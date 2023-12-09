The Big Picture The Season 1 finale of the Frasier reboot pays tribute to the late actor John Mahoney and explores the impact of his character's death on Frasier and his son Freddy.

For eleven seasons, from 1993-2004, NBC's Frasier was one of television's most watched and celebrated sitcoms. Though it started as a spinoff from Cheers, the story of Dr. Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) move from Boston to Seattle, where he becomes a radio show therapist, was just as good as the classic it came from. It wasn't just its namesake who made the show work, but Frasier's talented supporting cast. There was Frasier's down-to-earth retired cop dad, Martin (John Mahoney), who moves in with him, his father's live-in caretaker, Daphne (Jane Leeves), his radio show producer, Roz (Peri Gilpin), and, of course, most loved of all, Frasier's neurotic and Daphne-obsessed brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce).

When it was announced that Frasier would be returning this year as a Paramount+ reboot, fan interest quickly turned to disappointment when it was revealed that none of the original cast was returning. Instead, the reboot would see Frasier moving back to Boston, with the focus being on him connecting with his now adult firefighter son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). While this new iteration of Frasier hasn't been as good as the original (how could it be?), the Season 1 finale was one that was both nostalgic and a step forward for its new characters.

The Season Finale of 'Frasier' Honors Martin Crane

One of the best parts of the original Frasier was the constant bickering between Martin Crane and his sons. Martin was a down-to-earth man who loved his plaid shirts, sports, and his dog Eddie. He was the exact opposite of his pretentious sons. Sadly, actor John Mahoney passed away in 2018 at the age of 77. Still, the Frasier reboot has consistently found a way to pay tribute to him, from naming a local bar Mahoney's, to showing us just how much Martin Crane's death has affected his son and grandson.

Frasier's son Freddy has become the new Martin, a regular guy (this time a firefighter instead of a cop) who doesn't know how to connect with his father. We see them clash several times throughout Season 1 of Frasier, but we also see them bond over how much they miss Martin. The Season 1 finale of the reboot is set at Christmas, with Frasier Crane feeling lonely in his new home. He also badly misses his father, as is shown when he goes through the man's cheesy Christmas decorations. One decoration, a dancing Santa Claus with a cowboy hat, annoys him with how tacky it is, but it also makes him smile. "I miss you, Dad," he says. It's hard for both Freddy and Frasier to be without him, but it's hard for fans too, as we honor the life of an actor who brought so much joy.

Freddy Crane Is Becoming the Star of 'Frasier'

Just as Kelsey Grammer couldn't do it on his own in the original Frasier, the reboot succeeds by making the series an ensemble. Though their interactions may have felt stilted at first, fans got used to the introduction of a new actor as Freddy (Trevor Einhorn played him in the original). This Freddy is more than just a Martin stand-in. He's his own person with a life outside of his father. His main role is his friendship with Eve (Jess Salgueiro). What could've been a simple will-they-won't-they sitcom romance is deeper, however, as Eve is grieving the loss of her firefighter boyfriend, the father of her baby and Freddy's best friend, who died in a tragic accident. Freddy's life is about being there for them, which includes letting Eve move in with him, and then later, at Frasier's prompting, letting her and the baby have his place to themselves while he moves in with his father.

The Frasier Season 1 finale sees Freddy playing double duty, trying to be there for everyone else while ignoring his own emotions during the holidays. Frasier is trying his best to throw a fancy Christmas party in his apartment, but everything is going wrong (an order of 24 chairs and one Christmas tree accidentally becomes 24 trees and one chair, for example), and while Freddy is doing his best to help out, he also has Eve across the hall to worry about. This will be her first Christmas since the accident, and she has chosen to stay home alone and watch bad Hallmark movies. He invites all his firefighter buddies to go to her place and cheer her up, and as Frasier's party turns into a dud, everyone else ends up there too, hurting Frasier, who now feels more alone than ever.

'Frasier's Supporting Characters Find Happiness

Freddy hasn't been the only great cast member on the new Frasier. Though David Hyde Pierce's Niles isn't there, Niles does have a son, fittingly named David (Anders Keith), a weird and sheltered Harvard-attending guy who is so much like his father. There is also Frasier's close friend, a quirky alcoholic professor named Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst). With these two being so strange, it's no surprise that David and Alan, despite their age difference, would become friends. The season finale sees them playing a game together where they find ways to say the name of each one of Santa's reindeer in a conversation, without any party goers catching on. It's not much, but it's the fun beginning of what could come for the comedic pair.

Another odd couple is formed in the season finale as well. Professor Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye) is Harvard's psychology department chair where Frasier and Alan teach. Though she has a crush on Freddy, she is also a woman obsessed with her work and no time for men. That all changes when she meets another firefighter. Moose (Jimmy Dunn) is one of Freddy's friends at the firehouse, and the simpleton of the group. He gets absorbed into the Hallmark Christmas movies with Eve, in complete awe of the sappy, predictable romances, and wondering aloud if there are other movies like these. He tries out his learned charms on Olivia, and it actually works, leading to them kissing alone in Frasier's empty apartment.

Roz Doyle Returns to 'Frasier'

Let's be honest, the Frasier finale was all about the return of Peri Gilpin as Roz. Outside of Bebe Neuwirth showing up in a cameo as Freddy's mother, she is the only cast member from Frasier to appear on the reboot. Throughout the final episode, Freddy keeps promising his father a great gift, telling him that it's running late. When Frasier is sad because everyone abandoned his party, Freddy tells him his present will cheer him up when it gets there, but a hopeless Frasier chooses to go home. He then gets a text saying that his present is at the door. He opens it to find Roz. Freddy called her and asked her to come be with Frasier in Boston, knowing he needed someone from his past to cheer him up. After an emotional hug, the two old friends rave about how good of a son Freddy is.

Frasier and Roz end up at Mahoney's, where Frasier confesses how hurt he is that Freddy abandoned his party for Eve's. Roz, as always, clues her old boss into reality, asking Frasier how he can be upset with Freddy for trying to be there for a widow on her first Christmas alone. "Damn it, Frasier" she tells him, bringing back a classic line of her frustration. Frasier and Roz go back to his place and find everyone waiting there, ready to eat a Christmas Eve dinner with them. Frasier apologizes to his son, giving him a look of adoration for the young man he's become. Though Season 1 of the Frasier reboot was scattershot, the finale was where everything finally came together in a beautiful episode.

