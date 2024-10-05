Fans of the Classic Universal Monsters franchise will rejoice to hear that one of the original horror features, Frankenstein, is heading to Peacock this fall, just in time for Halloween. Released in 1931, the James Whale-directed picture starred character actor Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's Monster and Colin Clive as the titular mad scientist, together breathing new life into the characters from Mary Shelley's original novel. It's hard to believe that the original Frankenstein movie is almost 100 years old (the original novel is over 200), but even at 93, Karloff's most iconic monster still holds up better than most. If you've never taken the time to actually watch this genre-defining horror movie, then consider this your bolt of lightning.

'Frankenstein' Ushered in a New Wave of Hollywood Horror

Bela Lugosi's Dracula and the movie Frankenstein proved how profitable these 70-minute horror films could be. Though Lugosi was first attached to the project, Boris Karloff was ultimately chosen to play the famous monster, and we wouldn't have it any other way. (Ironically, Lugosi would later play Frankenstein's Monster in the 1943 crossover, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, but that's another story.) In its day, Frankenstein was considered a terrifying venture. In writing for The New York Times, film critic Mordaunt Hall considered Frankenstein the most "effective" of these sorts of horror flicks. "Beside it Dracula is tame," he concluded. It isn't surprising then that Frankenstein was both a critical and commercial success.

Though Dracula was a surprise hit, it was Frankenstein that proved beyond a shadow of doubt that the horror monster was a worthy venture for Universal. The following year, Karloff returned as the titular monster in The Mummy, and after that, James Whale directed The Invisible Man for the studio. Of course, Frankenstein was such a hit that Whale and Karloff would reunite for The Bride of Frankenstein in 1935, which is arguably the superior of the two. From there, Universal would continue to pursue monster-themed horror films throughout the 1930s and '40s, rounding out the franchise's initial run in the 1950s. Frankenstein's influence on horror films, and on Hollywood in general, cannot be understated. From the humanization of the monster to challenging traditional superstitions, Frankenstein's impact is still felt today.

Boris Karloff's 'Frankenstein' Redefined the Monster Beyond Mary Shelley's Iconic Novel

But aside from helping kickstart a multi-decade run of pure monster horror, Frankenstein thrust this classic tale into the public spotlight, becoming the definitive rendition of Mary Shelley's original story. In many ways, the 1931 film differs greatly from Shelley's novel, which presented a more intelligent and motivated version of Frankenstein's monster. Karloff's portrayal, however, reformed the creature to a state of child-like innocence. The picture sympathized with him in a way that not even Shelley could achieve, an image that has stuck with audiences throughout the 20th and into the 21st century. It's Karloff's magnificence of presence and his nuanced and empathetic (albeit, muted) performance that do the job here, reminding audiences that the real monsters are those who play God.

Though Shelley's version of the monster appears more human in his appetites and motives (not to mention his speech), the film is directly responsible for changing the way the character would be perceived by the public going forward. Karloff's wide-spread performance is almost beastly in nature, as his creature barely has any capacity for human speech. Of course, the picture suggests that this is due to the "abnormal" brain that Dr. Frankenstein (named Henry here rather than Victor as in the novel) harvests for the creation of his monster, but even still, it's a unique development that has become standard in recent years. Though The Bride of Frankenstein re-introduced many of the monster's struggles from the novel (primarily in finding a mate and his hatred for his creator), the 1931 film focuses more on how the townspeople respond to the invention of an un-dead living creature. More than that, it challenges the audience with their own assumptions about Shelley's Frankenstein, making it a classic one won't want to miss.

Frankenstein (1931) Dr Henry Frankenstein is obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses. Release Date November 21, 1931 Director James Whale Cast Colin Clive , Mae Clarke , Boris Karloff , John Boles , Edward Van Sloan , Frederick Kerr , Dwight Frye , Lionel Belmore Runtime 70 Minutes Writers John L. Balderston , Mary Shelley , Peggy Webling , Garrett Fort , Francis Edward Faragoh , Richard Schayer

Frankenstein is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

