Michael Douglas' remarkable career dates back over half a century, with his Academy Awards win for Best Actor for Wall Street making just a small slice of his celebratory cake. Now at 80 years of age, Douglas is still flying, with recent years marking his introduction to the MCU in Ant-Man and the hit Netflix series The Kominsky Method. Like a train, Douglas keeps on powering forward, with his next project coming in the form of a high-budget historical drama about US Founding Father, Benjamin Franklin.

With Douglas in the lead role, and with a superb ensemble by his side, the excitement Franklin has drawn until now has been understandably impressive, especially considering Douglas' involvement was announced back in February 2022. With the series now right around the corner, now is the perfect time to find out everything we know about Franklin.

Image via Apple TV

The official release date for Franklin is April 12, 2024, with production on the project beginning way back in the summer of 2022. Franklin will be exclusively available to stream on Apple TV, joining the great list of TV shows and movies the streamer currently has to offer. The streaming service has been launching a wide array of original series in 2024, with Franklin joining a slate that already includes Manhunt, Masters of the Air, Sugar, Palm Royale, Constellation, and The New Look. The aforementioned release date will see the first three episodes all debut at once, with subsequent episodes set to be released weekly.

Is There a Trailer for 'Franklin'?

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Franklin was released on March 13, 2024. Showcasing gorgeous costumes and lavish set pieces aplenty, it is perhaps Michael Douglas himself that is best represented in this trailer, with his calculated portrayal of the Founding Father oozing out of every frame. The trailer promises a story brimming with tension and politics, with Benjamin Franklin's reputation as the most charming man in any room emanating out of both this trailer and Michael Douglas' performance. Brooding, luxurious, and with a little hint of raciness for good measure, this trailer paints the portrait of an epic adventure deserving of a wide audience, with the upcoming historical drama easy to be considered unmissable.

Who Stars in 'Franklin'?

It is undeniable that Franklin's most important casting inclusion, and perhaps the series' biggest draw, is the double Academy Award-winner Michael Douglas in the titular role. Despite being 80 years old, the Wall Street actor is showing no signs of slowing down with this upcoming project marking a change of genre for Douglas, with the man himself admitting he'd never really tackled a period piece before. Speaking about his next leading role with CBS, Douglas said:

"For me, this series is such a reminder of how fragile democracy is. When you start thinking about the time we first created our Constitution, and to see the kind of shape that we're in now, it's a reminder. The success of the revolution was by no means assured. Had the Americans failed, the would-be founders would have been hanged. Franklin, America's first diplomat, understood the need to go slow and steady with the French".

The rest of the Franklin ensemble includes the likes of Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Temple Franklin, Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin) as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) as John Adams, Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab (Homeland) as Beaumarchias, Jeanne Balibar (Irma Vep) as Madame Helvetius, and Theodore Pellerin (There's Someone Inside Your House) as Marquis de Lafayette.

What Is 'Franklin' About?

Image via Apple TV

The upcoming historical drama is based on Stacy Schiff's 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, which details what was arguably the Founding Father's greatest achievement in representing the US in France during the heights of the American Revolution, working his charismatic genius in Europe for eight long years. An official synopsis for Franklin reads:

"In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France."

Against all odds, Benjamin Franklin took on the hostility of both the British and the French in an attempt to engineer a peace treaty with them at a time of major loss and bloodshed. What is perhaps even more impressive is that Franklin did this without any diplomatic experience whatsoever, and at the age of 70... although still some 10 years the junior of the legendary actor portraying him.

Who Is Making 'Franklin'?

Image via Apple TV+

Franklin is directed by two-time Emmy-winning director Tim Van Patten, whose work particularly within the American historical sub-genre makes him the perfect fit for this project. Among the prolific shows that Van Patten has worked on are Band of Brothers, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Pacific, Boardwalk Empire, Black Mirror, Deadwood, The Wire, and most recently Masters of the Air.

Speaking about the authenticity of Franklin to IGN, Van Patten said:

"We wanted to have the audience relate to it, on every level. The idea was to build a world that was totally authentic, viscerally authentic, you could feel it, right? I think it just helps us, in having the French language in it, elevates it."

The eight-episode series has been written by both Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder. Ellis is no stranger to making series about the US Founding Fathers, having served as a writer on the Emmy-winning HBO limited series John Adams. Executive producers on the project include the likes of Philippe Maigret, Mark Mostyn, and Tony Krantz. Jay Wadley wrote and composed the score for the series.