gone to his head.

Is he surprised at the lasting popularity of the superhero genre?

How even though Crossbones was only on screen for like 12 minutes with the power of Marvel it doesn’t matter as people know the character.

Which stunt was he most nervous to do and why?

Shares a great story about making End of Watch with Jake Gyllenhaal.

What No Man’s Land is about and why he did the movie.

How much does he research for a role?

How we both love Liam Neeson.

What’s Cop Shop about?

How Gerard Butler is huge in terms of international sales for a movie to get made.

How did they land Butler for Cop Shop?

When will we see a trailer for Cop Shop?

What has it been like waiting for people to see Boss Level?

What can he say about The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and who does he play?

How he plays the straight man in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Why he’s excited for people to see James DeMonaco’s Once Upon a Time in Staten Island and what it’s about.

How he’s talking with DeMonaco about doing another Purge

Why does he think The Purge movies are so popular?

What’s coming up at his production company WarParty with Joe Carnahan?

How they’re developing a horror movie.

What it’s really like being a director.

What’s coming up for him in the next few months?

How they made Boss Level in 26 days.

Image via Disney

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Acquires ‘Connected’ From Sony Pictures Animation, Gives It a New Title 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.