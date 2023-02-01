Although casting director Jeff Greenberg spilled the beans a day early, Paramount+ has made the official announcement that production has begun on the Frasier reboot. And, the big reveal comes with a major update - the titular character will be returning to Boston, Massachusetts where he was first introduced to audiences on the hit series Cheers all those years ago. While we knew that the psychiatrist and radio personality would be taking his comedic hijinks and advice out of Seattle, Washington, and on to a new city, details surrounding just where that would be were being kept under wraps until today.

Frasier will mark Kelsey Grammer’s return to his beloved character, Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist with a radio talk show where he does his best to offer advice and answer some of life’s toughest questions for his callers. While the comeback series has been in the minds of the show’s writers Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) for years, it officially received the go-ahead in October 2022. Unfortunately, for fans excited to see more comedic family dynamics play out between Frasier and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), they’ll need to wait a little bit longer as the production will see Grammer as the only returning actor.

Those behind the show have previously explained that this will be an entirely new journey for Frasier, thus they needed to introduce new people and places into the character’s life and leave some favorites behind. However, just as the original series brought in cameos from members of Cheers, the reboot has already teased plans to do a similar thing down the line. They also promised that they’ll be paying homage to the late John Mahoney who played Frasier and Niles’ father Martin Crane in the original series and who passed away in 2018. As far as who we can expect to see join the cast, the only announcement so far has been for Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) who will appear as an old friend of Frasier’s from his college days.

RELATED: From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time

Keeping the style and vibes of the original show alive, the multi-cam sitcom will be filmed in Los Angeles in front of a live studio audience. We also know that Emmy-winning director James Burrows will be helming the show’s premiere two episodes. Burrows’ name is synonymous with some of the biggest sitcoms of the last few decades holding credits in the original Frasier, Will & Grace, Cheers, and Friends.

As of right now, no specific release date for Frasier has been set but check out Grammer teasing the reveal in the clip below.