Do you hear that sound? The blues are callin’, and they’re ringing louder than ever as Kelsey Grammer has revealed that filming on the Frasier reboot has come to an end. While sitting down for an interview with New Jersey 101.5, the star revealed that the cast and crew “finished up last Tuesday,” promising fans that “it’s a terrific show.” While no release date has yet been announced for the next chapter in the life of Dr. Crane, the star alluded to a fall release that will be “aiming for October 1st.”

Production began at the beginning of the year with the show’s creative team revealing that the character would be returning to his old life in Boston for the next installment. Audiences will remember that the original series was a spin-off of the beloved show Cheers, which took place in the Massachusetts city, meaning that there’s a good chance that the reboot will mix in characters from Frasier’s old life even if just in a cameo capacity. As of right now, we know that Bebe Neuwirth will be back to reprise her role as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith with Peri Gilpin guest starring in her role as Frasier’s radio producer, Roz Doyle.

Sadly, David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother, Niles, has previously announced that he won’t be returning to the show. Another major character who we’ll be missing is John Mahoney’s Martin Crane as the actor sadly passed away in 2018. Although he may not be part of the physical storyline, Grammer promises that the series will keep the late star’s memory alive in other ways.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 10 TV Comedy Ensembles That Stayed the Same the Entire Series

What’s Frasier About?

When we last left off with the psychiatrist and radio personality, he was living in dreary and rainy Seattle. Now that he’s getting older, Frasier decides that it’s perhaps time to reconnect with his family - in particular with his blue-collar son, Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Packing his bags and heading back to the East Coast, the new series will see the character take another swing at fatherhood while battling with his ex for quality time with their son. The series will also introduce audiences to Olivia (Toks Olagundoye), the head of the university psychology department; Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) an old college pal of Frasier’s, Frederick’s roommate, Eve (Jess Salguerio); and David (Anders Keith), the son of Frasier’s brother Niles and Daphne Moon who audiences last saw as a baby during the original show’s 2004 series finale.

Now that filming is a wrap and the show sounds like it will be coming out at the tail end of next year, fans can prepare themselves for more announcements and first looks in the future. Check out a Collider interview with Grammer below.