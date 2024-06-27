The Big Picture Harriet Sansom Harris and Rachel Bloom join Frasier season 2 as Bebe Glazer and her daughter Phoebe Glazer.

Other guest stars include Peri Gilpin, Greer Grammer, Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert, Amy Sedaris, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Patricia Heaton.

Season 2 is in production, with season 1 available on Paramount+.

Another classic Frasier character is coming to see Dr. Crane in his new digs in Boston (and at Paramount+). Harriet Sansom Harris will return as Frasier's amoral agent, Bebe Glazer, in season 2 of Frasier - and she won't be alone. Variety reports that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom will guest star as Glazer's daughter, Phoebe Glazer.

Harris and Bloom join a number of already-announced guest stars for the revived sitcom; after guesting in the first-season finale, Peri Gilpin will recur as Roz Doyle, Frasier's radio producer from his Seattle days, while star Kelsey Grammer's real-life daughter Greer Grammer will play Roz's daughter, Alice. Joining them are two more of Frasier's KACL colleagues; sports shock jock Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe (Dan Butler) and fussy restaurant critic Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert). New characters include Amy Sedaris as a municipal therapist who works with Frasier's son, Freddy; Yvette Nicole Brown as Monica, the more successful sister of Frasier's boss Olivia (Toks Olagundoye); and Patricia Heaton as Holly, a bartender who may become Frasier's recurring love interest. The second season of Frasier is currently in production.

Who Is Bebe Glazer?

Close

First appearing in the first-season Frasier episode "Selling Out", Glazer is a wild-eyed, fast-talking agent straight out of a 1930s screwball comedy. Although she's undeniably effective at getting what she wants (which usually aligns with what her clients want), her methods leave much to be desired; Frasier says that her ethics "would have raised eyebrows in the court of Caligula". However, Frasier maintained her services as his agent for much of the series; he briefly switched to a more ethical agent, but his earnest incompetence left Frasier a public laughingstock, leaving it up to Bebe to clean up his mess (possibly by murdering an ill-tempered zoo animal). She even had a brief tryst with Frasier, much to the horror of Crane's friends and family; as brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) quipped, "I'm just glad you're all right. I would have assumed she killed after mating". She was last seen in Frasier's original series finale, "Goodnight, Seattle", in which she arranged for Frasier to move to a higher-paying radio gig in San Francisco.

A Tony-winning stage actor, Harriet Sansom Harris is a familiar face on the big and small screen, as well. She played Felicia Tilman on Desperate Housewives, and has starred in Memento, Phantom Thread, Licorice Pizza, and Werewolf by Night. She was recently nominated for an Emmy for her guest appearance on Hacks. Rachel Bloom is the co-creator and star of the CW musical sitcom Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; she recently co-starred in the Reese Witherspoon romcom Your Place or Mine.

Season two of Frasier is currently in production; season one is now available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.