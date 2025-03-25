One of Frank Grillo’s more recent projects that perhaps didn’t get the theatrical release it deserved has found success on a new streamer. Grillo stars opposite Andy Garcia and Josh Hutcherson in Long Gone Heroes, the crime thriller following a special forces soldier who has given up everything but now must return to the field to track down his niece. The film recently began streaming on Paramount+ and has wasted no time becoming a major streaming hit, sitting at #2 at the time of writing, behind only Gladiator 2. Long Gone Heroes did not report any box office earnings, nor has it earned enough scores on Rotten Tomatoes to be rendered a review, but it's still wowing audiences on Paramount+ as one of the streamer’s most popular movies.

John Swab wrote and directed Long Gone Heroes with a story from Santiago Manes Moreno. Swab first made his feature directorial debut nearly 10 years ago on Let Me Make You a Martyr, another crime thriller starring Marilyn Manson and Mark Boone, and he also directed Run with the Hunter a few years later, which stars Michel Pitt and William Forsythe. Before his work on Long Gone Heroes, Swab even helmed King Ivory, yet another crime thriller starring Ben Foster and James Badge Dale. Long Gone Heroes star Frank Grillo has also been busy of late, recently making his animated DCU debut in Creature Commandos ahead of his live-action introduction later this year in Superman and Peacemaker. Grillo will also reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in Waller, the upcoming spin-off series led by Viola Davis.

What Else Is Popular on Paramount+ Right Now?

Other than Gladiator 2 and Long Gone Heroes, there are plenty of other blockbusters to check out on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado is one of the most popular movies on the streamer right now, along with Only the Brave, the firefighting drama starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is also in the Paramount+ top 10 once again, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the first Gladiator. Star Wars veteran Ewan McGregor even has a movie in the top 10 — Son of a Gun, the R-rated crime thriller which he stars in alongside Alicia Vikander.

Long Gone Heroes stars Frank Grillo and Josh Hutcherson and was directed by John Swab.