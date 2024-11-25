The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Creature Commandos' Frank Grillo, who plays Rick Flag Sr in James Gunn's animated series.

Creature Commandos is the first project in the new DC Universe, introducing Amanda Waller's latest deadly team led by Rick Flag.

In this interview, Grillo teases his crucial role in Peacemaker Season 2, his part alongside David Corenswet in Superman, and how Rick Flag serves as the DCU's Nick Fury.

Creature Commandos is James Gunn and Peter Safran's very first project to be released from the shiny new DC Universe. The adult animation series is primed to kick off the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters with a whole crew of deadly creatures on a task force led by Rick Flag Sr., which first introduces action star Frank Grillo as the character who the actor likens to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

In the series, General Rick Flag (Grillo) is assigned to Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) latest attempt at a black ops team. This one will allow her to skirt around the limitations previously enforced by Peacemaker Season 1 by utilizing the strengths of monsters such as Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), the amphibious Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Dr. Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and others.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Grillo gives us the rundown of his character throughout this first chapter of the DCU. He talks about his "very crucial role" in Peacemaker Season 2, his experience collaborating with Gunn on Creature Commandos, and teases what it's like on the set of Superman and the physical presence of David Corenswet, who Grillo deems a rising "superstar." Check out the full conversation in the player above or the transcript below for more on Tulsa King, his action horror Werewolves, and the DCU.

Working With Sylvester Stallone Was on Frank Grillo's Bucket List

"I've come full circle."

COLLIDER: Before we get into Creature Commandos, how much fun did you have making Tulsa King Season 2 and getting to work with Sly?

FRANK GRILLO: You know what? Sly has been on my bucket list. He was an influence on me becoming an actor, and then we became pals before Tulsa King. To work with him and to stand across from Stallone and do nine-page scenes and him call me and ask me for my opinion, I've come full circle. It's amazing. And it looks like we're going to go do Season 3.

Well, needless to say, I'm so happy for you, and I'm a huge fan of Sly. I watch the show.

GRILLO: And it gets really good. The show goes from a little comic-y and funny to real serious towards the end.

If You Loved 'The Purge: Anarchy' Check Out This Action Horror

You've done a number of action films in the last few years. Which one turned out way better than you expected? What was one that you're like, “If you haven't seen my recent films, this is the one you should watch?”

GRILLO: I'll tell you which one. It's the one that's coming out in theaters in December. It's called Werewolves, which is kind of an action horror in the vein of, like, The Purge: Anarchy. This movie is now in 2,200 theaters. This was a $10 million movie. Hats off to Myles Nestel, who put a lot of money into the post-production and made this movie look like a $50 million film, and it's lights out. It's as good as it can possibly be for that genre with practical wolves. So, I'm looking forward to that.

Is Frank Grillo the Nick Fury of the DCU?

This is a juicy role for the new DC, what you landed. How much did James [Gunn] tell you about the overall arc and where this is all going when you signed on?

GRILLO: James kind of gave me some broad strokes about he and Peter [Safran] taking over DC and the direction they were going and how they wanted their actors to be in both the live-action and the animated, and so forth and so on. I said to him, “Look, brother,” he's such a great man, and I said, “Whatever you guys are doing, I want in. So, whatever capacity that is, I want in.” And he has been a man of his word tenfold with this character. I couldn't be more grateful and excited to be a part of this world.

You're in Creature Commandos, you're in Superman, you're in Peacemaker. I don't really know how much further it goes, but your character seems like it could be a little bit of an Agent Coulson, who Clark Gregg played in the MCU. Do you get a little bit of a vibe like that?

GRILLO: I'll go a step further. I get a little bit of a Sam Jackson vibe. It's that kind of thing where he can swing through for a little bit, like in Superman, and have a critical, pivotal role, and then a bigger role, certainly, in Peacemaker, a very crucial role, and then is the leader of the team on Creature Commandos. So, yeah, I don't know what the future holds, but I think Rick Flag is kind of the head of ARGUS, like the MCU with Jackson. I mean, you never know. It's kind of endless.

Frank Grillo Calls ‘Creature Commandos’ “Filthy Dirty, Violent, and Brilliant”

“I was blown away.”

What was it like reading the scripts for Creature Commandos for the first time? I've seen the first five episodes and it struck me that it gets better as it goes. It's really funny, there's some sick and twisted shit, and it's also heartbreaking.

GRILLO: I'll tell you, he and Peter sent me all the scripts — I read them in a day, and then I read them again. I wish I could send you the texts that I sent them because I read lots of scripts. I'm not getting scripts from, like, Steven Zailllian and the top guys in Hollywood, so when they sent me these scripts, I was like, “Holy shit.” My thoughts were exactly yours. It's funny, it's dirty, sometimes it's filthy dirty, it's violent, and it's of the time. I was blown away. I wish I could send you the texts. I must have sent them a half-dozen texts, going, “Guys. Fellas… Gunn, this is brilliant.” I think it's brilliant. For what it is, it is brilliant.

I've come to learn that he is breathing very thin air. He's an outlier. I mean, James Gunn is a brilliant writer, and he's so much fun to work with. I read his words, and I'm like, “I don't need to change any of this.” A few times I've said to him, during Peacemaker, “Hey, brother, what if I do this? Is it okay?” And he goes, “Hmm, try it and let me know.” And sure as hell, 10 out of 10 times I've tried my little fix, and I'm like, “Nope. He knows exactly what he's doing.” Rare.

Totally. I am a big fan of his writing and his work. Which episode of the seven is your favorite?

GRILLO: I think [Episode] 5 is probably my favorite.

Yeah, Episode 5 is very good.

GRILLO: But then the last one's great. The last one's really great, too.

I don't want to give away too much, but you have an R-rated scene with another character, and I was surprised because I didn't see it coming. I don't think that you have done a lot of voice work for animation, this might be the first thing…

GRILLO: What If…? was the first.

Oh, yes! But in What If…? you weren't asked to do this. [Laughs]

GRILLO: No.

What is it like for you doing the recording for this? Because it's pretty dirty.

GRILLO: So, during the recording, it was me, James, and Maria [Bakalova], the other actress, and he said, “I need you guys to have sex,” — not together — and so we kind of made out with our arms, and we're screaming and writhing in ecstasy, and it went on for 20 minutes. [Laughs] Funny story, when I first saw it, when I got the screener, I was watching it with my 16-year-old son, who's a comic book freak. So he starts watching, and he goes, “What's this?” And I go, “Oh, I might be having sex.” He goes, “No!” I go, “It's a cartoon.” He goes, “No, it's your voice! I can't listen to this.” And he freaked out, and he left the room. Then he met Maria at Comic-Con, and he was completely embarrassed, as if I really had sex. [Laughs] But it's pretty R-rated.

Oh, it's very R-rated.

Image via Warner Bros.

I was pleasantly surprised at the level of violence with G.I. Robot and some of the things that he does. I think fans are really going to enjoy it.

GRILLO: I hope so. It's really so original. Nowadays, look, I'm older, but I even see my kids — I have kids that are 16, 20, and 25 — and what they're looking for in content and shows is originality and authenticity, and we have that in spades.

Also, animation right now aimed at adults or more mature audiences is really taking off, and I'm a huge fan. This is just a welcome addition.

GRILLO: Thanks, brother. I'm excited.

Rick Flag Sr. and Peacemaker “Get Into Some Tangles” in Season 2

Image via Max

I definitely have to touch on Peacemaker Season 2. You get to be a part of that. I'm pretty confident that you will be fighting John Cena as Peacemaker in this show, so what the hell was that like? Because John's a big dude.

GRILLO: I've always fought guys bigger than me, but he's a big dude. He is a big dude. We do get into it — I'm not going to give anything away. It's an interesting thing about Peacemaker and his perspective about my son and what his feelings are about himself because of that. So, we did get into some tangles, but I don't know that people are going to expect what's to happen.

Sure, I want to re-emphasize, I've sat next to John, talking to him… He is a big dude.

GRILLO: He's a big guy. He’s thick.

He could crush most people with his pinky.

GRILLO: He's a strong guy. I mean, he's built like a giant linebacker in the NFL. He is a big dude. Couldn't be a nicer man. He’s really intelligent, a real intelligent guym and a hell of an actor.

I completely agree. He is so smart and just a really nice person.

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Is Rehearsing for a New Dance Number

Image via Max

One of the things about Peacemaker, the first season, is the opening credits and that dance number was fantastic. I think that's one of the reasons the show was such a hit was that opening dance number. I know that they recorded a new Season 2 dance number…

GRILLO: Not yet!

Oh, I was going to ask you. Have you been rehearsing? What was that like?

GRILLO: Yeah, we've been rehearsing separately, and some of us together, and I think we all come together in the next two weeks. We have three or four days set aside for the dance number, and we're all going to be there together. We got some great moves to show the world.

Are you more nervous to film that dance number than you've been to film things, or are you good at that?

GRILLO: No, I'm good at that. I love to dance. I love to be foolish, in case you haven't noticed. I love it. I'm more nervous to do a sex scene in a booth by myself than I am to do a dance number.

I really can't wait, and I'm also so curious what James picked as the song.

Frank Grillo Calls 'Superman's David Corenswet a Superstar

"David is a very commanding presence."

Image via James Gunn

My most anticipated film of next year is Superman. I've been waiting and waiting for DC to make another Superman. I'm over the moon that it's James Gunn. What the hell was it like getting to step on set in a Superman movie? Because I know you must love the character like I love the character.

GRILLO: I do. I wasn't a superhero kid. I wasn't a comic book kid, but the one superhero — and I'm talking about from the TV show, the original TV show — was Superman. To me, he's the ultimate and only superhero, second to maybe no one, and a long distance from that is Batman, right? Those are the two superheroes I grew up with. But to step on set and to know Gunn was at the helm, even in the capacity that I was working, was a gift. And I'll tell you something — I hope I don't get in trouble for this — I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I'm not joking, and I'm not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That's how great it is. By the way, this kid, David [Corenswet], is going to be a superstar. A superstar. He's amazing, as is the rest of the cast in the film, and just James’ take on it. I think it's gonna be the movie.

What is Rick like in Peacemaker, what is he like in Superman? Is he more morally gray in one or the other?

GRILLO: It's a good question. I think he's equally driven by an internal demon that is causing him to be on one side or the other, if that makes any sense, without saying too much. It's interesting because I think Rick is in two different parts of his professional career in Peacemaker and Superman, so it'll be interesting to see how that plays.

I think you have a scene with David as Superman, at least one, so what was it like actually standing with him, being in a scene with Superman? Because for me, I'd lose my shit. I can't imagine what that's like as an actor.

GRILLO: Well, I'm so in it, so to me, there's a task at hand. Listen, I've been on set with all of the superheroes. [Laughs]

Believe me, I know.

GRILLO: I'm less impressed with that, and I'm more dialed into what my piece of this is and what I have to do to make James happy. But I'll tell you this, David is a very commanding presence physically, and when that suit walked on set, and he took the cover off, and we were about to shoot, I felt like I was standing next to Superman. I felt like an 8-year-old boy. So, if that's any indication…

Totally. I don't know what the future is for Rick in the DC Universe. Has James told you? I don't even know if he survived Superman. I don't know anything, but has he teased anything to you in terms of what's coming up?

GRILLO: No, he has not done any of that. I mean, we've just gone from Creature to Superman. I don't know how the guy does it. I mean, he must have 48 hours in a day. Then now on Peacemaker, which he's directing the last two episodes. I mean, Rick isn't dead. So, I'm sure if there is a place for Rick in any other capacity, I'll get the call. You know what I mean? But it's been a gift. It's been just amazing to be in this situation and to be around so much high-level talent. It's just beautifully refreshing, and it's like being around your family. It really is. It's really easy to be here, which I really appreciate it.

Creature Commandos will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning with Episodes 1 and 2 on December 5.