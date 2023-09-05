The Big Picture Frankentron, a new Transformer in the Transformers Collaborative line, is a mash-up of Universal's Classic Monsters and Transformers.

Inspired by Boris Karloff's portrayal of Frankenstein's monster, Frankentron features open hands for the iconic outstretched-arms pose and includes a weapon from Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory.

Retailing for $44.99, Frankentron is a retooling of Impactor and comes in a box resembling a Universal Horror VHS tape. Preorders can be made on Amazon.com and Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro's next pop-culture mash-up Transformer has risen from the slab. Frankentron, a collaboration between Transformers and Universal's Classic Monsters, will lumber into stores this fall. Frankentron, a Decepticon patterned after Boris Karloff's portrayal of the monster in 1931's Frankenstein, will be available this fall, according to IGN. He transforms from a monstrous robot to a patchwork tank in 16 steps and includes a weapon inspired by Kenneth Strickfaden's iconic electrical props from Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory.

Frankentron will also feature open hands, allowing him to assume the monster's iconic lumbering, outstretched-arms pose. Frankentron is the second Universal Classic Monster in the Transformers Collaborative line, after 2021's Bela Lugosi-inspired Draculus; Frankentron's figure is an extensive retooling of Impactor, the Autobot Wrecker leader who originated in the UK's Transformers comics of the '80s, and was featured in Netflix's animated War for Cybertron Trilogy. Frankentron will retail for $44.99 and will be sold in a box resembling a Universal Horror VHS tape.

Transformers Collaborative — Crossovers In Disguise

Hasbro's Transformers Collaborative line launched in 2019 and serves as the home for the franchise's crossovers with other properties. It launched with Ectotron, who transformed into the Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 and continued with Gigawatt, a Transformer based on the Delorean time machine from Back to the Future. It has since converted a number of pop culture icons into Transformers, including Maverick's F-14 Tomcat jet from Top Gun, the X-Men's Blackbird jet, vehicles from G.I. Joe and Cobra, and even Tonka trucks, six of which combined into the giant robot "Tonkinator." The subline has also produced two Jurassic Park sets, which feature the franchise's iconic dinosaurs and vehicles transforming into battle-ready robots. It will continue with Code Red, a Transformer based on the Surfer Boy Pizza delivery van from the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Frankentron can be preordered tomorrow on Amazon.com and Hasbro Pulse. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new images below.