The Big Picture Get ready for the second season of Frasier with familiar faces & new challenges in Boston.

Gil, Roz, and Bulldog are back, along with exciting additions to the cast like Patricia Heaton.

Frasier fans will love the return of classic characters and the new adventures ahead in the reboot.

The beloved Frasier reboot has been capturing hearts and laughs since its premiere, and as the second season gears up, fans have been treated to a special behind-the-scenes look. The official Frasier social media channels recently unveiled exclusive images featuring the actors playing Bulldog Briscoe, Roz Doyle, and Gil Chesterton - Dan Butler, Peri Gilpin and Edward Hibbert. In the original series, Butler played the "Bulldog" to Hibbert's Gil, who were both the hosts of their own shows, alongside Frasier on KACL. Gil's posh food critic show Restaurant Beat was a sharp contrast to Bulldog's raunchy Gonzo Sports Show, full of Bulldog's classic catchphrases.

It's a huge thrill for fans to see the characters back in this universe and interacting with their old pal Frasier (Kelsey Grammer). Grammer, who also serves as an executive producer said in a statement:

“Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again

What Can We Expect to See From 'Frasier's Second Season?

Close

Last season, we saw Frasier finding his feet after his glorious return to Boston. The second season of the reboot series will follow the good doctor in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston to “face new challenges, forge new relationships, and fulfill an old dream or two.” The cast is stacked up with some familiar names and some new ones. Alonsgside the returns of Gilpin, while Greer Grammer will play Roz’s daughter Alice. Not only that, Patricia Heaton will have a guest-starring arc as bartender Holly, a Boston native who looks like she's going to have something of a thing for Frasier. Yvette Nicole Brown and Amy Sedaris are just two of the names announced who will also appear this season.

Other returning faces include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Olivia Finch, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Anders Keith as David Crane, and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Professor Alan Cornwall. Also rounding off the cast are Jimmy Dunn as Moose, Renee Pezzotta as Smokey, and Kevin Daniels as Tiny among others.

Frasier Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+. The second season of Frasieris in production. Currently, no release date has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Check out the images of Gilpin, Hibbert and Butler above.