Frank Grillo is hungry like the wolf in the first trailer for Werewolves. The high-octane, blood-soaked feature will arrive on December 6, and, along with the teaser, the movie’s poster has arrived. Starting with the website, fans can soon go to the in-world spot to discover all-things Werewolves, with the site being the permanent home of the trailer. Celebrating the thing that makes the movie tick, when the website’s time and date counter hits zero, not only will the trailer and webpage be unlocked, but it will also signify the arrival of the supermoon.

Speaking of the trailer, Grillo’s latest role sees the actor starring as Wesley Marshall, a man with the know-how to try and stop the super spread of werewolves. It’s been one year since a supermoon set off a genetic reaction that saw everyone carrying a certain gene turn into a ravenous werewolf. And now, thanks to yet another supermoon, it’s happening again. Joining forces with other elite hunters (including his neighbor who is a real no-nonsense survivalist), Wesley is prepared to do anything to keep his loved ones safe. Meanwhile, with the clock running down, the government is busy at work, attempting to find the cure for the disease. As the trailer plays out, it becomes abundantly clear that not only does the government fail, but they’ve maybe made things even worse.

As for the poster, it features a very gnarly up-close shot of one of the movie’s titular creatures. Baring its razor sharp teeth, the wolf’s mouth is open and ready to take a huge bite out of its prey. At the top of the image, the film’s logo, “They will hunt you” is written, teasing the intensity of the film.

Meet the Rest of the Team Behind ‘Werewolves’

Joining Grillo in Werewolves is an ensemble cast that includes Katrina Law (Spartacus: Vengeance), Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather of Harlem), Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns) and James Michael Cummings (Not Another Church Movie). The action-packed, fast-paced thriller is under the direction of Steven C. Miller (Silent Night, Deadly Night) with Matthew Kennedy penning the screenplay.

Along with Werewolves, Grillo has a handful of projects coming down the pipe, with the most anticipated likely being his appearance as Rick Flag Sr. in James Gunn’s Superman. Moving from one comic book franchise to the other, the role marks his first foray with DC after playing Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in a handful of Marvel projects.

You can check out the trailer for Werewolves above and the poster below. Be sure to ring in the supermoon by heading to the movie’s website.