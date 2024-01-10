The Big Picture Lights Out delves into the gritty world of fight clubs and corruption, following a homeless veteran who gets entangled in a life of crime.

The trailer hints at the protagonist's troubled past as a veteran and the impact it has had on him, while introducing the obstacles he faces and the stakes involved.

Co-written by Chad Law and Garry Charles, Lights Out is directed by Christian Sesma and features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Frank Grillo and Dermot Mulroney.

We know the first rule of fight club, but Quiver Distribution's latest feature definitely wants to break it. Starring Frank Grillo, the upcoming Lights Out brings audiences through the rough world of fight clubs and corruption. It follows a man who gets more than he bargained for, heading deeper into a life of crime. Today, Collider is excited to exclusively debut the trailer ahead of the movie's February 16 release.

Lights Out follows Michael "Duffy" Duffield (Grillo), a homeless veteran who grabs the attention of ex-con Max Bomer (Mekhi Phifer) after Duffy gets into a bar fight. Impressed by Duffy's skills, Max offers him a "job" to compete in underground fight clubs, eventually leading the pair to form a partnership. Soon, they head to Los Angeles, where Duffy seeks atonement while Max wants to repay a crime boss named Sage Parker (Dermot Mulroney). Things become more complicated when, after Duffy wins in Sage's fight club, he gets swept up into the crime world, forced to take new jobs, including one for Ellen Ridgway (Jaime King), a police officer and Sage's boss. The further Duffy heads into this world, the more dangerous it becomes.

The trailer begins on an explosive note, informing Duffy's past as a veteran and offering just a glimpse at his experiences — even if the scene itself was more nightmare than reality. Though audiences won't learn his full story from the trailer alone, it's clear that his past has left a hefty mark on him, something Max easily notices. As the two move through various fights, corruption within the police force becomes a more present obstacle, especially after Duffy makes an irreparable mistake. As the trailer continues, the action and the stakes ramp up. It teases how the fight clubs are more than just that, showing how what happens in the ring is more tied to the community beyond what Duffy initially thinks.

Who Worked on 'Lights Out'?

Lights Out is co-written by Chad Law and Garry Charles, who previously worked together on the Theo Rossi-led The Getback. Lights Out is directed by Christian Sesma, known for directing other features such as Section 8 and Paydirt, as well as both the film and television versions of Vigilante Diaries. Along with the mentioned cast, Lights Out stars Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (The Weapon), Erica Peeples (All American), Juju Chan Szeto (Wu Assassins), and Kevin Gage (Crossfire). The feature also reunites Sesma with Paydirt and Vigilante Diaries star Paul Sloan, and Section 8 star Justin Furstenfeld.

Lights Out releases February 16 in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand. Watch the trailer below:

