Frasier was one of the most popular sitcoms in the 1990s, starring Kelsey Grammer as the cultured psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane. The series was a successful spin-off of Cheers that followed Frasier from Chicago to host his own radio show in Seattle. Frasier spends most of the show's time answering calls from his listeners and hopefully giving them sound advice.

One of the show's subtle signature characteristics was the lengthy list of celebrities and stars who called in seeking help from Frasier. Notable names like Stephen King, Kevin Bacon, and Carrie Fisher made vocal cameos: while there are plenty of stars worth mentioning, these are the best.

10 Mel Brooks — 'Miracle on Third or Fourth Street' (S1, E12)

Frasier is preparing to spend Christmas with his son, Frederick, but Frasier's festive plans are derailed when Frederick decides to go to Switzerland for the holiday. He decides to spend the day filling in for Bulldog at the station, where he listens to the saddest people in Seattle call in all day.

Mel Brooks calls into Frasier's show as a man named Tom who is still tormented by a childhood Christmas memory and the cherry on top of Frasier's fabulous holiday. Tom blubbers to Frasier about discovering his Christmas present, a new puppy that had sadly passed away. While the experience is understandably traumatic for any child to endure, Tom's inability to let it go years later is the final straw for Frasier.

9 Reba McEntire - 'Fortysomething' (S1, E20)

When Frasier suffers from a few minor memory lapses, he takes it as a sign that he's entering into middle-age. He meets a young saleswoman, Carrie (Sara Melson), and while he's attracted to her, their significant age difference and Frasier's new insecurities make him hesitant to ask her out.

The episode opens with Frasier taking a call from a woman named Rachel, who is voiced by Reba McEntire. Rachel takes the love triangle scenario to another level when she asks Frasier about her new husband, who insists on keeping his late wife's ashes in their bedroom. Frasier suggests moving the urn somewhere else, but the sound of breaking glass in the background tells him that Rachel has a better idea.

8 Ron Howard — 'Good Samaritan' (S6, E11)

Frasier usually has a positive disposition about other people and always tries to be of help, but when a series of good deeds backfire on him, he starts to question his opinion. When Frasier's unable to suppress his good nature, he offers a woman a ride and is accidentally arrested for solicitation.

One of Frasier's good deeds is hosting a night-owl version of his show with Roz (Peri Gilpin). Unlike his usual daytime listeners, the night show brings out some interesting characters, including Stephen, who is voiced by Ron Howard. In a distressing tone, Stephen tells Frasier that people are talking to him through the radio, and as Frasier tries to explain, Stephen continues to shout at the radio.

7 Gary Sinise — 'The Club' (S2, E18)

When a spot opens up in one of Seattle's most prestigious clubs, Frasier and Niles (David Hyde Pierce) each enter as potential candidates to fill the vacancy. The brothers initially agree to play fair and hope the best man wins, but their sibling rivalry soon gets the better of them as they try to sabotage each other at the club's cocktail party.

The episode starts with Fraiser taking one last call on his show from Sid, played by Gary Sinise. Sid informs Frasier that he's terrified to talk on the phone to people he doesn't know, and the only way he can talk to anyone on the phone is if he writes down what he will say beforehand. When Frasier asks him a question he doesn't have an answer written down for, he panics and abruptly hangs up.

6 Helen Mirren — 'Coots & Ladders' (S11, E17)

To spice up his droll life, Frasier decides to take on the wild side and steals a small trinket from the home of an elderly neighbor. He doesn't take well to his new life of crime, and after confessing to Niles, he explains how he became a common criminal in a series of unnecessarily detailed flashbacks.

Frasier gets the idea of stealing from one of his callers, Babette, a soft-spoken kleptomaniac voiced by Oscar winner Helen Mirren. Babette admits to Frasier that her life is dull, but she has been seeking thrills by stealing random things for no apparent reason. While her condition is serious, Frasier is taken aback by Babette's change in tone to almost seductive as she explains further.

5 Kevin Bacon — 'Adventures in Paradise Part 2' (S2, E9)

Frasier and his new girlfriend, Madeline (JoBeth Williams), go on vacation to a secluded island, but the romantic getaway is spoiled when Frasier discovers his ex-wife, Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) staying in the room next door. When they return home to Seattle, Frasier does everything he can to try and patch things up with Madeline.

During his show, Frasier publicly apologizes to Madeline, who calls in just as he takes a call from Vic, who is voiced by Kevin Bacon. While Frasier talks to Madeline, he volunteers Roz to take Vic's call, pretending not to see her physically objecting in the booth. Roz reluctantly listens to Vic, but she changes her tune after he mentions that he's an attorney and former model.

4 Ray Liotta — 'Frasier Grinch' (S3, E9)

Frasier learns on Christmas Eve that the shipment of Frederick's toys has been delayed. With no other options, he and Niles are forced to venture to a place they've never gone before; a shopping mall. While the boys try to find replacement gifts and survive the last-minute shoppers, Marty (John Mahoney) decorates the apartment with his holiday decor.

Frasier is in the middle of a call with a listener named Bob, voiced by the star of the iconic filmGoodfellas', Ray Liotta. At first, it seems as though Bob's afraid of flying, but as Frasier encourages him that it's perfectly safe, Bob admits that he isn't scared but tempted to get on the flight next to his gate that's going to Maui. He finds the holidays to be more of a hassle than a happy occasion as he rants about his family, providing voices for each relative.

3 Halle Berry — 'Room Service' (S5, E19)

Frasier gets a surprise visit from his ex-wife, Lilith, who initially lies about her trip to Seattle before admitting to Frasier that she's getting a divorce from her husband, Brian. She attempts to seduce Frasier and invites him back to her hotel, but she somehow shares the night with Niles.

Halle Berry calls into The Dr. Frasier Crane Show as Betsy with a problem that creates one for Roz. Betsy tells Frasier that her husband wants to take her on a cruise for their anniversary, but she keeps having a reoccurring dream about being shipwrecked, making her hesitant to go. At the time, Roz has to use the bathroom urgently, and Betsy's detailed description of the water in her dream causes Roz to fly out of the booth.

2 Stephen King — 'Mary Christmas' (S8, E8)

Frasier finally manages to scheme his way into hosting the annually televised Christmas parade. Still, his hopes are shattered when the station has his former protégé and sassy radio host, Dr. Mary Thomas (Kim Coles), co-host with him. As Frasier tries to organize the program according to his life-long plans, his efforts are useless against Dr. Mary and her spontaneous antics.

Frasier's show is about to go to a commercial break for the news, and with a little time left, he takes one more call from Tom. Tom, who is voiced by Wolfgang Puck, tells Frasier he'll wait until after the break and is put on hold while Roz puts Brian through. Stephen King is the voice of Brian, who, like Tom, isn't going to waste his call and comically mocks Frasier with his 30-second offer of help.

1 Carrie Fisher — 'She's the Boss' (S3, E1)

KACL gets a new station manager, Kate Costas (Mercedes Ruehl), who has a list of changes she would like Frasier to make to improve his show. Outraged, Frasier confronts her, and when he refuses to follow her instructions, she banishes him to the midnight to 4 AM time slot.

Frasier and Roz are struggling with their new late hours, and despite numerous cups of coffee, they both fall asleep. They dose off in the middle of a call from Phyllis, who Carrie Fisher plays. Phyllis, who has insomnia, realizes no one's listening and startles Frasier and Roz awake. Frasier tries to save face but blows his cover after advising Phyllis to sleep on her problem.

