Cameras will start rolling next month on Guillermo del Toro's passion project Frankenstein, with the director scouting locations in Toronto that reflect the cold and dreary tone of Mary Shelley's novel.

del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein is a long-awaited project for the director, who has always admired Shelley's work and has a knack for adding humanity to monsters, as seen in films like The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth.

The cast of del Toro's Frankenstein includes Jacob Elordi as the monster, along with talent like Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. The film is expected to hit theaters in late 2025.

Cameras are set to roll next month on Guillermo del Toro's latest passion project, Frankenstein, and the director is currently braving the cold to prepare. He took to Twitter recently to share a look at his surroundings as he scouted locations around Toronto, Canada, where much of the production is expected to take place. Around him is nothing but ice and snow with gray skies that nearly blend into the ground below, making everything seem that much colder and drearier.

del Toro's take on Frankenstein is expected to be faithful to the themes of Mary Shelley's original novel, which mostly took place across Europe. Venturing into the cold where ashy clouds blanket the sky, then, is fitting for the tone of the film. Shelley's seminal novel is said to have been partially influenced by her experiences living through "The Year Without a Summer" in 1816 when the eruption of Mount Tambora made it one of the darkest and coldest years in modern history. Weather is mentioned constantly throughout Frankenstein, and it certainly seems like del Toro wants to capture the feeling of the time and the book down to the last detail.

Frankenstein is a project that del Toro has been building up to throughout his career, as he's always been adamant about his admiration for Shelley's work. He's also dabbled with similar original stories in the past, like The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth which similarly add an air of humanity to their monsters. It felt more natural than ever for him to tackle the film after his acclaimed adaptation of Pinocchio which embraced its darker side and comparisons to Shelley's tale of a stitched-together creation given life. He'll wear several hats for the film as the director and writer while also re-teaming with composer Alexandre Desplat and producer Gary Ungar.

Who Stars in Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein'?

The cast who will give del Toro's long-awaited dream project to life is packed with talent, though it did receive a recent shake-up. Andrew Garfield was initially planned to star as Frankenstein's monster, though he departed a few weeks ago due to scheduling conflicts. This paved the way for Saltburn and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi to take over the role, joining a group that also includes Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein and Mia Goth as the doctor's love interest, alongside Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, and Charles Dance.

del Toro's Frankenstein isn't likely to hit theaters until late 2025.