The Big Picture Paramount+ is reviving the show Frasier with new weekly episodes, bringing back the original character with a new mix of characters.

Frasier Crane's origins can be traced back to the Boston bar Cheers, where he appeared as a supporting character before getting his own show.

Frasier also made an appearance on another Cheers spin-off, Wings, before his own show began, showcasing the interconnectedness of the Frasier universe.

Paramount+ is finally rolling out new weekly episodes of its revival of Frasier. With a mix of old and new being represented, the show is seemingly finding its original results again, albeit with a different combination of characters. Here, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) attempts to shed his Dr. Phil-like TV persona (which happened between the two Frasier shows) and take on the more prestigious reputation of a genuine Harvard lecturer. He is joined by Toks Olagundoye and British sitcom icon Nicholas Lyndhurst who play his colleagues, and his nephew-turned-student David (Anders Keith). But his home life is off to a rocky start as he rekindles his relationship with his estranged son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) who lives with his friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro). This revival takes place in Boston, where we first met the character back in 1984, but a lot has happened since then.

For many, the title Frasier relates specifically to the hit 1993 sitcom that ran for 11 seasons. The show followed the titular psychiatrist having returned to his hometown of Seattle to work as a radio host and to be closer to his father Martin (John Mahoney). His radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) often provided Frasier with the tough love needed to push him from his high horse, while his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) encouraged his pomposity. Martin's Mancunian carer Daphne (Jane Leeves) would become the subject of Niles' Anglophilia and Martin's pet dog Eddie was the cherry on the top of this delicious sitcom sweet. However, as most Frasier fans know, the character's origins began in a Boston bar called Cheers (and a sitcom of the same name), but did you know he also appeared in another show before getting his own?

Frasier First Appeared in a Supporting Role on ‘Cheers’ in 1984

In its early seasons, Cheers could be described as the will-they-won't they story of bar owner Sam (Ted Danson) and academic Diane (Shelley Long). After breaking up with Sam at the end of Season 2, Diane is committed to a mental institution where she is treated by none other than Dr. Frasier Crane. When she returns to the show in Season 3, we meet her doctor-turned-boyfriend who was originally intended as just a hurdle in the Sam and Diane relationship story, but became so much more. The role of "Frasier Nye" (as he was called then) was written for John Lithgow, but the Footloose actor called television "beneath my dignity." Mandy Patinkin was considered but recommended his Julliard classmate Kelsey Grammer for the role instead, Grammer recounts on The Rich Eisen Show.

Frasier assisted with Sam's alcohol issues too, and the character soon became a valued member of the ensemble cast. Diane leaves Frasier for Sam at the altar in the Season 3 finale. For most antagonistic characters (no matter how entertaining) this would mean the end of the road, but Frasier's success on Cheers saw him not only outlast his relationship storyline with Diane, but outlast Diane's character on Cheers altogether. Characters including Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) and his first wife Nanette (Emma Thompson) were later introduced, this time to specifically service his own storyline. Cheers sees Frasier endure ups and downs, and ends with him happily married with an infant son, Frederick.

‘Cheers’ Led to Spin-Offs 'The Tortellis' and 'Wings' Before ‘Frasier’

In 1987, Cheers writers Ken Estin, Glen Charles, Les Charles and James Burrows created the first of the show's spin-offs. The Tortellis starred Dan Hedaya and Jean Kasem reprising their Cheers roles as Nick (ex-husband of Rhea Perlman's Carla) and his new wife Loretta. The Las Vegas-set sitcom only ran for 13 episodes and was canceled soon after, but this would be the first of several Cheers spin-offs to follow. As for Kelsey Grammer, he "wanted to kill Frasier." As Cheers was ending, the actor thought it was time for his character to end too. "I had a deal with Paramount." he said on The Rich Eisen Show, "They said, 'We're going to do another show when Cheers is over, with you.'"

"We talked about doing a show about a guy on a motorcycle 'cause I used to ride a motorcycle [...] who's bedridden because he's had a terrible accident." said Grammer of his pitch. "But the President of Paramount, John Pike at the time, said this is not funny." It wasn't long before Grammer agreed to Paramount's idea of returning to the character of Frasier Crane. But before he would be given his own Frasier sitcom, the actor reprised his role in another Cheers spin-off alongside his onscreen wife Bebe Neuwirth. The show was Wings, which followed two brothers who run a small Nantucket airline called Sandpaper, and although its regular cast members were not originally from Cheers, the overlapping cameos made it clear that Wings existed in "The Frasier-verse."

Frasier Appeared on ‘Wings’ in 1992, One Year Before ‘Frasier’ Began

Wings was created by Cheers producers David Lee, David Angell, and Peter Casey, and took place in the fictional Tom Nevers Field Airport. The show, which featured future stars Tony Shalhoub and Thomas Haden Church, often welcomed many of Boston's best over its impressive eight-season run, including Cliff (John Ratzenberger), Norm (George Wendt) and Rebecca (Kirstie Alley). After making his Cheers debut in its third season, Kelsey Grammer made his Wings debut in its own third season too, in the 1992 episode titled "Planes, Trains and Visiting Cranes," a nod to Frasier and Lilith's marital last name.

The episode centers on Frasier's "working vacation" to Nantucket to conduct a low self-esteem seminar. "Yeah, that's my kind of flight," says Roy (David Schramm) of the seminar's attendees. "You lose their luggage, they think it's their fault!" It turns out Wings' Helen (Crystal Bernard) has personal beef with Frasier after following his advice to disastrous results in the past. The episode sees Frasier desperately trying to redeem himself before Helen convinces his seminar attendees that he's a fraud. Grammer's experience on Wings was clearly a positive one, because when it came time to produce Frasier the following year, he wanted the Wings creative team behind him.

"I approached the guys from Wings, Angell, Casey and Lee" Grammer told The Rich Eisen Show. "I said, 'No kids, no dogs, and no wives.' So we got rid of Lilith not because it wasn't possible to do that show, but [...] I thought we were kind of a one-joke couple." He lost his battle regarding the dog, which became one of Frasier's cutest additions. As for his wife, Frasier arrived in Seattle as a recent divorcee, ready to explore his own relationship psychology throughout the series. Bebe Neuwirth would appear in 12 episodes across its 11 seasons, with their young son Frederick played mostly by Mad Men's Trevor Einhorn, so in a way, Grammer dropped his "no kids" condition too. Regardless, it's clear that without both Cheers and Wings, Frasier would not be the cultural icon it is today.

Frasier is available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

