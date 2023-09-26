The Big Picture Frasier Crane's iconic KACL hotline has been revived for fans to call and seek advice from their favorite radiotherapist.

The Frasier reboot will feature the same beloved character, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role and delivering his signature advice.

The reboot's trailer hints at humorous situations as Frasier attempts to reconnect with his polar opposite son, while also bringing back familiar faces from the original series.

“Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin',” and soon you can be calling too. The reboot of the classic sitcom Frasier is right around the corner, and to celebrate the titular character’s old KACL hotline has been revived. Fans can now call the line to ask for help from everyone’s favorite radiotherapist.

While radiotherapist is not a job often heard about these days, fans will jump at the chance to see Frasier back in action. The hotline announcement was made on the show’s official Instagram in a series of posts. The first was a picture of a napkin with the number written on it alongside Frasier’s famous “I’m listening.” The second let fans know exactly what they could call in about: “Struck by Cupid’s Arrow?,” “Perplexing Parents?,” “Life Got You In A Pickle?,” or “On the Quest for Enlightenment?”

When fans call, regardless of what their issue is, they will get Frasier Crane himself. Or at least a recording of him. Callers will be treated to a recording of Frasier’s best advice from his radio show in the original series. With eleven seasons of advice to choose from, fans know they’re getting the best of the best.

Fans Can Expect The Same Ol’ Frasier Crane In The Reboot

It’s been almost twenty years since audiences last saw Kelsey Grammer’s classic character grace their screens, but it seems he has not skipped a beat. The reboot’s first trailer opens up with a scene of the character waxing poetic about drinking a beer with friends. It then teases the show’s plot, of Frasier attempting to reconnect with his polar opposite son. The reboot is primed to place the character in all types of hilarious situations for fans to love.

Grammar is joined in the reboot by Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith. Additionally, both Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin are set to reprise their roles from the original series. Fans will just have to watch the series to learn if any other familiar faces will be returning as well.

The original Frasier series was created by the trio of David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, based on the character originally created for Cheers by Glen Charles and Les Charles. The reboot has been created by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). As well as starring, Grammar also serves as an executive producer alongside Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

Frasier will have a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ on October 12. Check out the Instagram posts announcing the hotline below and give Dr. Crane a call at 1-866-5225-7880.