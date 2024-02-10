The Big Picture Frankenstein adaptations have been popular in cinema for over 200 years due to the story's timeless themes, its status as a recognizable brand, and its relevance to modern issues.

Modern Frankenstein adaptations offer new perspectives by focusing on the point of view of Frankenstein's monster, exploring the psyche of the revived creature, and delving into the sexual undertones of the original novel.

The popularity of recent Frankenstein adaptations, such as Poor Things and Lisa Frankenstein , indicates that this trend is likely to continue and evolve in the future, despite the numerous previous adaptations of the classic horror story.

If you’ve been to a movie theater recently, you might’ve noticed a weird recurring trend across a slew of major theatrical releases. No, this doesn’t have to do with inescapable inexplicable Pete Davidson cameos in big blockbusters. Instead, it has to do with adaptations and riffs of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein becoming incredibly common in the modern cinematic landscape. The new Yorgos Lanthimos movie Poor Things (though based on its own standalone source material) is obviously made in the mold of Frankenstein. The Zelda Williams movie Lisa Frankenstein isn’t just derivative of Frankenstein, it’s clearly supposed to be a new adaptation of this vintage horror story. Then there are the dueling Frankenstein adaptations coming in 2025 from directors Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

This story of man meddling in God’s domain and a creature turned into an outcast due to forces well beyond his control is clearly still resonating with filmmakers and audiences. But why is this particular horror yarn getting so much traction right now? Why is Frankenstein a tale that’s getting adapted in so many different forms? There’s a multitude of reasons why Frankenstein riffs and adaptations are “aliiiiive” more than ever in the current pop culture scene. Grab your closest equivalent to Igor, be wary of fire…it’s time to dive into what’s driving all these modern Frankenstein adaptations.

Hollywood's Been Doing Frankenstein Adaptations for a Long Time

Mary Shelley’s original Frankenstein novel was published in 1818, meaning it has influenced pop culture for over 200 years now. In that timespan, the artform of cinema has had no problem repeatedly adapting this story in a multitude of different forms. Heck, one of the very first adaptations of this story dates back to director J. Searle Dawley’sFrankenstein in 1910. Frankenstein adaptations and riffs are basically baked into the DNA of cinema itself. No wonder they’re so ubiquitous to this very day. This property being in the public domain and simultaneously instantly recognizable to audiences makes it ideal for producers. In adapting Frankenstein in some fashion, you get a name and/or premise that people will immediately understand without having to go through immense legal wrangling in pre-production.

It doesn’t hurt that the Frankenstein story, at its very core, deals with themes and concepts that have always been present in mythology. Victor Frankenstein’s determination to cheat death and the way it haunts his life plays into countless myths concerning the follies of man. Never forget, Shelley's original text was given the alternate name "The Modern Prometheus," a reference to the Greek myth of Prometheus, who stole fire from the Gods, gave this entity to humans, and was subjected to permanent agony by the Gods as punishment for his deeds. In other words, Shelley’s book and this text are about a main character over-reaching their boundaries, bringing great wonders to humanity…and paying the price in unspeakable ways. The Frankenstein novel that all these adaptations are based on was itself made in the mold of pre-existing narratives. Remixes like Poor Things and Lisa Frankenstein are carrying on the tradition of Mary Shelley with their reinterpretations of recognizable legends.

Of course, it also doesn’t hurt that horror cinema is so hot right now, a phenomenon that opens the door for Frankenstein’s monster and variations on this character to be prominent in cinema. Of course, the story of Frankenstein worms its way into theaters even when horror isn’t exploding at the box office (see: the mid-2010s action movie flops Victor Frankenstein and I, Frankenstein), but this genre being extra ubiquitous does allow filmmakers further opportunities to pay homage to the granddaddy of all movie monsters. Titles like Lisa Frankenstein or The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster would’ve undoubtedly had a way tougher time finding financing before the Blumhouse boom of horror titles.

Speaking of modern factors influencing this boom, humanity’s tragically enduring affinity for dangerous technological innovations also makes this Frankenstein yarn repulsively relevant to the modern world. In 1818, the idea of reanimating a corpse was a symbol of humanity trespassing into terrain it dared not enter. Today, the equivalent of that has to be A.I., a technology that rich executives slobber over while it finds new ways to dehumanize flesh-and-blood working-class people. Modern figures like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg are equivalent to Victor Frankenstein and Prometheus from centuries past, ego-maniacs who put their pride before considering the consequences of their actions. If such real-world turmoil from the early 1800s is still relevant, it’s no wonder Frankenstein riffs still strike a chord with folks.

Frankenstein Adaptations Are Taking the Story in Exciting New Directions

When you’re an artist, vintage pieces of art that you love tend to influence the work you produce. In many cases, that influence manifests not as carbon copies of the past, but as responses to it. Take the Martin Scorsese feature Taxi Driver, a title that Scorsese and screenwriter Paul Schrader have both acknowledged takes many cues from one of their favorite Westerns, The Searchers. However, Taxi Driver takes core elements of Searchers (like an isolated male protagonist and explorations of toxic masculinity, to name just two) and expands on them in a much darker, contemporary fashion. Similarly, modern-day Frankenstein riffs aren’t just doing straightforward retellings of Shelley’s text, they’re offering up radically new POVs for this familiar tale. Just like with Scorsese and Schrader’s attitude towards The Searchers regarding Taxi Driver, these Frankenstein variations aren’t meant to suggest there’s something “wrong” with the original text. It's simply to ensure that new pieces of art can stand on their own two feet compared to the works that inspired them.

Most notably, many of these modern-day riffs and adaptations of Frankenstein are told almost exclusively through the point-of-view of the character standing in for The Creature, otherwise known as Frankenstein’s monster. The default norm for Frankenstein movies (ranging from the various Hammer horror films to the 2015 feature Victor Frankenstein) has been to tell these tales through the eyes of this beast’s human creator as a way of making these stories “relatable” to audiences. However, wanting to dive into the mind of The Creature is a tendency rooted in the original Shelley text, which dedicated several chapters to telling events from the perspective of The Creature. Meanwhile, some of the most iconic scenes in James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein focus exclusively on the entity referred to here as The Monster, such as his quiet nighttime encounter with a blind hermit. Modern takes on this story expand upon this eternal interest in seeing what the world is like from “monstrous” eyes.

Poor Things especially does exemplary work in this regard by framing Emma Stone’s Bella Baxter's (this movie’s stand-in for The Creature/The Monster) desire to go out into the world and learn a good thing. While The Creature in traditional adaptations of Frankenstein can’t even play with a young girl without killing her after throwing her into a lake, Baxter’s outdoor exploits are only soured by over-controlling men rather than her own strength. She isn’t defined by being inevitably doomed to die in a windmill nor does she have a ceiling in terms of how cognizant or intelligent she can be like most cinematic renditions of Frankenstein’s monster. Baxter is always growing, learning, and eventually changing the world around her rather than being destroyed by it. While Elsa Lanchester's character The Monster's Bride from Bride of Frankenstein only got a few minutes of screentime in 1935, the 2023 feature Poor Things takes the template of a Frankenstein story (and its source material of the same name penned by Alasdair Gray) to really explore the psyche of a woman brought back from the dead.

In the process, Poor Things delivers plenty that audiences have never seen before in a feature harkening back to Frankenstein lore. The 2024 film Lisa Frankenstein, meanwhile, leans into facets of late 1980s culture (namely tanning beds) to inform its wacky teenage take on the Frankenstein story, with this particular story also emphasizing the point-of-view of a female protagonist (albeit, unlike Baxter, not one brought back from the dead). Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on Bride of Frankenstein sounds like it'll be told not just from the eyes of a woman protagonist, but also from the perspective of a reanimated monster. Audiences and filmmakers alike are clearly comfortable with the story of Frankenstein. These newest remixes demonstrate a deep affinity for Shelley and Whale’s versions of these characters while positing new perspectives this story can be told through.

Frankenstein Adaptations (Especially Steamy Ones) Aren’t Going Away Any Time Soon

Expansions of the original Frankenstein story are even being spurred on by a desire to really explore the sexual undertones of Shelley’s original novel. Works like Jessica Hale's essay "Constructing Connectedness: Gender, Sexuality and Race in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" have observed that "the monster's creation has sexual overtones. Furthermore, in the body of the monster, sexuality and death are inextricably linked." With these elements baked into the DNA of Frankenstein, modern versions of this story have leaned hard into the sexual life of this undead being (see also: the 1990 classic Frankenhooker). Bella Baxter is all about “furious jumping” in Poor Things, while a lengthy section of Lisa Frankenstein’s third act is dedicated to Cole Sprouse's The Creature trying to sew a penis back onto his body so that he can have sex with Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton). Expect this fascination with sex and stand-ins/representations of Frankenstein's monster to only intensify once the first photos drop of Jacob Elordi as The Creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein...

This is all just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what new remixes of Frankenstein are offering despite there being an avalanche of previous adaptations of this horror story. With many of these riffs (namely Poor Things) becoming notable box office and critical hits, don’t expect these variations on Frankenstein to die down even after del Toro and Gyllenhaal’s dueling 2025 Frankenstein features drop. Mary Shelley’s story about humans bringing the dead back to life has been infiltrating cinema nearly since this artform began. It’s doubtful it’ll vanish from that same medium anytime soon.

Lisa Frankenstein is now playing in theaters.

