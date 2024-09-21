When Tim Burton had seemingly given himself a blank check by making a billion-dollar behemoth with Alice in Wonderland, he used it to look back and refurbish the childhood daydream that started it all. Having used Disney resources to make a short film called Frankenweenie early in his filmmaking career, he came full circle in 2012 and remade it into a full-blown stop-motion spectacle. Taking the reanimated bare bones of the original short film, he supercharged them into an undead thrill ride that lives up to the Tim Burton brand more than any other film he's made. With his 2012 version of Frankenweenie, Burton served a startling reminder of the gorgeous grotesquerie that only he could conjure.

What Is 'Frankenweenie' About?

Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a wunderkind scientist and amateur filmmaker who loves his dog, Sparky, more than anything else in the world. He allegedly has no friends besides his loving parents (Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short), who willingly support his drive to remain his own person in their suffocatingly small town of New Holland. When Sparky gets accidentally hit by a car, Victor is completely despondent and doesn't want to move on from him. That is until he gets an idea from his science teacher, Mr. Rzykurski (Martin Landau), who teaches the class about how electricity can cause dead muscles to move again. He instantly decides to dig up Sparky's corpse and give him the classic Frankenstein treatment, which miraculously brings Sparky back to life, complete with neck bolts and stitches all over his body. But with the whole town buzzing due to the upcoming fair, it's going to be harder and harder to keep Sparky's rambunctious newly resurrected butt a secret for too long.

Greatly expanding on the scope of his original short film, Burton makes his previously simple parable into a smorgasbord of all of his horror influences stuffed into a black-and-white stop-motion casserole. Various characters are physically modeled after horror icons, like a student who strikes an uncanny resemblance to Boris Karloff's Frankenstein, Mr. Rzykurski looking like a funhouse mirror Vincent Price, and a very cute poodle named Persephone with a beehive hairdo just like the Bride of Frankenstein's, complete with the white lightning bolt! A live-action clip from the Hammer horror classic Horror of Dracula starring Christopher Lee is visible on the TV that Victor's parents are watching at night, and the movies that Victor makes are clearly modeled after the same kind of shlock that Burton tackily sent up with Mars Attacks!

Regarding Burton's own films, he liberally peppers in visual references and shoutouts to his past work, using that Disney money to run a victory lap about how far he's come. The opening scene has Victor showing his homemade 3D film, winking at both Frankenweenie and Burton's previous film, Alice in Wonderland, being widely marketed as 3D spectacles. The layout of New Holland hearkens back to Edward Scissorhands, with a perfectly mapped out suburbia lying before a giant hill with a spooky building at the top (in this case, a windmill, yet another Frankenstein reference). He even calls back to arguably his most mature film, Ed Wood, replicating a visual trick of various insert shots being superimposed around a person's body as they tell a story, evoking the sensation of creating a narrative out of thin air. But Burton's cinephilic touch extends deeper than just references, as the stop-motion animation allows for the most amplified version of his style we've yet seen.

'Frankenweenie' Is Drenched in Tim Burton's Style

If Tim Burton has one consistent calling card, it's his devout preference for a black-and-white color scheme, one rooted in the German expressionist cinema that he's long held admiration for. That may be why Burton's stop-motion films tend to be among his strongest, as the animated format allows him greater indulgence in odd proportions and to lean into the artificiality of his designs to a far vaster extent without losing the audience's disbelief. In comparison to his previous stop-motion efforts like Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie is the most Burton has indulged in that fixation, creating a starkly defined black-and-white palette that marries the void-black shadows of German expressionism with the harsh chiaroscuro lighting of Universal monster films and the occasional dash of camera zooms of giallo.

They combine to form a collection of creepiness that perfectly displays the characters we bear witness to, all of whom are truly the closest we'll get to seeing Burton's original drawings ripped right from the page. All spindly legs and triangular jaws, gaudy haircuts and eyes that take up 70% of the skull, each character's design spits in the face at the idea of being recreated in live action, as nobody would pay to see these characters being shown as anatomically accurate humans. Their bodies thrive in the chiaroscuro lighting, as it always knows when to alter someone's expression just by being lit from above or below, and it highlights not just the precise detail that went into each movement and article of clothing, but also shows the tangible markings left by the hard-working animators on the models.

But if the camerawork is effective on the humans, it's even more so on the film's secret weapon: the monsters. The climax of the film rests on all of Victor's classmates trying to resurrect their dead pets so they can beat him at a science fair, only for all the pets to come back as horrifying monsters. Whenever these creatures are on-screen, they're filmed from just the right slanted angles and the animation gives them such intimately yucky detail that it instantly recalls the most cutting edge of 1950s monster flicks like 20 Million Miles to Earth. They range from tiny sea monkeys that become gremlins, a turtle named Shelley (in honor of Mary Shelley) that becomes a large kaiju clearly based off of Gamera, and the real standout is a cat that gets fused with a bat in its mouth. This causes the cat to horrifically transform into a black flying creature in a sequence of body horror transformation so shockingly painful for a kids' film that it would make David Cronenberg proud. It's a stark reminder that Tim Burton could give us genuinely disgusting moments of shock, and that he doesn't believe in sparing children the harsh consequences of misusing science, which sneakily becomes the most prescient theme of the film.

'Frankenweenie' Is the Tim Burton Movie With the Deepest Message

Tim Burton's films aren't usually what you'd call notably progressive, and yet Frankenweenie has a fairly robust rallying cry against the evils of mainstream conservatives shouting down science in the name of tradition. While the film never overtly references organized religion or political affiliation, there's a clear subtext to the way most of the townsfolk are terrified of science giving their children new ideas, to the extent that they replace Rzykruski with the boorish Gym Teacher (Catherine O'Hara), who insists that "knowing too much is the problem." Burton has long spouted a relatively non-specific defense of society's outcasts and oddballs, but this is the closest of his films gets to an overtly political message of resistance against close-minded individuals forming an intolerant mob who are far more ghoulish than any undead creature Burton could summon. Especially when placed in the context of a film made for a media empire that built its reputation off of selling audiences on the safest cultural narrative possible at the given moment, it's possibly the most gleefully subversive film he's made in years.

Yet there's another layer in the depiction of science that makes it that much more of a personal project for Burton. When Victor is confused as to why his experiments on resurrecting dead animals haven't worked the same since bringing back Sparky, Rzykruski teaches him that Sparky came back successfully because Victor did it from his heart, while the other attempts were for animals he didn't care about. He implores Victor that science is just as much about the heart as it is the head, and that it's okay to fail as long as he keeps trying. Having come out in the middle of a now-legendary creative slump that Burton himself has confirmed he wants to end, its impossible not to see Rzykruski as a Jiminy Cricket on Burton's shoulder, shouting at him about his having recently sold out to make Alice in Wonderland and a prophecy of doom he didn't listen to when he signed up for Dark Shadows or Dumbo. With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seemingly heralding a newly undead Tim Burton, perhaps he finally got the kickstart of the heart he said he needed over a decade prior with Frankenweenie.

