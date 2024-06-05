It's no hidden secret that Frasier was a well-written, beloved, and cherished sitcom. Throughout eleven seasons, the series amassed 318 nominations for various industry awards. While awards are a testament to quality, the one thing those awards cannot reveal is specificity. Especially when it comes to pinpointing what has now become iconic moments of hilarity.

So, what makes Frasier stand out above the rest? Probably the show's approach to humor. Frasier had an internal approach to humor where our main characters spent their time navel-gazing. Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) were simply too well off to have real problems. Their biggest problems are things like fighting the condo board to put up a new door knocker or the fight to win the title of corkmaster at their wine club. This internal approach helped the series become one of the biggest comfort watches of all time.

10 "Look Before You Leap"

Season 3, Episode 16 (1996)

Leap Day comes around once every four years. To celebrate, Frasier is convincing everyone to take a big leap in their personal lives. After his father, Martin Crane (John Mahoney), his radio producer, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), and Martin's live-in physical therapist, Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves), leaps all go horribly wrong, Frasier changes his plans but doesn't dodge the leap day curse.

This episode is packed with physical comedy gold. From Marty's post-traumatic flight disheveled appearance to Frasier's 360-degree turn, live on PBS, to hiding his sweaty brow while he struggles to remember the words to "Buttons and Bows," each member of the principal cast has a moment to truly shine. For any true Frasier fan, just the mention of "Buttons and Bows" will produce a chuckle. It's a classic Frasier scenario: Frasier sets out with good intentions that ultimately blow up in his face. However, it's a classic for a reason, which is why viewers continued to tune in week after week.

9 "Morning Becomes Entertainment"

Season 7, Episode 19 (2000)

No ranked episodic list for Frasier would be complete without a Bebe Glazer (Harriet Sansom Harris)-centric episode. Bebe is Frasier's agent, and after KACL takes Frasier's radio show off the air for a week, Bebe gets Frasier and Roz a trial run on a TV morning show as part of a contract negotiation strategy. However, when Roz shows up sick, it's up to Bebe to fill in. Bebe becomes addicted to the spotlight and attention, and from there, her mastery of manipulation skills takes on new heights.

Bebe Glazer appeared in nearly every season of Frasier. Harris' performance really put this character on the map. Some might call it overacting, but Harris' over-the-top physicality is devilishly delightful to her character's personality. Nobody else could've pulled off the quiet cheekiness in this episode of riding off on a donkey quite like Harris did. Sunsetting Bebe's days in the spotlight and a return to normal for Frasier. Harris is an absolute gift to the series, and "Morning Becomes Entertainment" solidified that.

8 "The Life of the Party"

Season 5, Episode 22 (1998)

Concerned about their lack of a love life, Martin inspires his sons to throw a "Marty Party." This is a party Martin used to throw in his youth, where the guest list consisted of only singles. Niles hosts the event at his residence at The Montana, and, in classic Frasier style, everything begins to go wrong. Martin's hair dye stains Niles' furniture (leading to a very hilarious tag at the end of the episode), Frasier and Niles fight over the same girl, and eventually, a very pregnant Roz goes into labor.

Ever notice how Roz seems to have big life moments in Niles' apartment? Her pregnancy gets confirmed and announced publicly at The Montana in Season 5, Episode 3, "Halloween," and amid the Marty Party, her water breaks. Then again, something catastrophic always seems to occur whenever either brother hosts a soirée. This string of bad luck never stops them from hosting more dinners, parties, and get-togethers, though. And whenever the ensemble gets together, whether the supporting cast, audiences know and love, or a new mix of guest stars, that's when the magic occurs. Most likely, Peri Gilpin (Roz) will have a recurring role in the Frasier sequel series. Bonus points belong to "The Life of the Party" for Daphne's sudden use of Yiddish after attending her first Bat Mitzvah. The callbacks throughout the episode are unmatched.

7 "Don Juan in Hell: Part 2"

Season 9, Episode 2 (2001)

Frasier needs a little time alone and heads to a cabin in the woods to clear his head. Confused about the status of his love life, Frasier is visited by all of his former loves. All of which turn out to be figments of his subconscious. Watching Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), Diane (Shelly Long), Nanette (Dina Spybey-Waters), and his mother (Rita Wilson) interact and diagnose Frasier is a delight. But those aren’t the only former lovers. At one point, every single woman Frasier has ever dated appears at the door.

The supporting cast is often the difference between a sink or swim episode of Frasier. Frasier left alone with his own neurosis is just the markings of a madman, but surrounding him with four strong, competent women, and suddenly it's comedy. At the heart of it, Frasier is a hopeless romantic who hasn't had the best luck with love. He can't figure out why it always goes south, but as Frasier discovers in this episode, "I'm alone because I'm afraid to be alone?!" It's this brilliant journey of letting go of the past, merging psychiatry with situational humor, that makes this episode a cut above the rest.

6 "Ham Radio"

Season 4, Episode 18 (1997)

In honor of KACL's 50th anniversary, Frasier pitches the idea of recreating the very first mystery KACL ever aired. It's a traditional radio drama with loads of bit parts and sound effects needed. Casting all his KACL colleagues and eventually recruiting Niles and Daphne's services, Frasier's eagerness to perfectly execute a shortened version of the original Nightmare Inn leads to chaos. He alienates the one professional actor who is holding down the bulk of the show, playing multiple parts. Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert), KACL's food critic, takes too many creative liberties with his part after his character's glorious speech is cut. In fact, the only person who nails their job is Noel Shempsky (Patrick Kerr), who is in charge of the sound effects.

One cannot deny the skills needed to execute a radio play well, but to execute an amateur performance in a mediocre radio drama that's progressively falling apart within a TV show is next level. Every single performer knocked it out of the park, bronzing casting's decision to hire each of them in the first place. Especially Hibbert, whose repeated delivery of his Nightmare Inn character's "boyhood in Surrey" speech has left a lasting imprint on viewers everywhere.

5 "Hooping Cranes"

Season 8, Episode 15 (2001)

Randomly selected during a half-time challenge at a Sonics game, Niles sinks the nearly impossible, especially for Niles, half-court shot. Niles becomes the talk of the town and the apple of his father’s eye. Frasier annoyed by Niles' constant athletic praise, challenges his brother to an arcade shoot-out that shows just how lacking both of their basketball skills run. However, the skill it takes to purposely, as an actor, fumble, and frankly suck, at arcade hoops makes this little moment even more hilarious.

Even after winning four Emmys, David Hyde Pierce still does not get enough praise for his comedic prowess. However, it’s episodes like this that show how necessary Pierce was to the success of Frasier. In fact, the Frasier sequel series has yet to find such an evenly matched character in wit, neurosis, stage presence, and humor as the original series had with Niles. As Martin Crane says of Niles in this very episode, “he shakes, he bakes, he drives to the coat rack, he fakes an arm out of the sleeve, he puts it up, and he scores!”

4 "They're Playing Our Song"

Season 7, Episode 13 (2000)

Frasier is tasked with writing a simple jingle to open his radio show with and, in true overachieving fashion, succeeds in writing a grand opus instead. Nearly every instrument is represented, from the timpani to the violin, the African rainstick to the triangle. Radio manager Kenny Daly (Tom McGowan) just wanted a five-second jingle. Frasier provided a five-minute anthem.

Most fans of Frasier not only praise this episode but can also sing either Frasier's eventual jingle or his original anthem. That's probably why "They're Playing Our Song" is commonly recognized as one of the best episodes of Frasier. While it's fun watching Frasier become the maestro he's also dreamed of, it's more hilarious to watch how natural writing jingles come to his father, Martin. A merit that frustrates Frasier. It's also nice to learn that Frasier does, in fact, have boundaries. Adding a guitar is too much, but adding a triangle is just right.

3 "Caught in the Act"

Season 11, Episode 15 (2004)

Roz, in desperate need of tickets to take her daughter Alice to see famous children's entertainer Nanny G live, finds out Nanette Guzman is Frasier’s first ex-wife. Enlisting Frasier's help, they head to Nanny G's book signing. Sparks fly as Frasier and Nanette reunite and sexual tension builds, eventually leading to Frasier being caught in the act during a backstage rendezvous at Nanette’s live show.

Three actresses have portrayed Nanette since viewers first met her on Cheers, and “Caught in the Act” finds Laurie Metcalf in the seat. Metcalf definitely has better chemistry with Grammer than the previous two actresses. Bringing a certain physicality and commanding presence to the role, Metcalf simply stands high above the rest. However, Frasier actually gets the best chuckle when the curtain reveals Frasier bunny-hopping onstage as Nanny G's new baby brother wearing nothing but a diaper and bonnet.

2 "A Tsar is Born"

Season 7, Episode 7 (1999)

This episode is really summed up in Martin's proclamation, "I know you'd rather be anything in the world except Cranes." It's an episode that balances the Crane brothers' snobbery and need for societal advancement with acceptance of who they are. Of course, trading shame for appreciation only occurs once Frasier and Niles discover one of their father's hideous family heirlooms actually belonged to a Russian tsar.

It's rare that the Crane men can all agree on something, especially a TV program. However, there is one program that brings this family together: the Antiques Roadshow. It's a series where collectors turn junk into treasure with help from antique and fine art specialists. Frasier and Niles watch to test their knowledge of antiques. Martin enjoys the game-show tactics. Now, the world loves to turn almost anything into a drinking game, and the most iconic part of "A Tsar is Born" is probably the invention of drinking every time the word 'veneer' is uttered. In one single minute, veneer is spoken four times, emptying an entire bottle of wine. Frasier fans have never heard the word 'veneer' the same way again.

1 "Roe to Perdition"

Season 10, Episode 18 (2003)

Where other shows showcase addiction and drug dealing through more traditional means, Frasier’s absurdity of class finds Frasier and Niles dealing Beluga caviar. The brothers meet Petyr (played by John Vickery) at their local market, who approaches them after hearing their dismay at the high-priced caviar. Outside the store, he offers them top-quality Beluga at fair prices, giving them their first taste of the product. It only takes one taste to turn the Crane brothers into ambitious caviar pushers with hopes of climbing the social ladder. From here, this episode has all the classic signs of substance abuse, except the substance is fish eggs. Roz becomes our addict who needs her next hit. Petyr eventually cuts off the brothers' supply, so Frasier and Niles take more extreme measures to source Beluga caviar themselves to cover their debts. It's one hilarious turn after another.

Meanwhile, the subplot of "Roe to Perdition" is just as hilarious. Martin visits an ATM that gives him back $40 more than it should have. Daphne convinces him to clear his conscience and return the money to the bank. The bank repeatedly misunderstands and, as a final result, compensates Martin with $10,000 for his trouble, so Daphne cheekily asks to open an account. If there's one word to describe the situational humor of this episode, it's 'absurd.' Brilliantly absurd, in fact, and solid proof that after ten seasons Frasier had justifiable means of longevity.

