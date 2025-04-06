Everyone loves a good legal drama. And if you’re looking for one to binge, Franklin & Bash is at the ready. Though the series leans more comedic in tone, it is also categorized as a drama, so it counts. Following a standard legal procedural format, Franklin & Bash chronicles lawyers Jared Franklin (Breckin Meyer) and Peter Bash (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) as they’re hired at stuffy law firm Infeld Daniels to shake up its corporate culture. Unrelentingly entertaining, Franklin & Bash is charming to its bones and the perfect summer binge-watch.

It's easy to get invested in the titular Franklin and Bash's kooky antics. Though the at-times cringey 2010s bro-comedy (think Entourage, but with lawyers) can make the series easy to dismiss, Franklin & Bash more than proves itself worthwhile through consistent laughs and the stellar chemistry between its cast. The central friendship between the titular lawyers really pulls it together. And though many of their stunts, both in and out of the courtroom, are incredibly silly— that’s very much the point. Franklin & Bash doesn't feel the need to prove itself as a serious lawyer show to make you care. It's sexy, fun, and a blast-from-the-past. And, honestly, I'm sad there's not more.

Breckin Meyer and Mark-Paul Gosselaar Are The Perfect Comedic Duo

So much of what makes Franklin & Bash work is the comedic performances of Franklin and Bash themselves. Meyer and Gosselaar make buddy comedy look effortless. Watching those two snipe at and build off each other feels like watching the dorkiest guys in your friend group in a two-man comedy troupe. It's easy to get engrossed in the life-long friendship between Jared and Peter. So easy, in fact, I had to look up whether Meyer and Gosselaar were childhood friends themselves (spoiler: they weren't, they're just that good).

While some comedies struggle to find their footing in writing or characterization, Franklin & Bash hits the ground running. Jared and Peter are, perhaps, some of the most charming television characters ever put to screen. Each with their own quirks, both manage to be nothing but endearing for the entire series' four-season run. Jared's terse relationship with his fellow lawyer father makes for heart-wrenching subplots. And Peter's Cassanova persona is quickly revealed to be a cover for his absolute lover-boy nature. Even when they're crashing and burning, playing at being playboys, or doing something absurd in court, you can't help but root for them.

Gosselaar and Meyer also have fantastic chemistry with Franklin & Bash's ensemble cast. Of note are Carmen (Dana Davis) and Pindar (Kumail Nanjiani)-- investigator and hacker/lawyer to Franklin and Bash respectively. Featured in the first three seasons, their subplots are consistently some of the most humorous in the series. Carmen's past as a felon and Pindar's hypochondriac nature haunt them both. And Jared and Peter are quick to help in whatever ways they can. The four essentially serve as a dysfunctional found family. And it takes little convincing to believe how deeply they care for one another. While Franklin & Bash's fourth season has its own merits, the Franklin and Bash bachelor party pad feels sorely lacking in Carmen and Pindar's absence.

Damien Karp Is Lowkey The Best Part of 'Franklin & Bash'