Not long after one of Frank Grillo’s more recent movies climbed to the top of streaming charts, he has another movie following the same model. Grillo stars alongside Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight) in MR-9: Do or Die, the 2023 espionage thriller following an elite Bangladesh spy who teams up with a CIA operative to bring down an international crime syndicate. MR-9: Do or Die began streaming on Starz not long ago, and the film has wasted no time becoming one of the more popular movies on the platform, sitting at #9 at the time of writing. MR-9: Do or Die received an extremely limited theatrical release two years ago, grossing less than $500,000 globally, and the film earned a 61% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Grillo has been acting for more than 30 years now, but his first major role came from starring alongside Liam Neeson in The Grey, the 2011 survival thriller from Joe Carnahan. He then exploded to new levels of stardom when he was featured as Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier before descending to the villain role of Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War. Grillo also made headlines around the same time for his role in The Purge movies, but he’s recently become the champion of a new franchise. He made his DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series Creature Commandos, and he will reprise the role in live-action twice later this year, first in Superman and second in Peacemaker Season 2. Grillo also recently suited up opposite Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King.

What Else Is Popular on Starz?

The fourth installment in Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone’s action franchise, Expend4bles, has been one of the most popular movies on Starz for more than 200 days, currently at #7. Behind both Expendables 4 and MR-9: Do or Die is Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU’s biggest swing that recently ventured over to the new streamer and has found swift success. Bill Skarsgård’s controversial remake, The Crow, is also one of the biggest movies on Starz despite poor reception and box office performance, along with Night Shift, the horror movie starring Lamorne Morris. The Blumhouse horror film Imaginary is the biggest hit of the week on Starz.

MR-9: Do or Die stars Frank Grillo and Michael Jai White. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch MR-9: Do or Die on Starz.