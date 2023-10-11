The Big Picture Frasier showrunners want characters from Cheers and Frasier to reunite with Kelsey Grammer, but not solely for nostalgia's sake.

The desire is there to bring back other characters in the reboot series, as long as it feels organic to the story.

There is a possibility of exploring Frasier's history even further, including a potential return to Cheers. However, it will depend on the right circumstances and the character's motivations.

The showrunners for the new Frasier revival want to see characters from Cheers and Frasier reuniting with Kelsey Grammer...but not yet. Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth will be dropping by, but the showrunners don't want their show to succeed via nostalgia. In a new interview with Variety, Frasier showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris discuss the possibility of other characters from Frasier Crane's '90s Seattle spinoff joining him on the revival. The desire is certainly there, especially from Frasier superfan Cristalli, who says "I can’t wait to bring back Bebe Glaser or Gil or Bulldog. Niles, if he’ll do it, or Daphne. Anybody that wants to would be great. Just as long as it feels organic to the story and isn’t just a shameless, ‘Hey, look, it’s Bulldog!'"

And the potential to go back even farther into Frasier's history is a distinct possibility, as well. In regard to a return to Cheers, the Boston bar where Frasier first appeared on TV in 1984, Cristalli says "hopefully it gets to a place where he can do it. I would love to see Norm and Sam. How great would that be?" But don't hold your breath — the show and the character need to be in the right place to confront his past. Says Harris, "We’re sort of conscious about not seeming like we’re just trying to grab anything from the past and cram it into our show just as a way to get people to cheer or get people to watch. Frasier has mixed feelings about returning to Boston. He’s there for his son. And he knows he has some unfinished business there."

Have Frasier's 'Cheers' Barmates Been Back Before?

Although Frasier Crane was the only character to emerge from Cheers' 1993 finale with his own spinoff, a number of his former castmates made their way from Boston to Seattle to darken Frasier's doorstep. Lilith Sternin (Neuwirth), Frasier's ex-wife and the mother of their son Frederick (played on the new Frasier series by Jack Cutmore-Scott) was a recurring guest star, appearing in twelve episodes over the show's eleven seasons. Sam Malone (Ted Danson) guest-starred in Season 2, where he sought advice from Frasier about his new fiancée (played by Téa Leoni). Hayseed bartender Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson) turned up in Season 4, where he and Frasier found that outside the bar, neither of them had anything to talk about. Frasier's one-time love interest Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) appeared in Season 6, her writing career having taken a dramatic downturn. Most of the rest of the cast, including Carla (Rhea Perlman), Norm (George Wendt), and Cliff (John Ratzenberger), appeared in the show's ninth season when Frasier returned to Boston to celebrate Cliff's retirement. Of Cheers' then-living cast members, only Kirstie Alley, who played neurotic bar manager Rebecca Howe, did not return for a Frasier guest appearance.

At least two characters will be returning from the Cheers-Frasier milieu. Neuwirth is slated to return as Lilith, as will Roz Doyle (Gilpin), Frasier's longtime radio producer at KACL in Seattle. One character who won't be returning is Frasier's fussy brother Niles; David Hyde-Pierce wasn't interested in reprising his Emmy-winning performance for the revival.

The Frasier revival's first two episodes will debut on October 12 on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.