Did you know that a 1955 feature film starred Frank Sinatra, one of the greatest singers to ever live, and Marlon Brando, one of the greatest actors to ever live? While this historic combo led a delightful comedic gangster musical, a bitter feud ignited between them. The movie in question is Guys and Dolls, and it's somewhat surprising that such a lighthearted and enjoyable Oscar nominee featured so much behind-the-scenes drama.

What Is 'Guys and Dolls' About?

Set in the bustling streets of 1950s New York, Guys and Dolls largely tells the stories of two opposing gangsters. The first is Nathan Detroit (Frank Sinatra) - a craps game organizer who, along with his companions Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Stubby Kaye) and Benny Southstreet (Johnny Silver). They're struggling to find the funds to pull off their next illegal gambling ceremony. If that weren't enough, Nathan is also struggling in his relationship with his beautiful fiancé Adelaide (Vivian Blaine) and is under constant suspicion of the tenacious Lieutenant Brannigan (Robert Keith).

To find some cash for the craps game, Nathan decides to make a bet with another legendary gambler, Sky Masterson (Marlon Brando). Nathan bets that Sky can't convince any girl he points out on the street and take her on a date to Havanna. The woman he points out is Sarah Brown (Jean Simmons), who is a straight-edge missionary preaching against the sinful dangers of gambling and alcohol.

As a surprise to nobody, the two gangsters learn that there is much more to life than gambling and craps games.

Which Hollywood Stars Wanted To Star in 'Guys and Dolls'?

Guys and Dolls is a feature film adaptation of the 1951 Broadway musical of the same name, which became a sensation in the industry after sweeping the Tony Awards with five wins, including Best Musical. Seeing the potential for a theatrical picture, producer Samuel Goldwyn scooped up the rights and quickly worked on bringing Guys and Dolls to the big screen. Once news broke that The Samuel Goldwyn Company was working on a feature film adaptation, many of Hollywood's biggest stars wanted to get in on the action.

Legendary starlet Marilyn Monroe wanted the role of Adelaide, but was denied by director Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Another that popped up was Singin' in the Rain star Gene Kelly, who hoped to snag the lead role Sky Masterson but was unable to given his contractual obligations to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (even though MGM would go on to distribute to film). Ironically enough, the one person who desperately wanted to play was one of Kelly's oldest co-stars, Frank Sinatra.

Frank Sinatra may be best known for his music career. Still, Sinatra was also a hugely accomplished actor, even winning an Academy Award for From Here to Eternity just a year before Guys and Dolls released. Sinatra also had a personal brand image, embracing his Italian heritage and being something of a heartthrob to the youth of America. Sky Masterson is a character who exudes charisma and authority, so the so-called "Chairman of the Board" felt he was perfect for the part. Alas, the role instead went to an even more celebrated actor Marlon Brando, who had already been nominated for three Oscars at the time. Thus, a feud was born.

Why Did Frank Sinatra & Marlon Brando Feud During 'Guys and Dolls'?

Most would agree that Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra were incomparable talents, but it's also well-known that they were both notoriously difficult to work with on set. Throw two larger-than-life egos and personalities into one film, and you'll see fireworks. Reportedly, Sinatra and Brando instantly disliked each other, with the histories behind their contentious casting driving a wedge between them. This initially seems like it wouldn't be much of a problem as Brando and Sinatra only share about three scenes in the two-and-a-half-hour film, but their rivalry would soon infect the entire set.

The fires of derision started tame, with Sinatra resorting to childish nicknames like "Mumbles" whenever he referred to Brando, alluding to his lack of musical experience. One of the most notorious cases of conflict between the two, which also caused quite a bit of production problems, is the infamous cheesecake scene. Early in the film, Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit meet, all while Nathan is eating a slice of cheesecake. A seemingly simple sequence turned into a nightmare, as Brando tried to get back at Sinatra by intentionally ruining takes, so he could make his rival eat as much cheesecake as possible. This resulted in a wasted work day and Sinatra getting sick to his stomach. When they tried to film the scene the next day, it was finished quickly and concisely.

In short, Sinatra felt Brando did not have the musical experience to play the part, and Brando felt Sinatra did not have the acting expertise to portray the lead role. The tension and derision allegedly became so significant that the two refused to speak to each other, instead using mediators to communicate. With their feud being far from a secret, Brando and Sinatra would continue to throw shade at each other in the years after the film's release. Sinatra would get something of a last laugh a decade later when he recorded a cover of "Luck Be A Lady", a song that Sky Masterson sings in Guys and Dolls. Sinatra's version of the song is widely regarded as one of the singer's most iconic records.

Did Frank Sinatra & Marlon Brando's Feud Affect 'Guys and Dolls'?

Not really. As mentioned, the screen time that Sinatra and Brando share is minimal, with Guys and Dolls instead focusing on their characters separately. The film is largely very faithful to the show, with the big difference being the role of Nathan Detroit being greatly expanded upon. Three original songs were added to flesh out the new Detroit scenes to make them fit in, and all of them are pretty great. While Sinatra certainly seems a perfect fit for the other lead part, his fantastic singing voice and spot-on comedic timing work very well for Nathan Detroit.

As for Brando...well...honestly, Frank had a point when he said Brando didn't have enough musical experience for the part. Brando's singing is not great despite his best efforts. It's one of the few weak points of an otherwise comedic classic, which is a shame given that Brando's acting performance is stellar as always and is even able to keep in time with Michael Kidd's complicated choreography.

As toxic as their relationship may have been, Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando's respective performances in Guys and Dolls overall made for one of the best films of 1955.