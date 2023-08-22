The Big Picture Frasier, the highly anticipated reboot series, will premiere on October 12 in the US and Canada, and October 13 internationally, exclusively on Paramount+.

For once, if you can hear the blues a-calling, it's not just tossed salads and scrambled eggs, it's also the return of Dr Frasier Crane as Kelsey Grammer reprises his legendary role in Frasier, the upcoming legacy sequel to the series of the same name from Paramount+. The 10-episode season will premiere in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, October 12 with two episodes, and on Friday, October 13 in all other international markets with Paramount+. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

The sequel series follows Frasier, without the rest of his extended family, as he returns to his Boston roots following the conclusion of the original series two decades earlier. The original incarnation of Frasier is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most critically acclaimed television sitcoms of all time. The show, which aired from 1993 to 2004, received numerous awards and accolades throughout its 11-season run. The series received a remarkable 37 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, setting a record for the most Emmys won by a television series at the time. These awards spanned various categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Grammer), Supporting Actor (David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane), and Supporting Actress (Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin).

Who Else Appears in Frasier?

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

The series comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The first two episodes of the new series are directed by legendary director and television creator James Burrows, who is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer, and director of the critically acclaimed series Cheers, as well as the original series Frasier, Will & Grace and Friends.

You can check out the first teaser for the return of Frasier down below. The series will stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV from October 12 in the US and Canada, and October 13 internationally, with a two-episode premiere.