Sitcom spin-offs can be a tricky task to pull off, with so many failing to live up to the show they are following. One famous example is the now infamous Friends spin-off Joey, which was disliked by both critics and the public. However, when done right, a spin-off can be both a wonderful celebration of the source material and a terrific show in its own right. One of the most successful sitcoms of all time, let alone spin-offs, is Frasier. Originally born as a spin-off of the much-loved Cheers, Frasier followed fan-favorite character Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he returns to his hometown in Seattle as a radio host to reconnect with his family. All sorts of wonderful shenanigans ensue, leading to some of comedy's most recognizable moments during the show's 11-season and 264-episode run.

Frasier was so successful that it held the title for the most Primetime Emmy Awards ever with 37, with that feat only being bettered by Game of Thrones in 2016. So, understandably, over the years the show has gained an enormous group of dedicated fans that will watch re-run after re-run of their favorite sitcom, desperate for some sort of reboot to one day arrive. Well, that day is about to arrive, with a fresh Frasier reboot very much on our horizon. With a release window suggested, and some casting news having been announced, here is everything you need to know about the Frasier reboot so far.

Frasier Release Date 1993-09-16 Cast Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 11

Unfortunately, there is not yet an exact release date for the revival. However, fans need not panic, as Kelsey Grammer himself revealed a hint as to when the reboot can be expected. In an interview with New Jersey 101.5, Grammer indicated that the team behind the reboot are "aiming for October 1st", leading to wild speculation from within the fan base about exactly when this might be. In that same interview, which was posted on May 10, Grammer revealed that filming on the revival had wrapped the week before. Although we don't know for definite, fans can feel sure that they will find out soon enough, and rest easy knowing that their favorite show will almost definitely be returning this year.

Where Can You Watch the Frasier Reboot?

With first whispers of a revival happening all the way back in 2016, Kelsey Grammer had initially quashed the rumors, but, upon them resurfacing two years later, he was more positive about the idea. Fast-forward to late 2019 and Grammer has all but confirmed the reboot, with excitement truly taking off from there. Fans would have to wait another two years before finding out where they could watch the return however, it was officially announced on February 24, 2021, that the Frasier revival would be exclusive to Paramount Plus. For anyone without a Paramount Plus subscription who will need one in time for the return of Frasier, a no-ad subscription costs $9.99 per month, a small price to pay to finally see the return of one of the sitcom's greatest achievements.

Is There a Trailer for the Frasier Reboot?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a trailer for the Frasier reboot. Fingers crossed one may drop soon, possibly alongside a definitive release date especially considering it has been confirmed that filming has finished on the new series. Stay tuned to Collider for any updates.

What Is the Frasier Reboot About?

The last time we saw Frasier Crane back on May 13, 2004, he had informed his friends of his intention to move to San Francisco but, upon the landing of his plane, we see he has in fact followed Charlotte to Chicago, saying "wish me luck" as the final moments of the show faded to black. Of course, plenty of time has passed since this episode, and we catch up with Frasier in present-day Boston, the same city in which the source show Cheers was set. This opens up the potential for some cameos from that very show, which is likely to cause even more excitement among fans. Although we do not know any confirmed plot details just yet, we know that filming has involved a university campus, with Grammer claiming that Frasier is entering the "third act" of his life. It has also been confirmed that episode one of the revival will be called "The Good Father", which acts as a direct call back to episode one of the original series titled "The Good Son".

Who Is in the Cast of the Frasier Reboot?

Frasier was widely celebrated for many reasons, one of these being its fantastic cast. Confirmed to return to the show are the likes of Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin, Jane Leeves as Daphne, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, and, of course, Kelsey Grammer as the titular Fraiser Crane. There have been other confirmed cast members too, with the likes of Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) playing Alan Cornwall an old college friend of Frasier, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Tenet) as Freddy, and Jess Salgueiro (The Boys) as Freddy's roommate Eve. Not everyone from the original series will be returning however, with David Hyde Pierce not reprising his role as Niles, and the sad passing of John Mahoney ruling Martin out of the show, with Grammer confirming that the new series will pay homage to Mahoney.

Who Is Behind the Frasier Reboot?

The new series has been directed by James Burrows (Cheers) and Kelly Park (Station 19), with writing credits going to Joe Cristalli (Maggie), Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother), and Lauren Houseman (Space Force). Cristalli, Harris, and Kelsey Grammer have executive producer credits, alongside Suzy Mamman-Greenburg (Seinfeld), Jordan McMahon (You're Not a Monster), and Tom Russo (Light as a Feather). The series cinematographer is Gary Baum (Will & Grace).

How Many Episodes Will the Frasier Reboot Be?

While there is no confirmed amount, we do know that back in October 2022, Paramount gave the series an official 10-episode order. This is smaller than the normal Frasier season length of around 24 episodes, which does suggest much more attention to detail may be taken with each individual story.

Where Can You Watch Original Frasier Episodes?

Whilst waiting for the Frasier revival to hit our screens, it might be a good idea to refresh one's memory of the show by binge-watching the classic series.

Luckily much like the revival will eventually be, the original series is available to stream on Paramount+.

