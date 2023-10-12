The Big Picture The 1931 film adaptation of Frankenstein introduced the concept of a monster with a flawed brain, which has been influential but detracts from the tragic nature of the character.

Hammer Films' The Curse of Frankenstein continued the trend of a flawed brain in the monster, depriving the character of the depth and humanity found in the original novel by Mary Shelley.

The best example of how to handle the creature in Frankenstein movies is seen in The Bride of Frankenstein, which discarded the concept of a bad brain and allowed the monster's pathos to be more purely expressed.

The specter of the 1931 Frankenstein looms over the entire canon of Universal Monsters and anyone who comes into it fresh. I can remember my first time going through these classic horrors; reviews, commentaries, documentaries, and pop culture referred to James Whale’s film more than any other, except for maybe Tod Browning’s Dracula. It wasn’t just parodies and references to Jack Pierce’s makeup job either. Frankenstein is regularly counted as one of, if not the best, of the Universal horror pictures. That reputation had time to build as I tried to track down the film at a video store or on cable. So perhaps it was inevitable that, when I finally got a chance to watch Frankenstein, it didn’t quite match the hype.

That’s not to say I didn’t enjoy it; I did and I do. Nor does that mean Frankenstein isn’t deserving of many of its accolades or its reputation as a classic. Too much build-up can make even the greatest movie struggling to measure up, and hype-fueled disappointment often fades with subsequent viewings. That was my experience with Frankenstein, which I enjoy more now than I did at 11. But in revisiting the film over the years, a major adaptational issue has become apparent regarding the creation of the monster and his ultimate fate. It’s an issue that has bled into other versions of the story across time and place — and it’s one that the best Frankenstein films notably do without.

Universal Invented the Idea of a Frankenstein Monster With a Bad Brain

Image Via Universal

Much of what the general public thinks of when they picture the creation of Frankenstein’s monster comes from the Universal film and its sequels and imitators. Mary Shelley’s novel is vague about the nature of Victor Frankenstein’s research and his process, which uses no spectacular electrical apparatus but may have some distant relation to alchemy. Shelley’s monster is of enormous size, a thin yellow skin stretched over veins and muscles, brilliant teeth, and luscious black hair — not exactly a match for Boris Karloff in Pierce’s flat-headed, neck-bolted makeup. Another crucial difference concerns the make-up of the creature itself.

Such changes are aesthetic, and the departures made in Whale’s film have inarguably made for delightful and iconic images. But a more crucial difference concerns the stuff the monster is made from. The book has him manufactured out of parts appropriated from dissection tables and slaughterhouses, but nowhere does Shelley say anything about the creature’s brain, much less there being anything wrong with it. The 1931 film, in an innovation then unique, has Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) send his hunchbacked assistant Fritz (Dwight Frye) to steal a brain from his formal school. But when Fritz accidentally drops the vat and smashes the vital organ, he instead steals the deformed brain of a criminal.

It's hard to overstate how much difference a simple change like that can make. Shelley’s creature becomes a monster entirely through circumstance and choice. From the moment of his “birth,” he is rejected by his creator. He educates himself and seeks out human kindness, only to be feared by anyone who can see his hideous features. It’s this rejection that makes the creature pitiable, tragic, and sympathetic; what makes him monstrous is that he turns his knowledge and grievances to evil ends. In his thirst for vengeance upon his creator and the world, the monster kills innocent men, women, and children who never wronged him or even knew him, and the lengths he goes to torment Frankenstein become disproportionate to Frankenstein’s one great sin, as terrible as it was.

The Universal film threw much of that material out in favor of predestination, a baked-in flaw of the creature’s that guaranteed it would become a monster sooner or later. What else would he be, with a brain like that? Clive’s Frankenstein remains engaged and empathetic with his creature (though not terribly paternal) until it gets violent, and if that violence is initially targeted at the creature’s tormentor Fritz, it gradually spreads without the malice aforethought found in the book. And yet Whale’s film still strives for a tragic monster; see the moment when he reaches for sunlight and wordlessly asks Frankenstein for it, or his innocent but doomed encounter with little Maria (Marilyn Harris). These plays for sympathy and the preordained violence of the monster’s corrupted brain pull against each other, and the result is that Frankenstein’s creature, despite Pierce’s brilliant makeup and Karloff’s wonderful performance, is a thematically confused character.

Universal’s “Brain” Choice Lives On in Adaptations Like ‘The Curse of Frankenstein’

Image via Hammer Film Productions

This business of bad brains and a monster with a muddled sense of pathos isn’t a fatal flaw to the first Frankenstein, though it does create a few logistical issues for the plot (a prime example: how did Frankenstein not notice he had the wrong brain?) Clive and Karloff carry the film. Scenes like the monster’s creation, the death of Maria, and the mob’s hunt for the creature are everything one could want from a horror film. And there is a narrative sweep to the story, driven more by Frankenstein’s struggle with his responsibilities than the tragedy of the creature.

And yet the mistake of wiring violence and disaster into the creature’s being remains, diluting the heartbreaking aspects of his story and denying him a large measure of agency. It was a mistake that metastasized through sequels, parodies, imitations, and alternative adaptations. Indeed, every major subsequent effort to bring Shelley’s book to the screen has taken its cue from Whale’s 1931 film in putting some fundamental flaw into the creature to explain his turn to brutality instead of allowing it to be an organic development. Universal’s Frankenstein series came to rely on the monster’s flawed brain as a crutch in developing plots. He was gradually reduced to a mindless and often inanimate hulk as a succession of scientists, mad or otherwise, replaced his brain or attempted to do so. It culminated in a plan to give him the mind of Lou Costello — played for laughs, naturally. Such fun with the concept, by Abbott and Costello and Mel Brooks with Young Frankenstein, is one good thing to come of the bad brains.

But there was no funny business when Hammer Films produced The Curse of Frankenstein in 1957, the maiden entry in their horror series. This was a fresh cinematic take on the story, and it is in many ways distinct from the book and the 1931 film. The chief difference is that Frankenstein himself (Peter Cushing) is far more villainous. Hammer’s budget and legal limitations precluded their lifting much from Universal and ensured the creature would have a completely different look. And yet The Curse of Frankenstein still dooms the creature from before he ever takes a breath by having his brain — this time that of a respected scientist (Paul Hardtmuth) — be damaged. The result is an inarticulate killing machine almost totally devoid of humanity. Christopher Lee’s performance and the grisly make-up do give the creature a pathetic quality, but this thing could never conceive, much less experience, the tragic and existential quandaries that plague the creature and his maker in the novel.

Like the Universal film, The Curse of Frankenstein rises above its narrative and thematic shortcomings through performance and atmosphere, but the hollowness of the creature and his diseased brain exacts a stronger toll. Nearly every subsequent entry in the Hammer Frankenstein series (which follows the creator, not the creation) found some way to predestine the mad doctor’s experiments to violence and destruction, with increasingly little attention paid to anything but raw horror and titillation.

Even adaptations that boast of fidelity to the source material fall into the trap of making the creature’s violence an inevitability. In Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the creature (Robert De Niro) has all the eloquence, angst, and deliberate malice of the book. Yet before he enters the story, the mentor character of Professor Waldman (John Cleese) is already on the path to creating life when young Frankenstein (Kenneth Branagh) comes under his wing. He warns Frankenstein off following his path, insisting that the results were “abominations.” Even a reanimated monkey’s paw is unnaturally strong and resistant to control. Waldman is later killed by a deranged soldier (De Niro), and Frankenstein uses his brain for his creature, who later claims that speech and reading are “not things learned so much as things remembered.” But Waldman’s brain is never reconciled with the creature’s blank slate personality at “birth,” nor are all of Waldman’s warnings reconciled with the creature’s arc, otherwise lifted from the novel. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is the film that least needed to retain Universal’s idea of a monster doomed to be so, and yet it’s the most damaged by it.

RELATED: Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

'Bride of Frankenstein' Ditches the Brains for the Pathos

Image via Universal

Why has the one great mistake of Universal’s Frankenstein endured? Perhaps the legacy and influence of that film are just too deep to be rid of. Or perhaps screenwriters and directors feel the need to give some additional motive for the creature’s turn to monstrousness. If it’s the latter, it’s plainly never worked as intended. That’s all the more frustrating to see time and again, because there are two Frankenstein movies — both of them from the Universal canon — that demonstrate predestination and bad brains aren’t necessary to make great movies from this material.

The brain issue is still technically present in Son of Frankenstein, the third entry in the Universal series. Wolf von Frankenstein (Basil Rathbone) mentions Fritz’s brain swap early in the picture, and he later briefly muses about fixing the problem. But the creature (Karloff, in his last turn in the part) is a supporting player this time around. Three films in, the limitations of this incarnation of Shelley’s creation are well-established, though the picture does get some genuine pathos out of his seeming recognition of Wolf as a “brother” and the creature’s genuine friendship with the broken-necked Ygor (Bela Lugosi). Not really being about the creature, Son of Frankenstein instead zeroes in on legacy as its great tragedy and conflict; the legacy Clive’s Henry left to Wolf and Wolf’s obsessive need to vindicate his father at the expense of his duties to his wife and son. The creature is the embodiment of that legacy, and Ygor is both the temptation and the impediment, but the film belongs to Wolf, and that decision is in large part why Son of Frankenstein is the best overall production from Universal’s series.

Before the son, however, there was the bride — The Bride of Frankenstein, that is. And if Son of Frankenstein is the most consistently solid effort in the series, The Bride has the best material concerning the creature, and offers the best guide on how to handle him. The creature’s arc in the film is loosely adapted from book material left out of the 1931 original, chiefly his learning to speak through kindly wood folk and his desire for a mate. While never as articulate as his literary counterpart, these developments let Karloff’s monster articulate his sorrows and calculate his actions, both good and evil.

He, Frankenstein, and the evil Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger) are also notably mum about the creature’s brain. That whole affair is one of several aspects of the original film conveniently discarded by The Bride, to its benefit. The sequel was a more irreverent affair than Whale’s first effort, and the reconceptualized portrayal of the monster as a tragicomic, childlike yearner was a better fit for that tone. More importantly, throwing out the bad brain allows the creature’s pathos to be more purely expressed without the thematic muddling that has plagued so many Frankenstein films before and since.