Paramount+'s Frasier revival is adding another member of the original series' cast. Peri Gilpin will guest star on the new series, reprising her role as producer Roz Doyle. Deadline reports that the actor will join the Kelsey Grammer-led revival series, joining fellow Frasier regular Bebe Neuwirth, who will guest-star as Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin.

In the series, psychiatrist Frasier Crane will relocate to Boston, his old stomping grounds of his Cheers days, to be closer to his blue-collar son, Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Also starring in the series will be Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, a psychology professor and an old friend of Frasier's from college; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, head of the university psychology department; Jess Salguerio as Frederick's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as David, the son of Frasier's brother Niles and Daphne Moon, who was born in the 2004 series finale of the original series. David Hyde Pierce, who played Niles, will not reprise his role in the revival.

The Texas-born Gilpin guested on a number of TV shows, including 21 Jump Street, Matlock, and Wings before landing the role of Roz Doyle, the outspoken and opinionated producer of Frasier Crane's call-in psychiatry talk show on Seattle radio station KACL; the role initially went to Lisa Kudrow, but she was replaced before filming began. Perpetually unlucky in love, over the course of the show's eleven-season run Roz gave birth to a daughter, Alice, who she raised as a single mother; in the show's finale, she was promoted to station manager of KACL. Gilpin subsequently starred in the ABC Family gymnastics drama Make It Or Break It, and has guest-starred on a number of other series, including Broad City, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Scorpion. Her distinctively husky voice has also netted her a number of voice-acting roles, including the villains Volcana on Superman: The Animated Series and Desiree on Danny Phantom, as well as in the pioneering CG animated film Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within. She recently guested on the final season of AMC's dark comedy sitcom Kevin Can Go F**k Himself.

Frasier will be executive produced by Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon; writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The first two episodes will be directed by legendary sitcom creator James R. Burrows.

