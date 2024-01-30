Seattle is a city known for popular sites like Pike's Fish Market and coffee, but it is also the city where Frasier Crane calls home in the sitcom, Frasier. The show, which ran from 1993 to 2004, stars Kelsey Grammer, as a psychiatrist turned radio host who moves from Boston to Seattle to become a radio host. Frasier's character first appeared in Cheers. In 2023, the beloved sitcom got a reboot on Paramount+, starring Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier's son, and, of course, Grammer reprises his role as Frasier.

Frasier wouldn't be the beloved and memorable sitcom that it is without its fun (and sometimes over-the-top) characters. The best characters in Frasier, of course, include mostly the main ones who are regulars in the sitcom, but there are also a few characters who only make a few appearances that make an impression on both longtime and new Frasier fans.

Fraiser Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , Jane Leeves , David Hyde Pierce , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney , Dan Butler Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 11 Network NBC

10 Maris Crane

Portrayed By: No One

Image via Paramount+

Maris Crane is Niles' wife, and she loves her wealthy lifestyle. Niles always talks about her, which gives fans a perspective on her personality. He doesn't say too many nice things about her. There is no actress who plays Maris. She only appears in the show twice, once in bandages in the hospital during a flashback scene, and the second time as a shadow on a shower curtain.

Maris is a bit of a mysterious character. Even though fans never see Maris, they are able to get an understanding of how she would behave and interact with the main cast of Frasier. Her personality shines through Niles' stories, and it makes her somewhat of a legend in her own right throughout the sitcom. She's a socialite who loves to travel, but she still loves to be a homebody too. Frasier fans will never really know what Maris looks like or how she interacts with the rest of the Crane family, which makes it hard to get a full understanding of who she is fully as a character.

9 Eddie Crane

Portrayed By: Moose & Enzo

Image via NBC

Eddie, played by Moose and later on by his son, Enzo, is Martin's best friend. He's a wirehaired Jack Russell terrier with a bit of an attitude. He's not the smartest dog in the world, but he is very much loved by his owner, Martin, who is Frasier's dad. He loves his toys and enjoys taking naps over any sort of activity that will get his paws moving. His other favorite pastime is doing staring contests with Frasier.

Eddie is one of the most iconic dogs in sitcom comedy. Frasier wouldn't be what it is without this clever little dog. He knows how to work a room and get into Frasier's head. He does what he wants when he wants. Eddie is the king of staring contests. It helps that he has a great stare to manipulate humans into giving him treats, affection, or even scones. Eddie is the dog in Frasier, and fans get to know him much better than Maris, but he has to share the screen with another "dog", aka Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, who gets involved in some of the best side plots (and sometimes main story arches).

8 Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe

Portrayed By: Dan Butler

Image via NBC

Bob (Daniel Eugene Butler), fondly known as Bulldog around the station, is another DJ who graces the waves of KACL with his sports radio talk. He's loud and isn't afraid to say what is on his mind. Bulldog can be a bit loud (and a little aggressive with his dog barks), however; he is known to have a sensitive side. He actually likes to babysit! He has trouble with being committed to dating anyone, but he briefly dated Roz and expressed his feelings for her.

Bulldog is one of the most fun reoccurring characters in Frasier. Without Bulldog at the radio station, there wouldn't be too many people that Frasier and Roz could butt heads with (on and off the mic). Yes, he is the stereotypical "sports bro," but the way he interacts with the KACL staff is guaranteed to make Frasier fans laugh. He also has some epic one-liners, as a great character should, like his best line: "This stinks! This is total B.S." Bob isn't much of a friend to Frasier, and tends to stay outside of Frasier's inner circle. Frasier's girlfriends and family are greater forces within his orbit (and know how to get to his ego more). Unfortunately, Bulldog's character became less included in the show after he was fired from KACL.

7 Samantha Pierce

Portrayed By: Lindsey Frost

Image via Paramount+

Samantha Pierce, played by Lindsey Frost, is a successful attorney who briefly dates Frasier. She only appears in two episodes in the series, "My Fair Frasier" and "Desperately Seeking Closure." She meets Frasier in a department store as he is returning a handbag. She helps him return the bag, and they end up going out together. As their relationship continues to flourish, Samantha starts taking Frasier on trips and buys him expensive things. She tries to spend time with Frasier, but work often gets in the way. They soon break up after Samantha discovers that Frasier was only dating her so that he could rub elbows with her social circle.

Samantha is arguably one of Frasier's best ex-girlfriends. She knows that she "wears the pants" and doesn't hesitate to take charge of her relationship with Frasier. It's refreshing to see one of Frasier's girlfriends not intimidated by Frasier's personality. However, Sam doesn't stay in Frasier's life for too long, which leaves Frasier distraught. Frasier's life is shaped by his bad luck with his relationships, and his time with Sam makes him learn a bit of a lesson about himself. Samantha isn't the most influential woman in Frasier's life; that is where Dr. Lilith Sternin comes in.

6 Dr. Lilith Sternin

Portrayed By: Bebe Neuwirth

Image via NBC/NBCUniversal

Lilith, played by Bebe Neuwirth, is Frasier's ex-wife and mother to their son, Freddy. Lilith didn't just appear in Frasier; she was also a character in Cheers and Wings. The character of Lilith first made an appearance in the Cheers' episode, "Second Time Around." She has an affair with another man and this leads to Lilith and Frasier divorcing. She lives with Freddy in Boston. Her character appears in a couple of Frasier episodes, including the fan favorite, "The Show Where Lilith Comes Back," and returns in the recent Frasier reboot like Roz.

Lilith isn't the warmest character, but there is something about the way she interacts with Frasier, even though they are no longer a couple. Lilith's affair significantly changed her and Frasier's life. If Frasier and Lilith hadn't divorced, he would never have moved to Seattle. There is no Frasier without Seattle (or Frasier's up-and-down dating life). She and Frasier have a long history together, and it shows in their conversations. After all, the character of Lilith and Frasier go back to their early days at the bar on the show, Cheers. They both have a witty banter with each other, which makes for laugh-out-loud moments. Although Lilith drives some major plot points and gets into entertaining spats with Frasier, she doesn't have as much of a presence as main characters like Martin, Niles, Daphne, and Roz.

5 Martin Crane

Portrayed By: John Mahoney

Image via Paramount

Martin (John Mahoney) is Frasier and Nile's father, and a former police officer. He is almost always watching sports on TV in his favorite old recliner. He is an Army veteran and a retired police detective. Before his retirement, his hip was injured by a bullet. Due to his injury, Martin and his dog, Eddie, have to live with Frasier. Frasier and Martin aren't on the best of terms, but they try their best to get along.

Martin is a very sweet man, but don't let his demeanor fool you. He is great with comebacks and zingers, especially towards Niles and Frasier. Martin has a different perspective on life than his two sons. He prefers comfort and familiarity over luxury, which is why he is so attached to his favorite recliner. Being the complete opposite of Niles and Frasier provides some great opportunities for zany conflict between the Cranes. He might not be the best father ever, but he tries his best. It's hard not to think of Fraiser without his father, Martin, giving him a hard time. Although Martin is a memorable and lovable character in Frasier, there are other characters who perhaps have a greater influence on Frasier's outlook on life.

4 Niles Crane

Portrayed By: David Hyde Pierce

Image via NBC

Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) is Frasier's younger brother, who also just happens to be a psychiatrist as well. He is married to wealthy socialite Maris, who isn't around very much because she is quite the jetsetter. Niles is always crushing on Daphne, and later on in the series, they get into a serious relationship. He seems to get along better with his father, Martin, than his brother does. Niles loves to spend time at his favorite coffee shop, Café Nervosa; and, just like Frasier, he also loves the finer things in life.

Niles is like Frasier in a lot of ways, but he isn't as egotistical, which can make him slightly more likable than his older brother. Frasier fans love Niles for his little quirks, such as his long latte order, and mannerisms like the way he talks about Maris. The character of Niles fits right into the show's humor. It wouldn't be as interesting of a show if Frasier didn't have a younger brother to tease. Niles is a big part of Frasier's life in Seattle, and they spend a lot of time together. Both brothers lean on each other for advice, even though sometimes they might not like what the other has to say. Sometimes, Niles can be too much like Fraiser, and this prevents him from being himself. While Niles is an excellent character, he isn't nearly as confident and quick-witted as the two best women in Frasier's life, Daphne and Roz.

3 Daphne Moon

Portrayed By: Jane Leeves

Image via NBC

Daphne Moon, played by Jane Leeves, is a physical therapist and housekeeper who lives with Fraiser, Martin, and Eddie in Frasier's fancy Seattle apartment. She grew up in Manchester, England, and has a big family. Daphne doesn't get along too well with her mother, Gertude Moon, who is overbearing towards her. Even though she is Martin's main caretaker, she is treated as being a big part of the Crane family. She develops a close relationship with Niles, and they become married later on in the series. She also gradually becomes close friends with Roz Doyle.

Daphne is very caring towards others, and she is very laid back. Early on in the series, she has a bit of a hippy vibe going on, and claims to have visions. Although Daphne is a very nice person, she is quick to confront nonsense, especially when it comes to the Cranes. She knows how to have fun and doesn't hesitate to share her opinions on anything. She adapts quickly to Frasier's world and is able to keep up with the Cranes' banter. It's hard to think of not having Daphne as a character in Frasier because she plays a big role in the Cranes' lives. Although Frasier fans absolutely love Daphne's silly humor, she isn't the only influential and iconic female character in the series.

2 Roz Doyle

Portrayed By: Peri Gilpin

Image via NBC/NBCUniversal

Roz (Peri Gilpin) is the hard-working and tough producer of Frasier's radio show. She is originally from Wisconsin. She balances her active dating life along with her career and, eventually, motherhood. She finds Frasier difficult to get along with at first, but they become friends. She also becomes friends with Daphne Moon and Martin Crane. The only people she does get along with are Niles and Bulldog because both are constantly teasing her.

Roz is the most progressive character in Frasier because she is a feminist. She doesn't fall into the stereotypes of most female characters from the 90s. Roz is independent, focused on her career, and dates whoever she wants. She eventually makes the decision to become a single mother, and raises her daughter, Alice, on her own. It's refreshing to see Roz not take anything from anyone, just like Daphne. She stands up for herself and doesn't let teasing from any men bother her. Roz's snappy and sarcastic humor fits in perfectly with what makes Frasier so funny. Armored with her sense of humor, Roz can even catch Frasier off guard. However, there is ultimately one character who just might surpass her as the best character in Frasier, and it's Dr. Crane himself. After all, no one else can be Frasier like Frasier.

1 Dr. Frasier Crane

Portrayed By: Kelsey Grammer

Image via NBC

Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is the son of Martin Crane and brother to Niles Crane. He left Boston to pursue a job hosting his own radio show in Seattle. After his divorce with Lilith, his ex-wife, he navigates the Seattle dating scene and spends time reconnecting with Martin and Niles. He enjoys spending time with his son, Frederick, and doesn't like having to interact with Lilith, whom he refers to as a "vampire." Frasier tends to see the world through the lenses of his job as a psychiatrist.

Frasier is one of those characters that people have a love-hate relationship with. He thinks highly of himself, which can give the impression that he looks down on others. However, there is more to Frasier than just his snobbery. He is always listening and goes about life with a sense of humor. Frasier isn't much of a show without its titular character. Frasier's sense of humor (and his big ego) propels the show, and makes it one of the most iconic 90s sitcoms.

Watch On Paramount+

NEXT 12 Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, According to Rotten Tomatoes