After 264 episodes, it's no surprise that one of the best TV spin-offs, Frasier, would have a long list of well-known actors who made an appearance. Most obvious during its time were all the actors who called into Dr. Crane's show on KACL. At the end of every season there was a special dedication to all those callers. Less obvious were all the series guest stars, some already famous and some who were on their way to becoming household names.

Guest stars are the actors who appear in one episode (sometimes more) whose characters play a large role in the story of the episode. These actors often appear in multiple scenes with a significant amount of dialogue. Some are quite memorable, and others fold into the fabric of the show so seamlessly that you barely notice they were there. These are the Frasier guest stars you may be shocked to recall making an appearance in one episode.

10 Megan Mullally

as Beth Armstrong

When Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles (David Hyde Pierce) are forced to share a table on a very busy day at Café Nervosa, it quickly turns into a double date with two women, Beth & Laura, who design kitchens for a living. A career which Beth and Laura have found men to glaze over about. However, it's something both Crane brothers greatly admire. What ensues is a whirlwind romance of an episode.

Megan Mullally plays Beth Armstrong in Season 4, Episode 13, "Four for the Seesaw." Beth's taste is fine-tuned and her personality a more amicable version of Karen Walker, a character Mullally would portray on Will & Grace beginning the following year. Like Karen, Beth works in the design world. Whereas Beth is the designer on Frasier, Karen is only an assistant nitpicking Grace's work on Will & Grace. Could Beth have been an inspiration for Karen? It's certainly not out of the realm of possibilities. Nonetheless, Mullally was a welcome addition to the Frasier universe.

9 Tony Shalhoub

as Manu

Focus groups are a great way to evaluate the potential of a product, or in this case, a radio show. KACL is hosting focus groups for every show they have, and it's got Frasier in a tizzy. Especially since one member of his focus group, Manu (played by Tony Shalhoub), doesn't like him. In fact, Manu is the only member of the focus group that doesn't like Frasier's show, and it's driving Frasier bonkers. Needing more specifics, Frasier hunts down Manu at his newsstand for answers and, of course, in true slapstick fashion, makes the problem much worse than it was.

Largely known, at the time, for his role on Wings, Tony Shalhoub was a very fun surprise to have in Season 3 of Frasier. Of course, now audiences know Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in Monk or, most recently, as Abe Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 1996, viewers were still discovering Shalhoub's full range of talent. A career in which he's largely been able to avoid being typecast or pigeonholed into a specific space. A rare feat for any actor, but especially impressive with Shalhoub's history. In Frasier, he continued to show audiences his blend of pathos and humor, something he would build on, eventually winning him four Primetime Emmys, six SAG awards and one Tony.

8 Jennifer Coolidge

as Frederica

Jennifer Coolidge has largely played the same role, the overly obnoxious (and often sexualized) woman of a certain age, for the majority of her career. This is because the industry keeps sticking her in these roles, but it's also because Coolidge has perfected the ability to humanize these characters. Her appearance in Frasier was no different. Playing Frederica, a physical therapist hired temporarily while Daphne's away at the weight-loss spa, Coolidge once again is that overly obnoxious woman.

Frederica is from Sweden, and operates more like a boot camp instructor than a physical therapist. Her methods are rooted in a reward system, so if Martin (John Mahoney) does his exercises he'll earn a hearty meal. Her accent, loud tone of voice, and approach to PT make her obnoxious here. She's an incredible cook, emphasizing the 'women belong in the kitchen' stereotype, and her 'chest out' walk sexualizes things. It's nothing new, but coming from Coolidge, it offers something more than a mere joke catalyst. Luckily, in recent years, Coolidge has been able to break out of these types of roles to prove what a truly viable talent she is.

7 Alan Tudyk

as Todd Peterson

Before his endless list of Disney voices, and long before he piloted the Serenity in Firefly, and even before his distinctive performance in A Knight's Tale, Alan Tudyk appeared as KACL's new station owner, Todd Peterson, in Season 8, Episode 4, "The Great Crane Robbery." Todd is a Silicon Valley billionaire looking for his next path in life. Unlike Frasier, he is not well cultured or even well versed in the finer things in life and would like to be. Frasier takes him under his wing, resulting in Todd copying Frasier's lifestyle, literally. For example, Todd's apartment becomes a replica of Frasier's apartment, landing Todd in Architectural Digest to the irritation of Frasier.

Tudyk has proven there is no job too small for an actor. His physicality in Resident Alien is comparable to that of legendary creature performer Doug Jones. His vast voice-over performances are reminiscent of the late great Robin Williams. His knack for both dramatic and comedic roles makes him one of the most underrated actors of all-time. Having started with a role as simple as Todd Peterson, it's been incredible to witness the wide range of genres and characters Tudyk has since given the world.

6 Alex Borstein

as Evelyn

Mixed into an episode that also features guest stars Elvis Costello, John Hannah and Amy Hill, audiences will find Alex Borstein. Just based on the cast alone, what an episode! The episode centers on Frasier in search of a new coffee shop, as Café Nervosa has hired an afternoon musical performer that makes their brew "a bit too bold" for Frasier. Meanwhile, Daphne (Jane Leeves) is looking to take on additional physical therapy clients, but the agency won't assign her any until an evaluator observes her at work. Enter Evelyn (played by Borstein).

Many people don't realize that Alex Borstein started as a TV writer before landing the role of Queen Machine in Power Rangers Zeo. Writers have a better sense of comedic timing than anyone else, and having this skill set has definitely set Borstein apart from other comedic actresses of her time. Since Frasier, Borstein has gone on to be known as the voice of Lois Griffin in Family Guy and Midge's spunky yet resilient manager Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The limits to her comedic abilities have only begun to be tested and viewers everywhere are excited to see what Alex Borstein will do next.

5 Michael Keaton

as Blaine Sternin

Fans of Frasier, and Cheers, know Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin all too well. However, many did not remember Lilith's ne'er-do-well half-brother Blaine (played by Michael Keaton). Blaine Sternin is a con artist, and the black sheep of the Sternin family. His list of offenses, and aliases, is tirelessly long. Now seemingly on a path of forgiveness, Blaine shows up in Seattle as a paralyzed from the waist down, man of god during Season 9, Episode 16, "Wheels of Fortune." To which Frasier's only response is that, "somewhere, someone is missing a wheelchair."

Michael Keaton was already a well established actor by this point. Having played Batman, Beetlejuice and even Jack Frost by now. Making this Frasier appearance a delightful return to his comedy roots in shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Hour. Blaine Sternin is one of those characters where you can do practically anything and it works. From jamming a pin in his leg, to amusing quips about his former life where, as one example, he probably sold too many fake disability plates, Keaton must've had a ball in this role.

4 Kristin Chenoweth

as Portia Sanders

One of the best recurring characters in Frasier is his on-again, off-again agent Bebe Glazer (played by Harriet Sansom Harris), but when Bebe is too busy for Frasier, she pawns him off on her former assistant turned agent Portia Sanders (played by Kristin Chenoweth). Portia, having never gotten any of Frasier's previous requests right, including his coffee order, has a lot to prove. Frasier is not willing to even consider Portia as a viable agent, until she delivers one heck of an inappropriately timed locker room speech.

Fans might be surprised to learn that larger-than-life singer and stage talent Kristin Chenoweth was in an episode of Frasier long before her now iconic television roles in Pushing Daisies, Glee, and Schmigadoon!. Her feisty and determined Frasier character of Portia Sanders showcased Chenoweth's ambition and ability to transition from stage to screen. Of course, time has shown that Chenoweth is a force to be reckoned with and a talent that will last the years. Whether on stage or screen, if Kristin Chenoweth is attached, it's going to be good.

3 Alan Cumming

as Ahmrit

Niles and Daphne take up yoga "to achieve physical and spiritual harmony" by hiring a private instructor in Season 10, Episode 17, "Kenny On The Couch." That yogi, named Ahmrit, was portrayed by the fashionable, the eclectic, and the extremely talented Alan Cumming. Ahmrit appears to be a harmonious individual until his mother calls him and his calm voice changes octaves and becomes more frantic. A perfect role for an actor whose range has no boundaries, such as Cumming.

However, when this episode aired in 2003, American audiences were largely unaware of Cumming's acting prowess. The only people who recognized him were superfans of films like GoldenEye or Josie and the Pussycats, or habitual viewers of other TV shows Cumming had a bit part in. These days, Cumming is one of the entertainment industry's most versatile performers, even named one of the most fun people in show business by Time Magazine. Currently hosting the hit reality competition series The Traitors, Cumming has once again exceeded all expectations and turned the job of hosting into a full-blown performance where he, as host, shines as the biggest star of all.

2 Zooey Deschanel

as Jen

There was a very short stint in Zooey Deschanel's early acting days where she was a blonde. Most people remember this from her beloved role in the movie Elf, but lesser known is her appearance in Frasier (which was actually filmed a couple of months prior to Elf). In Season 10, Episode 4, "Kissing Cousin," Roz (Peri Gilpin) has a cousin visiting Seattle who manages to alienate everyone except station manager Kenny Daly (Tom McGowan). Jen, the aforementioned cousin, is extremely opinionated and, like most twentysomethings, believes she has a true handle on the world.

Zooey Deschanel plays Jen, a role oddly similar to the one she played in Almost Famous just a couple of years prior. Honestly, her role as the rebellious and opinionated Anita Miller in Almost Famous may have spurred this casting. Of course, Frasier finds Jen intolerable, and thus audiences have a delicious comedic conflict. A solid training ground for her eventual lead role as Jessica Day in the FOX sitcom New Girl. A role that would cement Deschanel as a true star capable of doing it all.

1 Sir Patrick Stewart

as Alistair Burke