There have been a ton of memorable Frankenstein adaptations in the last half century. Lisa Frankenstein and Poor Things, just to name a few recently, with more on the way in 2025. This includes Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride. However, if you need a quick monster fix before the latest versions of the classic horror story, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein will be streaming for free very soon.

The 1994 film from director and star Kenneth Branagh will be scaring Vizio TV owners through their exclusive app Vizio WatchFree+ starting on January 1st. While the horror adaptation wasn't that well-received when it released, carrying a 42% critic and a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Frankenstein was a marginal hit. It made $112 million worldwide on a $45 million budget. Most of its profit came internally, which secured it as the highest-grossing Frankenstein film to date. That also might have had to do with the talent involved. Alongside Branagh as Victor Frankenstein, this monster movie also starred Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter), John Cleese (Monty Python and the Holy Grail), and Robert De Niro (Casino) as the famous monster.

What's ‘Frankenstein’ About?

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein follows a similar plot that monster fans know by heart at this point. Victor Frankenstein is a scientist who, using different body parts, reanimates a corpse back to life. However, that achievement quickly becomes his greatest horror as his creation goes on a rampage. He tries to leave that life behind, but the monster seeks his revenge on Victor and will stop at nothing to get it.

When this film was released in the mid-90s, Frankenstein was a story that was already done to death. This was in large part due to the historic Universal and Hammer films. Both the 1931 version and Hammer’s The Curse of Frankenstein both saw countless sequels. Regardless of their quality, that further diluted the character's menacing presence. Also, with every new sequel, Frankenstein would go further and further away from its trailblazing source material. That's where Branagh’s version had a slight leg up on its predecessors. Whether it's a good or bad film can be debated, but it’s still one of the more faithful Frankenstein adaptations out there.

With the next versions of the classic horror story right around the corner and the 1994 film celebrating its 30th anniversary this past year, there's no better time to revisit it or watch it for the first time. You can watch Mary Shelley's Frankenstein when the film is streaming on Vizio WatchFree+ on January 1.

Watch on Vizio WatchFree+