Famed comic book writer-artist Frank Miller, who has worked with the likes of DC, Marvel, and indie companies like Dark Horse, is officially starting his own comic book publishing company. The upcoming publishing banner will be appropriately named "Frank Miller Presents" and will see all-new original works as well as the new runs for some of Miller's most famous comics.

The report comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who is also confirming that Miller will act as the new company's president and editor-in-chief. Joining him in this effort will be Dan DiDio, who acted as co-publisher of DC from 2010 to 2020, and will serve as publisher at FMP with CEO of Frank Miller Ink, Silenn Thomas, serving as COO of the new publishing company. “Frank has an incredible vision for this publishing company, which further expands on his commitment to storytelling and characters that connect people around the world,” stated Thomas. FMP the first slate of titles coming from FMP will be a mix of new ideas with some of Miller's creations, including a Western take on his beloved noir Sin City, with this new comic being called Sin City 1858. His 1983-84 miniseries Ronin will be receiving a follow-up series called Ronin Book 2. The titles for the new, original works are Pandora and Ancient Enemies, though little else is known about these projects at this time. FMP will aim to release two to four comics a year with the aim being that the first of these comics will hit both physical and digital store shelves later this year. While Miller will be making new entries in these series, his previous creations are currently set to remain with their respective original publishers.

THR says that the process of starting up FMP has been quietly going on for months, perhaps even years at this point. This company aims to act as a place where both veterans and new writers/artists can apply their craft with the goal of creating and curating a line of comics that hopes to capture Miller’s iconic and distinct style. “Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling,” Miller said in a statement. “Dan, Silenn, and I couldn’t be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well.”

Image via Collider

RELATED: Exclusive: Watch Robert Kirkman Interview Frank Miller About His Career, From Batman to Hollywood, on Collider Connections

Some of Miller's most recognizable works include the previously mentioned Sin City as well as 300, both of which received notable film adaptations. He also wrote and illustrated The Dark Knight Returns, a four-issue miniseries that saw an aged Batman coming out of retirement and is revered as one of not just the best, but the most influential Batman stories of all time. Most recently his reimagining of the King Arthur myth by both him and Thomas Wheeler, titled Cursed, was adapted as a Netflix series in 2020, which saw both Miller and Thomas serving as executive producers on the project.

The first comics from Frank Miller Presents are set to release sometime in 2022.

'Attack on Titan' and the Art of Creating Monsters

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (376 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe