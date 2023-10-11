“Hello, Boston; this is Dr. Frasier Crane.” Everyone’s beloved psychiatrist-turned-radio host is back with Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier. The spin-off of the acclaimed series Cheers, the upcoming 10-episode revival, follows Dr. Frasier as he moves back to Boston to start anew. This new chapter of his life sees Frasier attempting to reconcile with his estranged son, forging new relationships, and fulfilling some long-held dreams of his own.

The Frasier revival premieres on Thursday, October 12, with two episodes. Whether you’re a loyal fan of the original 1993 series or simply new to the show, feel free to check out the cast and character guide of the Frasier reboot.

RELATED:

'Frasier' Reboot: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Image via Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier Crane, everyone’s favorite psychiatrist, professor of psychology, and radio host. Officially retired, Frasier moves back to Boston and encounters new personal challenges, new acquaintances, and several old dreams of his own. Inspired by his mother, a psychiatrist herself, Frasier has always been drawn to helping others. But sometimes, his celebrity status as a radio show host inflates his ego, turning him into a shameless self-promoter. Despite his slight air of pretentiousness, this pop psychiatrist has sincere intentions in doing his job. For a man of his status, he’s surprisingly down-to-earth.

In addition to his past and current role as Frasier Crane, Grammar has gone off to star in numerous TV shows and movies. His recent appearances include Jesus Revolution, playing Chuck Smith, a pastor who tries to reconnect with a community of young Christians.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

Image via Paramount Plus

Nicholas Lyndhurst plays Alan Cornwall, an old friend of Frasier’s who’s just as intelligent and witty as he is - not surprising since he’s a distinguished university professor. Exuding an air of British sophistication, he’s not as outward and flamboyant as Frasier. But don’t let his quiet demeanor distract you from his larger-than-life personality. Alan’s silent mischievousness could help liven up Frasier’s life as the psychiatrist seeks new experiences in Boston. And in return, Frasier might just be the person Alan needs for proper advice as the professor is looking for direction in his life.

Before the Frasier reboot, Lyndhurst starred together with Grammer in Man of La Mancha for the English National Opera at the London Coliseum. The British actor has a long-acting portfolio filled with acclaimed roles like Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses and After You’ve Gone. The decorated actor has snagged 3 British Academy Television Awards and one British Comedy Award.

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frederick "Freddy" Crane

Image via Paramount+

Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Frederick "Freddy" Crane, the son of Frasier Crane and Lilith Sternin. Born in 1989, Frederick is best remembered as a child of many allergies. But just like his parents, Freddy has a high level of academic potential and even went on to win the National Spelling Bee during his childhood. But as he grows older, Freddy seems to have grown apart from his father. Now an adult, Freddy breaks apart from his father’s footsteps. From dropping out of college to signing up for a fireman position, Freddy never once regretted his choices. But this time, Freddy might need all the help he can get, and who better to seek advice from than his psychiatrist father? It’s high time this father and son duo have a little chat.

Audiences might have seen Cutmore-Scott playing alongside Taron Egerton in the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service. The fellow British actors eventually donned an American accent and starred as Cameron Black in the ABC murder-mystery series Deception.

Anders Keith as David Crane

Image via Paramount+

Anders Keith plays David Crane, Frasier’s beloved nephew and the son of Niles and Daphne. David’s birth is a memorable moment in the original Frasier series. Daphne’s pregnancy was first revealed in the premiere of Season 11. Only in the series finale does Daphne give birth to David at, out of all places, a veterinarian clinic. Now a college freshman, his awkwardness strikes perfectly well with his off-killer observations - a combination of his father’s intelligence and his mother’s charms. Although not much is known about David’s personality, it’s obvious that his parents love him from the bottom of their hearts.

Prior to the Frasier reboot, the newcomer actor starred in a short titled Variations.

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

Image via Paramount+

Jess Salgueiro plays Eve, Freddy’s outgoing and spontaneous roommate who’s constantly bursting with positive energy - even when the timing’s off. As the unofficial bridge between Frasier and Freddy, Eve’s bubbly personality might just be what the father and son need to repair burned bridges. Salgueiro is set to appear in Godzilla and the Titans for Apple TV+. She was also a regular cast member in Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things and had a recurring role in CBC’s Workin’ Moms.

Toks Olagundoye as Olivia

Image via Paramount Plus

Toks Olagundoye plays Olivia, the head of an Ivy League university psychology department. On the outside, she’s confident and professional but also exudes a welcoming sense of warmth. But on the inside, she feels like she has no idea what she’s doing. It doesn’t help that she’s not on the best terms with Alan, who is not pleased with Olivia’s seniority over him. Nevertheless, Olivia and Alan share a common admiration for Frasier and rely on him for guidance.

Olagundoye gained prominence for her regular role on ABC’s The Neighbors. Her previous acting portfolios include the ABC reboot of L.A. Law, playing alongside Blair Underwood. Besides Frasier, Olagundoye is set to appear in Paramount+’s upcoming reboot of Fatal Attraction.

RELATED:

Kelsey Grammer Says 'Frasier' Revival Will Honor the Late John Mahoney

Returning Cast Members

Two cast members from the original Frasier series are set to make guest appearances in the reboot. Confirmed to appear is Bebe Neuwirth, who played Lilith in Cheers and Frasier. Lilith is best known as Frasier’s wife and soon-to-be ex-wife. Only god knows what kind of trouble Lilith is bound to stir in the reboot. Additionally, Peri Gilpin returns as Roz Doyle, the producer of Frasier’s Dr Frasier Crane Show.

Unfortunately, not everyone is making a guest appearance. David Hyde Pierce, best known for his portrayal of Niles, will not be returning for the reboot. Additionally, the passing of John Mahoney automatically means that Martin will not be appearing in the revival. Grammar previously expressed that the Frasier revival will pay homage to the late Mahoney.