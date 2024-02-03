After the ending of the beloved sitcom Cheers in 1993, one of the bar’s patrons forged a new life in the spin-off Frasier a few months later; psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, returned to his hometown of Seattle for a fresh start after divorcing his wife, Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth). He lived with his father, Martin (John Mahoney), brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and housekeeper, Daphne (Jane Leeves), imparting his wisdom upon the city through his radio show, along with his producer, Roz (Peri Gilpin). Frasier ran for 11 seasons and over 260 episodes, earning 37 Emmy wins before coming to an end in 2004. The series was rebooted in 2023 by Paramount+.

Frasier wasn’t just a beloved sitcom in its own right. The show was also one of the best, most successful spin-offs of all time, known for its more intelligent take on the sitcom with smart writing and even smarter characters. Its quality is proven by its IMDb scores. All the best episodes boast scores of 9.0 or better, with episodes from throughout the show's 11 seasons, but more importantly, all demonstrate the clever writing, humor and great characters, especially the neurotic members of the Crane family. And it's no surprise that five of them share a writer and director, resulting in comedy gold.

Frasier Dr. Frasier Crane moves back to his hometown of Seattle, where he lives with his father and works as a radio psychiatrist. Release Date September 16, 1993 Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11

10 "Out with Dad" (Season 7, Episode 15)

IMDb Score: 9/10

In “Out with Dad,” Frasier convinces Martin to join him at the opera, so that Frasier could flirt with a fellow patron, Emily, who then tried to play matchmaker with Martin and her mother. Martin was uninterested, and in an attempt to let her down gently, told her he was gay, leading to Frasier’s date trying to set Martin up with her uncle instead. For Frasier’s sake, Martin was willing to play along.

What makes “Out with Dad” such a great, memorable episode is just how far Martin was willing to go to keep up the charade and how willing everyone was to go with it; when an unsuspecting Niles entered, Martin said he was his boyfriend to get out of a date with Emily's uncle, and Niles didn’t bother to argue. On top of that, all that the annoyed, exasperated Frasier can do is watch. The episode’s plot was a nod to Martin’s complaints about the opera’s unrealistic, improbable plot.

9 "Halloween" (Season 5, Episode 3)

IMDb Score: 9/10

Niles hosted a costume party to benefit the Library Association in “Halloween,” where the theme was "literary characters." Roz confided in Frasier that she thought she could be pregnant, and he accidentally let the news slip to Daphne. But when Niles overheard the two discussing the situation, he misinterpreted and thought Frazier and Daphne were in a relationship and that Daphne was the one who was pregnant. The episode also featured a cameo from Grammer’s then-wife, Camille.

A literary-themed party was not only fitting for a party for the Library Association, but it was also the perfect choice for Frasier. It was fun to see which literary figure each character chose, as it gave some insight into their reading habits - or lack thereof. But “Halloween” is a classic for its plot centered on secrecy and miscommunication. Although it’s a sitcom staple, the scene where Frasier and Daphne are talking about very, very different things while thinking they’re on the same page played out wonderfully.

8 "Something Borrowed, Someone Blue" (Season 7, Episode 24)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

In the two-part Season 7 finale, “Something Borrowed, Someone Blue,” on the day before Daphne’s wedding, things were complicated thanks to her mother and brother - and her feelings for Niles. Meanwhile, Roz found out one of her exes would be at the wedding and set out to find a date, and Frasier encouraged Niles to move on from his crush on Daphne (which he did by eloping with his girlfriend, Mel).

Emotions were running high all around in “Something Borrowed, Someone Blue,” as the episode focused on Daphne’s wedding and the feelings she and Niles had for each other, showing a more serious side to the show. But Daphne’s chaotic family, especially the crass deadbeat Simon, helped to lighten the mood and keep things from getting too deep. Ultimately, the episode was a sweet, romantic one, with Daphne and Niles choosing to be together.

7 "Goodnight, Seattle" (Season 11, Episode 24)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Frasier came to an end with the two-part finale, titled “Goodnight, Seattle,” told in flashback as part of a conversation Frasier had on a plane with another psychiatrist. Frasier was offered a job in San Francisco, while his girlfriend, Charlotte, left for Chicago. Meanwhile, Niles and Daphne welcomed their first child, and after Martin accidentally booked the wrong date for his wedding to Ronee, the family banded together to plan the event in eight days. In the end, Frasier chose to go to Chicago to be with Charlotte.

“Goodnight, Seattle” was a fitting end to Frasier, with each character moving on to a new chapter in life - similar to the ending of predecessor Cheers. Frasier wanted to do the same and had the option of a new job or moving to be with Charlotte. The ending reveals that Frasier traveled to Chicago, not San Francisco. It was a sweet surprise which had Frasier choosing love over his career. The episode also featured an appearance by Jennifer Beals as the psychiatrist on the plane with Frasier.

6 "The Doctor Is Out" (Season 11, Episode 3)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Frasier was suspicious that Roz’s boyfriend was gay in “The Doctor Is Out” and followed him into a gay bar, leading people in town to believe Frasier was gay. Under that mistaken impression, Seattle’s opera director, Alistair, played by guest star Patrick Stewart, set out to woo Frasier using expensive gifts and invitations to parties. Frasier enjoyed the attention and didn’t correct him, allowing the courtship to play out over the course of weeks.

“The Doctor Is Out” had some great moments from all its characters, from Niles and Daphne’s shock at Frasier and Alistair as a “couple” to Frasier’s willingness to go along with it. “I’ve dreamed of being half of a power couple, and now I finally am,” he said, in one of his best moments, followed by a memorable dance scene with Frasier and Alistair. Stewart was, of course, a delight to watch as the lovestruck opera director.

5 "Moon Dance" (Season 3, Episode 13)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

In “Moon Dance,” in preparation for a ball at the country club, Niles turned to Daphne for dance lessons. In the process, he began to develop feelings for her, and after his date was canceled, he took Daphne instead. The two enjoyed their night out together, and it culminated in a passionate, sensual tango and a kiss - but Daphne thought Niles was putting on an act to impress the other guests. The episode also marked Kelsey Grammer’s directorial debut.

The episode was the beginning of Niles and Daphne’s romance—although they would both see other people before acting on their feelings for each other and officially becoming a couple. Still, it was sweet to watch unfold. And, of course, the most memorable part of “Moon Dance” is Niles and Daphne’s tango, in which they command the dance floor and get caught up in the heat of the moment, ending the dance with a kiss.

4 "The Two Mrs. Cranes" (Season 4, Episode 1)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

In the Season 4 premiere, “The Two Mrs. Cranes,” Daphne’s ex-fiancé, Clive, visited to tell her he was still in love with her five years after their split, a time period both agreed to. When they were together, Daphne felt he lacked ambition and a real future, so in an attempt to get him to leave, she pretended she was married to Niles. Niles wanted to continue the charade and invited Clive to dinner, where Roz was introduced as Frasier’s wife and Martin pretended to be a retired astronaut.

The situation in “The Two Mrs. Cranes” only got funnier as it got out of hand and the lies kept stacking up - and as Daphne changed her mind about the now-successful Clive. It’s no surprise it’s a fan-favorite often cited as one of the best episodes of Frasier - if not the best. It’s a typical sitcom farce, but as was often the case with Frasier, skillfully done and hilarious to watch.

3 "The Matchmaker" (Season 2, Episode 3)

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

In “The Matchmaker,” Frasier tried to set up his new station manager, Tom, with Daphne by arranging a dinner date at his home, but Tom thought Frasier was gay and that the date was with him, not Daphne. The misunderstanding only deepened when Tom misinterpreted much of what Frasier said over the course of the evening. After Tom told Niles he was gay, Niles stepped outside with Frasier to let him know, leading Frasier to tell Tom the truth about his hope to set him up with Daphne.

“The Matchmaker” was a classic episode where misunderstandings spiraled. But one of the best jokes came after Frasier told Tom the truth. Just as Tom asked Frasier if he really didn’t know he was gay, Daphne entered the room in a short, tight dress, only to immediately turn around and leave, removing her bra and throwing it aside in one swift motion. The episode is also noteworthy for its treatment of Tom. Similar to “Out with Dad,” it’s not Tom that’s the butt of the joke, but rather Frasier.

2 "Ham Radio" (Season 4, Episode 18)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

In honor of the radio station’s 50th anniversary of “Ham Radio,” Frasier decided to stage an old-fashioned radio drama featuring a murder mystery, but no one took it as seriously as he did. Things got out of hand thanks to his cast—Niles, Roz and Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert), with Niles in particular growing frustrated with Frasier’s direction and quitting mid-play and only Roz sticking to the script. Meanwhile, Daphne and Martin listened in at home.

“Ham Radio” makes the most of Frasier’s characters, from Frasier’s controlling, straight-laced approach and his increasing frustrated attempts to get things back on track to the cast, especially Gil, taking numerous creative liberties. Niles’ frustration with Frasier was typical for any siblings, but especially the Crane brothers, with Niles all too eager to bring the play to an untimely end. But the play itself was also a highlight, with plenty of twists and dramatic sound effects as it reached its conclusion.

1 "The Ski Lodge" (Season 5, Episode 14)

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Passions ran high in “The Ski Lodge,” as Frasier, Niles and Martin went on a ski trip with Daphne and her friend Annie (Cynthia LaMontagne), a beautiful but unintelligent swimsuit model. The group meet a ski instructor, Guy (James Patrick Stewart), who, thanks to Martin, thought Niles was interested in him. Meanwhile, Daphne wanted Guy, Niles had feelings for Daphne, Annie was attracted to Niles, Frasier was pursuing Annie and, as Frasier later pointed out, no one was lusting after him.

“The Ski Lodge” presented a convoluted love triangle of sorts, culminating in their characters trying to hook up with their love interests and moving from bedroom to bedroom only to be met with chaos and unexpected guests. The episode was another classic farce for the series. It's no surprise that the episode was written by Joe Keenan, the writer also responsible for “The Matchmaker,” “The Two Mrs. Cranes,” “Out with Dad”, and “The Doctor Is Out,” all of which were also directed by David Lee.

