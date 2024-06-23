The Big Picture Sinatra delivers a bone-chilling performance as a ruthless assassin in Suddenly, showcasing his acting versatility.

Suddenly is a character-driven noir set in a small town, focusing on tension and suspense within a confined space.

The film captivates with a complex plot and Sinatra's sinister performance.

One of the most prolific entertainers of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra is best known for his charming crooning, so beloved that he's often referred to as "The Voice." Sinatra, a charismatic performer on all accounts, also had a tremendously successful film career as well. Punctuated with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in From Here to Eternity in 1953, Sinatra excelled in dramatic roles, often featuring in films related to, or exploring themes of, war. Considered a cultural touchstone, The Manchurian Candidate may be Sinatra's best known acting work, wherein Ol' Blue Eyes played an Army Intelligence officer tasked with preventing an assassination attempt on the president. However, nearly a decade prior, Sinatra played essentially the opposite role in the noir crime film, Suddenly. Playing a cold-hearted killer, Sinatra stars as a hired gun set to assassinate the president as he travels by train through a small town, turning in a truly bone-chilling performance in this high-stakes, tension-filled drama.

What Is 'Suddenly' About?

Suddenly takes place in a small California town named Suddenly, where the slow tranquility of the community is swiftly disrupted when the President of the United States is set to travel through the community by train. Residing up on a hill overlooking the train station, Ellen Benson (Natalie Gates) is a widowed mother living with her father-in-law, Pop (James Gleason), a former Secret Service agent, and her son, Pidge (Kim Charney). As local Sheriff Todd (Sterling Hayden) works alongside state troops and Secret Service agents to prepare for the president's arrival, they visit the Benson home to secure its vantage point over the train station. Unfortunately, they are not the only ones who saw the location's potential. A hired killer named John Baron (Sinatra) deceives the Bensons, kills a Secret Service Agent, and holds the family hostage while he prepares to assassinate the president from their window. Trapped inside their home, the characters not only endeavor to save their own lives, but desperately attempt to stop Baron from finishing his bloody job.

'Suddenly' Is a Claustrophobic, Character-Driven Noir

As if the setting of a small town wasn't confining enough, the majority of the film takes place within the Benson home itself, with only brief moments taking place outside the house. Though the home's atmosphere feels like classic Americana a la The Brady Bunch, the atmosphere of the house becomes claustrophobic and tense once Baron arrives. But Die Hard this film is not; there's no action hero rescue, or sneaking around the hired guns to stop them from their assassination plans. The quarters are so confined that when Baron points a gun at young Pidge, it's clear that the stakes are perhaps the highest they could ever be.

With such a limited set piece, the film relies on its characters and their conversations to carry the weight of the drama, which works effectively to maintain tension throughout the film. Baron is cold and calculating, but also has a tendency to love hearing himself talk. Sheriff Tod is protective, Pop Benson is patriotic, and Pidge is brave, if not young and foolish. However, as with plenty of other films of this era, the person that Suddenly fails the most is its one female character: Ellen Benson. Throughout the entire film, Ellen is treated as a useless damsel in distress, with constant criticisms about her nervousness leading to an overarching feeling that the male characters in the film see her as nothing more than another hindrance. At one point, Baron forces Ellen to deceive another visiting Secret Service agent outside the house. Though she manages to mostly maintain her cool, Ellen still nearly breaks down from the stress. It's one of the most frustrating moments in the entire movie because the agent dismisses her emotional state as nothing serious, once more dismissing the woman, and entirely missing the opportunity to discover the assassination plot.

Released in 1954, the movie has subtle, but overarching, Cold War themes. The characters repeatedly try to use patriotism to dissuade Baron from killing the president, appealing to his identity as an American to persuade him from stepping down from the gun. No details are given about the president other than his government position, and he's given a degree of courteous reverence that grounds the film in its era, though it might make it feel odd today. Sheriff Tod and Pop Benson, in particular, are treated with an additional level of respect because of their previous military and Secret Service experience.

Frank Sinatra Is Absolutely Chilling in 'Suddenly'

But the standout of the film could only be one man, as Sinatra utterly commands the screen for every minute of his runtime. Sinatra gets sinister in this performance, as Ol' Blue Eyes is icy cold in his portrayal of John Baron. Despite this being his first time playing a villain, and in such a limited setting with a small cast of characters, Sinatra's unnerving, and somehow still charismatic, performance as John Baron is the most complex and intriguing in the film. Baron is an utterly despicable character, with a wanton care about killing people and a complete willingness to threaten a widow and her young child. In addition to his cunning ruthlessness, best exhibited by his willingness to kill a kid, Baron also has a noticeable flair for the dramatic, as he monologues quite extensively throughout the movie.

Through his own dramatized exposition, Baron reveals that he had formerly served in the military, often citing his Silver Star medal as a counterargument to his hostage's attacks on his patriotism. However, the characters soon break down that Baron was never a distinguished military soldier, but was actually dismissed from service due to his unstable psychological state. More specifically, Baron was discharged due to his disquieting love for the act of killing. Rather than murder the president for political machinations, Baron seemingly only wanted the job for the glory of being the first presidential assassin to successfully escape. In addition to the overarching patriotic sentiments, the movie also has a surprisingly staunch opinion against guns. Early on in the film, Pidge earnestly wants a toy gun to emulate his heroes, which is even encouraged by Sheriff Tod, but after Baron's home invasion, the movie's opinion on firearms takes on a realistically grave tone.

As Baron reveals more of his inner psyche, he speaks extensively about how he was nothing before becoming a killer and how it was the gun that made him feel like someone worthwhile. It's the most haunting monologue of the film, wherein Sinatra's presence and gravity as a performer make it a truly enthralling sequence. Looking back at the classic, Suddenly can be seen as one of Sinatra's most significant performances, even if it's not his most recognized work. This was his first time in the role of "the heavy," an old Hollywood term referring to the serious antagonist roles in a movie, and he proves that he has the acting versatility to command attention in a variety of roles. Interestingly, his role in The Manchurian Candidate is somewhat the polar opposite of John Baron, as he instead endeavors to prevent an assassination, rather than commit one.

However, some of the lasting legacy of the movie lives on in infamy. It was rumored that Lee Harvey Oswald watched both Suddenly and The Manchurian Candidate prior to his assassination of President John F. Kennedy, possibly taking inspiration from both. Though this was never fully confirmed, Sinatra was nonetheless enraged because of his own connections with Kennedy. Sinatra went on to ask United Artists to pull both films from circulation, even attempting to personally purchase the prints of Suddenly, so he could destroy them himself. Though the connections to real-life presidential assassinations are somewhere between Hollywood legend and the unavoidable presence of films in everyday culture, Suddenly is still a noteworthy and memorable picture, and one of Sinatra's best acting performances in his career.

Suddenly is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video in the U.S.

