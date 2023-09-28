Cheers was one of the greatest sitcoms of the late '80s and early '90s. Before there was Seinfeld, it was this little bar in Boston where we wanted to be. It's there where we hung out with an ensemble made up of a variety of characters who felt like our own friends as the years went on. Among them was a psychiatrist named Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). He wasn't the most popular character, but he's the one who got his own spinoff when Cheers came to an end in 1993.

Months later, there was Frasier, no longer in Boston, but across the country in Seattle. The new series, simply titled Frasier, could have been a disaster. To take a supporting character and make them the focus of a show was a bold move. It worked because Frasier took the same approach as Cheers, making it about its cast of characters instead of one man. We soon loved Frasier's family just as much, and maybe even more so, than the lead himself. Now, almost two decades later, Frasier getting a reboot on Paramount+, but for the most part, it's missing those elements that made it so successful.

David Hyde Pierce Isn't Returning to the 'Frasier' Reboot

One of the best parts about Frasier was the radio show psychiatrist's relationship with his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce). Niles was the perfect character, played expertly by Pierce. He was exactly like Frasier, a stuck-up psychiatrist with exquisite taste, but somehow even worse to deal with. Not only was he full of himself, but he was a wimp and a germophobe. That pretentiousness could have made him unlikable, as he was often played as acting like he's better than the common, but Niles failed often, so it was hilarious to see him get put in his place. It was more than that though. Niles was a good person underneath the fancy suits, as evidenced by his love for Daphne (Jane Leeves), the live-in nurse for his father, Martin (John Mahoney). Daphne might be pretty and English, but she wasn't snobbish. She was a regular person, and if anything a bit weird. Niles was completely smitten with her, and that love would make him a better man.

David Hyde Pierce won four Emmys playing Niles Crane, but he won't win another. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Kelsey Grammer said, "For a while we were going to try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast." That quickly changed once David Hyde Pierce said no to coming back for a Frasier reboot. "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer said, adding that this disappointment was for the best, as it forced the new series to do something different. While that could be a good thing, for fans of the original, it's a turn-off. You can imagine that many fans are saying that if Niles isn't going to be there, neither will they.

Almost None of the Original Cast Is Returning to 'Frasier'

Frasier Crane loses his best counterpart in the absence of Niles. With no Niles, that means there can't be a Daphne either. Niles and Daphne ended up married, and welcoming their first child in the Frasier series finale. One without the other doesn't really work. You can't have Daphne around while Niles is somehow always somewhere else, or worse, have them separated or Niles killed off. Who knows, maybe one day Niles and Daphne will show up in a cameo. We can certainly wish. One star who will be back is Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's radio show producer Roz Doyle. The last we saw of her she had become the radio station manager. While it's great that she will be back, it's not as a regular, but in a guest role. If you're only tuning in for nostalgia, that's not enough to keep you coming back.

One cast member who sadly will never be there is John Mahoney, who passed away in 2018. His performance as the patriarch, Martin Crane, made him the heart and soul of Frasier. Martin was an everyman, a retired cop with a bullet in his hip who needed help getting around, leading to him living with his oldest son. Frasier's most hilarious scenes often came from the polar opposite personalities of the pish-posh Frasier and Niles, and the down-to-earth, flannel-wearing Martin. We can't forget his dog Eddie either, who stole every scene he was in. Without Martin, Frasier will lose what kept it grounded. The series reboot will find ways to honor the loss of John Mahoney though. Frasier reboot director James Burrows told Entertainment Weekly that a bar in the new series will be called Mahoney's. There will also be a character who picks up Martin's traits.

'Frasier' Has Left Seattle for Boston

In the series finale of Frasier, Frasier Crane left Seattle for Chicago for a woman named Charlotte (Laura Linney). With everyone else in his family happy and with someone, a lonely Frasier took a shot at love. If the original plan for the reboot had been to bring everyone back, then you have to imagine that Frasier was going to be back in Seattle, his new life not having worked out. Since the old cast wouldn't be part of the new show, there was no reason to keep the series in Seattle. Viewers would always be asking where the old characters were.

The way to counter that was to do what happened from Cheers to Frasier, when Dr. Crane went from Boston to Seattle. The Frasier reboot has him going back to Boston in an attempt to reconnect with his now-adult son, Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott). As James Burrows explained, "There's a lot of Martin in Freddy. Joe and Chris (series creators Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris) specifically wanted Frasier to deal with his son... because the relationship with Kelsey and Mahoney was wonderful. So they tried to tap into that, and I think they succeeded."

The Frasier reboot has an uphill battle ahead of it. The original was a classic show that won many Emmy Awards. That can't be reduplicated, and it's okay. To not see the cast we love so much is going to be sad, but that's okay as well. We weren't turning into the original Frasier hoping to see the other cast members in Cheers show up. Cheers was one of the biggest TV series ever, yet Frasier succeeded anyway. This new series can succeed as well, but for many, it's going to be hard letting go of that original ensemble we loved so much.