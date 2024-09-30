Guillermo del Toro has been very busy adapting the latest version of Mary Shelley’s classic horror novel Frankenstein for Netflix, and the horror icon and Oscar winner has, as always, been keeping fans right up to date with progress on the project. Today, we got a big update and it's a very positive one. After shooting on the film began back in February, Del Toro has announced that production on the movie has wrapped. Most recently, the film had been shooting in Edinburgh, Scotland, with the city's gothic architecture the perfect place to capture the mood of Shelley's classic tale. Del Toro posted on X/Twitter, “Shooting has been completed on “F” – Joy!!!”

As would be expected for a straight adaptation of the works of Shelley, Frankenstein will center on the titular scientist, who aims to create life, resulting in the formation of a terrifying creature. The film stars Oscar Isaac as the film’s titular character, with Jacob Elordi attached as the infamous monster. Mia Goth also stars in the film alongside Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Filming with del Toro is One of Mia Goth's "Greatest" Ever Experiences

Image via HBO

Mia Goth, one of the stars of the movie, spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff back in July and extolled the virtues of Del Toro as a filmmaker. Her experiences were clearly extremely positive and rewarding for Goth, as she explained in great detail.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a director be quite so at home and confident and calm on a set, and there’s something really very reassuring about that as the actor on the other side of the camera. Someone who is just so totally at ease on his set , and these are huge sets, nothing that I’ve ever experienced before, and it’s just like he’s working from his living room. He’s worked with the same people for 20, 30 years, and even on such a scale like this, there’s still a very familial quality to it all . As you might be going through your own thing on set, you can kind of just look over to him and it centers you. It’s just been one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had.”

No release date for the upcoming Frankenstein film has been revealed yet, but it will likely debut sometime next year, potentially for Halloween. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Frankenstein.