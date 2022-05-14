Fans of the world of comics probably know all about the pre-war pulp novel decade that brought to us the storytelling that would eventually give us our beloved superheroes. In a new book titled Pulp Power: The Shadow, Doc Savage, and the Art of the Street & Smith Universe, fans can look into that era of storytelling and how it influenced some of our favorite creators. The book also features a forward penned by the visionary creator Frank Miller.

Miller is "regarded as one of the most influential and awarded creators in the entertainment industry today" but many of us know him for his work in things like Batman: Year One and the gritty noir aesthetic that he brings to his work. He clearly has a connection back to this world, which is described as "a pre-Batman, pre-Superman golden era of American creativity and artistic excellence, starred two main characters: The Shadow and Doc Savage."

The series "gives fans a rare glimpse into the prewar pulp novel decade of the 1930s, a period of bold action and adventure storytelling that ultimately led to the creation of the comic book and the superheroes we know and love today."

Image via Collider

RELATED: New ‘Sin City & ‘Ronin’ Comics in the Works as Frank Miller Launches Independent Publishing Company

So many of us know the world of comics and the characters there that we love, but it's interesting to see things like Pulp Power rise in popularity because it is an era that we've seemingly forgotten. We know all about DC Comics and Marvel, but we don't really know about what inspired creators to tell these superpowered stories.

And having a forward by Miller is incredible because he is labeled as one of the most visionary creatives in the genre. You can get your own copy of Pulp Power: The Shadow, Doc Savage, and the Art of the Street & Smith Universe on July 26, 2022, and what a way to celebrate the era before our favorite superheroes?

You can read more about the book here:

Street & Smith, the renowned publisher of these novels, commissioned leading artists to provide bold and original cover artwork for their publications, and in Pulp Power, hundreds of these eye-catching covers are reproduced as a collection for the first time. Author Neil McGinness provides context for the cover illustrations alongside a rich narrative history of the characters and era and discussion of the influence of the Street & Smith heroes on legendary creators such as Orson Welles, Truman Capote, Michael Chabon, George Lucas, Agnes Moorehead, James Patterson, Walter Mosley, Dwayne Johnson, Frank Miller, James Bama, Jim Steranko, Jim Lee, Gail Simone, Steve Orlando, Gayle Lynds, and many more. The book also includes original line art illustrations from the volumes, a unique collection of Shadow ephemera, cover art from the paperback boom of the 1960s and 1970s, and a look at the past, present, and future of the Street & Smith characters in comics.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (383 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe