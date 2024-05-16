The Big Picture Witness Michael Douglas shine as Benjamin Franklin in the captivating Apple TV+ drama, Franklin, showcasing a pivotal moment in history.

Franklin's strategic triumph leads to the Franco-American alliance and peace treaty in 1783, a significant achievement in American diplomacy.

An exclusive sneak peek reveals a poignant moment between Franklin and John Adams, portrayed by Eddie Marsan, highlighting their complicated relationship.

Michael Douglas made a glorious return to our screens as Benjamin Franklin in the captivating Apple TV+ drama, Franklin. The series transports us to a critical moment in December 1776, highlighting a pivotal episode in Franklin's life. At 70 years old, with no formal training in diplomacy, Franklin undertakes a vital mission to France during the tumultuous early days of the American Revolution. Despite the threat posed by British spies and French informers, he would successfully secure France's support for America's fledgling democracy.

The strategic triumph lead to the Franco-American alliance in 1778 and, ultimately, the peace treaty with England in 1783. Franklin's eight years in France are considered one of the most significant diplomatic achievements in American history, and Collider is thrilled to give our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the final episode of this critically acclaimed limited series. The exclusive sneak peek sees Douglas' Franklin in the midst of a discussion with his long-time rival, Eddie Marsan's John Adams. In the clip, the two finally seem to be putting their rivalry to rest as Franklin assures Adams that, no matter what side of the deal he's negotiating with, he's always done what's best for one country — America.

The series also features Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, and Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, with Ludivine Sagnier, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin playing significant roles. The show boasts an impressive creative team, including Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (John Adams), alongside Howard Korder (Boardwalk Empire), who has been nominated for multiple prestigious awards. Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten leads the project in a dual role as director and executive producer.

Michael Douglas Says Noah Jupe Will Have a "Wonderful Career"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Douglas was effusive in his praise of his young co-star, Jupe, and added that he would have a "wonderful career", stating:

It was very impressive to see a guy who's well-trained, and he is gonna have a wonderful career, I think. He has the discipline and the concentration and the ambition. So, he was a treat. It was a wonderful parallel as Temple comes over with Franklin to France, and I'm dealing in these political areas, negotiating, and he immerses himself with Lafayette and some other young studs in Paris at the time, this whole other intrigue of the world. We kind of vicariously lived off the stories off-camera that he and his buddies were having in Paris at the bars at night getting to know each other.

The final episode of Franklin will debut on Apple TV+ tomorrow night. Check out our exclusive clip from the series finale above.