Fresh off the release of his first animated feature film, Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro is yet to kick up his legs and take a break from creating magic. This comes as no surprise, considering the multi-year agreement he struck up with Netflix in August 2020, which allows him to write, produce and direct his projects with far more creative freedom. From this deal we've already sampled the strange, luscious fruits of Del Toro's labors: from the Tales of Arcadia trilogy to Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, he's certainly been hard at work.

It seems only inevitable, given Del Toro's penchant for exploring monsters, that this Frankenstein adaptation would happen sooner or later, particularly given that he's long voiced his admiration for Mary Shelley's works over the years.

With Frankenstein's monster being one of his favorite fictional monsters alongside Godzilla, the Xenomorph from Alien, and the titular creature in John Carpenter's The Thing, it comes as no surprise that Del Toro will finally be putting his spin on the iconic Gothic novel, which he deems "the most important book of [his] life." So, what is Del Toro's version of Frankenstein shaping up to look like?

Who's in the Cast of Frankenstein?

While insiders close to the project warn that the scriptwriting is still underway and no formal offers have been made just yet, early casting talks have sent the internet buzzing harder than a dropped bee hive. It's difficult not to understand why considering the names in circulation are currently some of the hottest in social media this year. Sources have informed that Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth have all met with the director, and each of them is on board to star. While Garfield and Isaac's roles are currently being kept under wraps, Goth will reportedly play the love interest of Dr. Frankenstein.

Andrew Garfield, may be best known for his role as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has received 2 Academy Award nominations, his first for playing WWII hero Desmond Doss in the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge and his second for playing Jonathan Larson in the 2021 musical Tick, Tick... Boom!. He also starred as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network, the embattled televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the Jesuit priest Giuseppe Chiara in Silence, and Tommy D in Never Let Me Go. He received an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in the FX miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.

With quite an impressive arsenal of projects under his belt, you're almost guaranteed to have seen Oscar Isaac's face splashed across an array of film posters. Arguably, it was his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy that made everyone know his name, but that isn't to say his previous works are in any way left in the shadows. Initially, he had a few smaller parts where he still managed to stand out despite not landing the leading role; the villainous, mustache-tweaking Blue Jones in Sucker Punch, or Standard in Drive who tragically grasps for his second chance in life. His roles in films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, and Ex Machina, were critically well-received. He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing the titular superhero in the Disney+ series Moon Knight. Other films that Isaac has been a part of include Dune, Triple Frontier, X-Men: Apocalypse, Annihilation, and The Card Counter. He also received an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his role as Jonathan in Scenes From a Marriage.

Last but certainly not least is Mia Goth: horror's latest scream queen IT Girl. It's difficult to fathom being able to avoid the cultural phenomena surrounding Goth since she starred in Ti West's X and its subsequent prequel film Pearl, both garnering her rave reviews. Goth has also starred in films such as Infinite Pool, A Cure For Wellness, Emma, Everest, Suspiria, and High Life, she's definitely earned her stripes. With a high profile project like Del Toro's Frankenstein on the horizon and her upcoming role in the third and final installment of Ti West's trilogy, MaXXXine, Mia Goth is a supernova that just keeps on burning brighter.

What's the Plot of Frankenstein?

If you're familiar with the novel Frankenstein, by Mary Shelley, you'll know that it's one of the most iconic Gothic novels of all time. Shelley was a trailblazer of the 1800s and the first author to write a major work in the science fiction genre. As such, her success as a woman in fiction was also completely revolutionary. The fable tells the story of a scientist, Victor Frankenstein, who instills life into his tortured creation. A stitched pastiche of body parts, recycled flesh, and protruding bolts formed this 'monster', and he swiftly abandoned the creature out of fear and revolt. Frankenstein explores the question of what it is, exactly, to be a monster, the nature of beauty, and the monstrous acts that humankind can commit.

Since this ties in heavily with the themes prevalent in Del Toro's work, it comes as no surprise that the story means a great deal to him. Given that he's decided to do his own retelling, much like he recently adapted Pinocchio, we can only hazard a guess at how close or far this project will stray from the original source material. However, since he clearly respects Shelley's work tenfold and holds the monster close to his heart, it's easy to assume he'll keep the core foundations of the story intact. After all, just as we saw in The Shape of Water, it's not always the outwardly monstrous beings who do the monstrous things.

Del Toro cited this in his 2018 BAFTAs acceptance speech for Best Director, which he won for his work on The Shape of Water:

The most important figure from [the] English legacy is, incredibly for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley. She has remained a figure as important in my life as if it was family. And so many times, when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream is impossible, I think of her. ... She gave voice to the voiceless, and presence to the invisible, and showed me that sometimes to talk about monsters, we need to fabricate monsters of our own.

Del Toro's work beckons us to question the biases taught to us by society in wickedly inventive ways, and a story about a scientist who abandons his creation to roam the earth cold and alone definitely prompts this kind of debate. After all, is the monster the villain for not understanding how to live in the world, or is Dr. Frankenstein the villain for unleashing him without the proper tools for survival?

Who Is Making Frankenstein?

As previously mentioned, Guillermo Del Toro is at the helm of this project. This will be the latest release through his deal with Netflix. Del Toro will be directing the film, as well as writing the story and screenplay. He's also listed to produce, alongside Gary Ungar, who he worked with on Pinocchio and The Strain.

Where music's concerned, industry-renowned Alexandre Desplat has signed on to compose. A masterclass of his profession, Desplat has participated in almost 200 projects at least during his time working in Hollywood. This collaboration won't mark the first between Desplat and Del Toro; he worked with him first on The Shape of Water, then the television series Trollhunters, before again reuniting with Pinocchio. It's apparent that they've formed a great comradery through their distinctive visions and shared passions, and we can't wait to watch what else this pair has in store for us.

Is There a Trailer for Frankenstein?

Unfortunately, with limited details released to the press, we're still yet to receive a trailer. However, if you're itching to set the mood, why not check out Boris Karloff's 1931 horror of the same name? Not only will it give you a little taste of what could be in store, but it's also a timeless black-and-white classic. Even if it doesn't quite quench the excitement, hopefully, it'll be no time before Del Toro's adaptation is "ALIVE!"