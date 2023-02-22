Frasier was a successful spin-off series starring Kelsey Grammer reprising his role from Cheers as Dr. Frasier Crane, who moves to Seattle to host his own radio show. The show introduced Frasier's younger brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and his father and new roommate, Martin (John Mahoney) who comes with his faithful companion, Eddie.

The series was one of the most popular shows of the 1990s and is set to be rebooted on October 4th on Paramount+, with Grammer reprising his signature role. While fans wait for their favorite psychiatrist to come back on the airwaves, it's the perfect time to revisit the most rewatchable Frasier episodes before the revival airs.

10 "Halloween"

Season 5, Episode 3 (1997)

Niles hosts a Halloween costume party for a library benefit where everyone has to come dressed as a famous literary figure. At the party, Roz (Peri Gilpin) confides in Frasier that she might be pregnant and while she waits for the results from her doctor, Frasier sort of lets the secret slip.

The episode is a classic mixed-up game of telephone with the show's signature slapstick comedy that at the same time, addresses the serious issue of Roz being pregnant. At the time, it was rare to see sitcoms feature a major storyline about a single mother, and Frasier introduces it in a comical but heartfelt tone.

9 "Look Before You Leap"

Season 3, Episode 16 (1996)

Frasier thinks everyone should take advantage of Leap Day and encourages his father to go to Montana and Daphne to try a new haircut. He takes his own advice and decides to sing a difficult aria at the PBS Pledge drive instead of the traditional song, Bows and Buttons. His advice proves to be useless as everyone fails miserably in the end.

"Look Before You Leap" is a reoccurring scenario in the series that involves Frasier and his logical intentions blowing up in his face. Episodes like this remind audiences that despite Frasier's high intelligence and expensive taste, he still has flaws like everyone else and isn't always right. These types of storylines will hopefully make an appearance in the highly-anticipated upcoming reboot of the show.

8 "Big Crane on Campus"

Season 7, Episode 14 (2000)

Frasier runs into his former high school crush and prom queen, Lorna, and finds the courage to ask her out on a date. She accepts and just as Frasier thinks he has it all, he discovers his dream girl has a vicious and very short temper.

Lorna is played by the incomparable Jean Smart who appeared in two episodes winning a Primetime Emmy for both of her performances. According to The New Yorker, Smart originally passed on the part admitting she was kind of snobby about it since she hadn't done a guest appearance on television in years. Smart recalled she was pleasantly surprised by the experience and enjoyed working with the cast including Grammer, who she said she would work with again in a heartbeat.

7 "They're Playing Our Song"

Season 7, Episode 13 (2000)

The radio station decides that every show needs a theme song and asks the hosts to each come up with their own. While it only needs to be a short jingle, Frasier's simple little tune turns into a massive effort that includes an orchestra and a monologue by Niles.

"They're Playing Our Song" is a perfect example of Frasier's obsessive need to be the best at everything which often makes him his own worst enemy. Grammer delivers an eccentric physical performance in this memorable episode that also showcases the main qualities of what makes Frasier so iconic and appealing to audiences.

6 "Death and the Dog"

Season 4, Episode 12 (1997)

When Eddie doesn't seem to be his usual self, Martin tries anything to perk him up and much to Fraiser's amusement, he resorts to calling an animal psychiatrist. As Frasier and Niles enjoy the good doctor's exam on poor Eddie, they realize that they had been sitting on the solution the whole time.

Two Jack Russel Terriers named Enzo and Moose played Eddie who provides his own staple of humor including constantly staring at Frasier and his tongue often sticking out. According to Screen Rant, Moose originally started out in the role but later in the series, his son, Enzo, was used as a stunt double for the more physical tricks. The father and son also starred in the 2000 movie, My Dog Skip starring Frankie Muniz.

5 "Travels With Martin"

Season 1, Episode 21 (1994)

In an attempt to bond with his sons, Martin takes Frasier and Niles along with Daphne on a cross-country road trip in an RV. With the brothers completely out of their comfort zone, hilarity ensues as they try to survive the great outdoors.

According to Mahoney, "Travels With Martin" was his favorite episode to film out of the entire series. After watching the polar opposite brothers and father try to maneuver their way through this trip without destroying their relationship, it's no wonder that it was the actor's favorite. Prior to becoming Frasier and Nile's father, Mahoney appeared in an episode of the legendary 80s sitcom, Cheers, as Sy Flembeck, a jingle writer who has a brief conversation with Frasier.

4 "The Seal Who Came to Dinner"

Season 6, Episode 8 (1998)

Niles is up for the Golden Apron award this year and decides to host a black-tie dinner party at Maris' impressive country home by the shore. As Frasier and Niles arrive at the house to start setting up, they detect a horrible odor coming from the shore. The smell is strong enough to spoil everything including Niles' chance of winning the prestigious award.

Grammer and Hyde Pierce have natural and uncanny chemistry together that most comedy duos only achieve after years of working together. Between their childish comebacks and physical slapstick humor, this episode highlights both Grammer and Hyde Pierce's incredible talent and range as actors. Unfortunately, Hyde Pierce won't be returning to the series to reprise his role as the younger Crane son. According to Deadline, Hyde Pierce had no real interest in playing the role again, but maybe he will make a guest appearance or two for old-time's sake. Fingers crossed!

3 "Roe to Perdition"

Season 10, Episode 18 (2003)

Frasier and Niles discover a way to purchase first-class caviar at an unbelievably discounted rate from a local fisherman. The brothers use their new connection in exchange for favors from their high society friends, but as they make more and more deals, they soon find themselves way over their heads when the supplier cuts them off.

"Roe to Perdition" is a slight parody of the then-recent gangster film, Road to Perdition starring Tom Hanks and Paul Newman. Even though the fisherman is connected to the Russian mafia, the episode pokes fun at the heavy subject of the mafia and drug busts as Frasier and Niles encounter customs agents who are looking for stolen DVDs.

2 "IQ"

Season 6, Episode 19 (1999)

Frasier and Niles attend a silent auction for a charity event together and end up bidding on the same prize; a lunch with four critically acclaimed authors who they both admire. When they both end up winning a spot at the table, the ultimate '90s sitcom siblings continue in their usual competitive nature and debate who has the higher IQ.

Anyone who has siblings and/or a close frenemy can relate to Frasier and Niles' petty competitions between each other that only exist in their minds. Despite being grown adults, Grammer and Hyde Pierce manage to transform back into six-year-old boys fighting over who gets the last chocolate chip cookie through their ridiculous banter.

1 "Ham Radio"

Season 4, Episode 18 (1997)

It's the radio station's 50th anniversary and in honor of the milestone, Frasier volunteers to direct a live murder-mystery show. When everyone gets together in the studio, Frasier struggles to keep control of the program and his unruly cast.

"Ham Radio" is one of the funniest Frasier episodes and features a majority of the supporting characters including Bulldog (Dan Butler) and Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert). The episode relies highly on situational humor and is primarily shot in the studio giving the cast very little to work with, but they manage to use the limited space and props to their advantage in the most hilarious fashion.

