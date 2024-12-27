"It's alive," the immortal words of Victor Frankenstein, as his creation rises off the slab, have been etched into our pop culture for nearly a century, thanks to James Whale's 1931 adaptation of Peggy Webling's 1927 play, which was in turn adapted from Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus. Frankenstein was one of the original Universal Monster films, released in the same year as Tod Browning's Dracula, and just a few years before the world would be familiarized with The Mummy and The Invisible Man, to name a few. The film follows the same basic premise as the play and the original novel; a mad scientist creates life from death after stitching together a grotesque human form from the discarded parts of many deceased. Frankenstein's Monster came to life on-screen with an instantly iconic performance by Boris Karloff, aided by the remarkable use of practical make-up effects that made the film adaptation an instant classic of horror.

Although Frankenstein is an undeniable classic and stands tall as one of the greatest horror movies of its time, the movie is a fairly poor adaptation of the source material. Whale's movie delivers on the thrills and spectacle, but leaves out the heart of Shelley's book, especially with how the film characterizes the Monster at the center of this story.

What Does 'Frankenstein' Miss From Mary Shelley's Novel?

Image Via Universal

Shelley's Frankenstein is a much more complicated text than what Whale's film version might have you think. The primary difference is the Monster, who is usually referred to as the Creature in the novel. The Creature is brought to life the same way but quickly differs from his film counterpart as he displays high intelligence, reasoning, and an impressive ability to communicate. The Creature escaped Frankenstein's lab soon after his awakening and taught himself to read, speak, and write in the years before the two were reunited. In the film, the Monster is depicted throughout the whole story as being animalistic or childlike in his ability to engage with the world.

The Creature reflects on the complicated nature of his own existence, questioning how and why he came to be. He also grapples with the unfortunate truth that he will always be isolated and abused on account of his physical appearance. Longing for a companion, the Creature travels to reunite with his creator to ask for another to be made like him. His intelligence and the empathy he develops for the world around him are constantly challenged by the cruelty of certain people he encounters, a cruelty that pushes him to do terrible things either out of desperation or exasperation.

The book's core conflicts deal with man playing God, grief, loss, and guilt. The book places the Doctor in a position of accountability, forced to reckon with his choices and face the tragedy brought upon the world by his creation. The dynamic between the two calls into question who the monster really is and underlines the incredibly bleak, philosophical qualities of Shelley's examination of what consequences come from defying nature. None of this conflict is present throughout the film, where the Doctor simply rejects his creation for acting on violent impulses. The Monster never speaks, never reasons, and dies without any show of remorse, while the Doctor is valorized and gets a fairly uncomplicated, happy ending. This climax is essentially the opposite of what happens in Shelley's novel and undercuts the power of her story.

Boris Karloff's Performance Became the Trademark Portrayal of Frankenstein's Monster

It might seem like Whale's Frankenstein is being kicked out to the curb here, but the film is so beloved for a reason. For people who love the novel, it simply must be taken as its own, radically different interpretation. The changes to the story are significant, but they don't stop Whale's film from being a thoroughly entertaining horror experience, one that has earned its place among the classics of the genre.

Frankenstein may be a major departure from the source material, but the film took on a life of its own. The film's depiction of Frankenstein's Monster has become one of the most iconic and recognizable images in pop culture history. The movie and the promotional artwork surrounding it lent the monster his green appearance. Although the film was in black-and-white, his green-shaded skin allowed him to stand out as a distinctly different shade next to the other performers.

This characterization remains burned in our minds; green skin, protruding bolts in his neck, and a large, flat head. The design looks remarkable, even nearly a century later. It differs from Shelley's description of a jaundiced, white-eyed, black-lipped, 8-foot-tall creature, but the technical limitations of the time would have made a book-accurate Creature hard to put on screen. Karloff's version remains one of the greatest horror movie creations, and it has been ingrained in culture through sequels, spin-offs, cartoons, etc. to the degree that virtually every reference to the character makes use of the 1931 character design. Frankenstein may not be a faithful adaptation of Shelley's novel, but it is a great horror film in its own right.