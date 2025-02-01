Could there be anything in this world more disparate than Frasier's Frasier Crane and children? Frasier has been known to look at people that don't share his intellect with disdain; children love anyone that has candy. Frasier delights in the opera, and classical music; children listen to "Baby Shark" and "Let It Go" on repeat, ad nauseum. Frasier is self-centered; children are... okay, they do have that in common. Otherwise, they go together like peanut butter and cauliflower, and if he can avoid them, he will. But surely his off-screen persona for over 40 years, Kelsey Grammer, has a better opinion of them, right? Nope! Dude's a flat-out monster who cares little for the feelings of innocents, going so far as to have children fired from the show. Are we exaggerating? Maybe, maybe not!

Kelsey Grammer Delights in Expelling Children from 'Frasier'

This, of course, requires some context, which comes in the form of an interview he and Jack Cutmore-Scott had with Whitney Friedlander of The Los Angeles Times. Cutmore-Scott plays Frasier's son Freddy in the Paramount+ Frasier reboot (recently cancelled by the streamer), and Friedlander asked if he had given any thought to incorporating the performances of previous actors who had played the character into his own portrayal (for the record, there are three others: Rob Nuekirch in an episode of Cheers, Luke Tarsitano in the third season of Frasier, and Trevor Einhorn for the remaining seasons).

It's at this point that Grammer jumps in with his horrifying admission. "There were a few," he begins, in reference to children actors who had been up for the part, "I fired one." Whaa? Just wait. There's more. "I said to one kid, 'Are you tired?.' And he said, “No.” And I said, 'I think you need to go have a nap.' And he said, 'No, I don’t need to have a nap.' And I said, 'Well, I’ll tell you what, you’re gonna take a break anyway because I’m not sure if this is your future.' I just thought that kid’s not gonna make it." And if that wasn't bad enough, Grammer continues, "I did fire a couple of babies once. Roz’s (Peri Gilpin) child: we had twins for that. They just would not cooperate. So I said, “Go enjoy your new career as babies.” Children, babies... Who knows how many puppies hit the pavement before Eddie?

Kelsey Grammer's Kidding About Kids in 'Frasier'