Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe deliver stellar performances in portraying the evolving grandfather-grandson dynamic.

The exclusive sneak peek teases the tension between Benjamin Franklin and John Adams in Episode 6.

Michael Douglas has returned to our screens in the role of Benjamin Franklin in the captivating Apple TV+ drama, Franklin. The series takes us to a crucial time in December 1776, showcasing a pivotal episode in Franklin's life. At 70 years old, with no formal training in diplomacy, Franklin embarked on a vital mission to France during the unstable early days of the American Revolution. Despite the dangers posed by British spies and French informers, he managed to secure France's support for America's fledgling democracy.

This strategic triumph led to the Franco-American alliance in 1778 and, ultimately, the peace treaty with England in 1783. Franklin's eight years in France are regarded as one of the most significant diplomatic feats in American history. Collider is thrilled to give our readers a sneak peek at the latest episode of this limited series. The clip features Douglas' Franklin in the midst of an argument with Eddie Marsan's John Adams, over Adams' handling of the negotiation of a treaty with the English. The tense scene showcases the acting powerhouse of the pair, with Franklin standing his ground in typically robust fashion.

The series also stars Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, and Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, with Ludivine Sagnier, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin playing important roles. The show has been put together by an impressive creative team, including Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (John Adams), alongside Howard Korder (Boardwalk Empire) who has also been nominated for multiple prestigious awards. Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten heads up the project in a dual role as director and executive producer.

Is 'Franklin' Worth Watching on Apple TV+?

Collider's Carly Lane praised the performances and chemistry of Douglas and Jupe together in their grandfather-grandson dynamic, hailing the arc the duo go on across the series.

Understandably, the series is at its best when Douglas and Jupe are on-screen . In the beginning, Franklin attempts to teach his grandson the art of playing chess or impart some words of wisdom, but, over time, their relationship starts to become more strained — partially as a result of that generational gap. There's a built-in foundation of tension already, given that Temple's father and Franklin's son, William, is a widely-known Loyalist, something that the British try to use to drive a wedge between grandfather and grandson as the years go by. Although Franklin's relationship with his son could only be categorized as strained and estranged, his love for Temple is never really in question, even if he's sometimes befuddled by what his grandson has been gallivanting off to do in France. The evolution these two undergo as a pair is as crucial to the series as their own respective journeys.

New episodes of Franklin will premiere every Friday through May 17, 2024. Check out our exclusive clip of Michael Douglas and Eddie Marsan above.